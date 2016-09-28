Jhonny Peralta | Third Baseman | #27 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (34) / 5/28/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1999 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny indicated Friday that Jhonny Peralta will be the team's starting third baseman and Jedd Gyroko will be a utility infielder. It's been the expectation since the beginning of camp. It ultimately probably doesn't matter much which of the two is the "starter" at third base, as both Peralta and Gyorko are going to play a lot. Gyorko, who led the Cards with 30 homers last season, figures to handle second base versus lefties. Source: Jenifer Langosch on Twitter

Jhonny Peralta tripled and doubled Tuesday against the Marlins. Both Peralta and Jedd Gyorko are off to nice starts this spring, with Peralta barely winning the OPS battle 1.018 to .975. Those two are competing for a starting job at third base, but both figure to get plenty of playing time. They'll likely both start against lefties, with Gyorko sliding over to second base.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that there will be a competition for the third base job between Jhonny Peralta and Jedd Gyorko. The general assumption has been that Peralta would start at the hot corner, and he probably does have a slight leg up for the job. However, Peralta is coming off an injury-plagued season where he batted just .260/.307/.408, while Gyorko smacked a team-high 30 home runs. Gyorko is also just 28, whereas Peralta will turn 35 in May. It ultimately could turn into a bit of a timeshare, with Gyorko also filling in at second base on occasion versus lefties. Source: Benjamin Hochman on Twitter