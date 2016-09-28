Player Page

Jhonny Peralta | Third Baseman | #27

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (34) / 5/28/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny indicated Friday that Jhonny Peralta will be the team's starting third baseman and Jedd Gyroko will be a utility infielder.
It's been the expectation since the beginning of camp. It ultimately probably doesn't matter much which of the two is the "starter" at third base, as both Peralta and Gyorko are going to play a lot. Gyorko, who led the Cards with 30 homers last season, figures to handle second base versus lefties. Mar 24 - 11:31 AM
Source: Jenifer Langosch on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
822897517182937205600.260.307.408.715
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600076701
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Peoria(MID)A5133100020100.231.231.308
Palm Beach(FSL)A4144300122000.286.375.500
Springfield(TEX)AA120000001100.000.333.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Jedd Gyorko
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Mike Mayers
8Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Zach Duke
10Jordan Schafer
 

 