FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals expected to go with Peralta at 3B
McHugh (arm) unlikely to be ready by opener
Astros name Keuchel Opening Day starter
Berrios not expected to make Twins' rotation
Report: Jung Ho Kang denied work visa
Alonso goes deep twice against Brewers
Chris Archer to start Opening Day for Tampa
Guerra smoked for 12 runs in 3 2/3 innings
Rays 'on the outside looking in' with Norris
Yasmany Tomas should be ready for Opening Day
Miggy on status for Opening Day: I don't know
Quintana fires seven shutout frames vs. Reds
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Zach Duke
(R)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Jhonny Peralta | Third Baseman | #27
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 5/28/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny indicated Friday that Jhonny Peralta will be the team's starting third baseman and Jedd Gyroko will be a utility infielder.
It's been the expectation since the beginning of camp. It ultimately probably doesn't matter much which of the two is the "starter" at third base, as both Peralta and Gyorko are going to play a lot. Gyorko, who led the Cards with 30 homers last season, figures to handle second base versus lefties.
Mar 24 - 11:31 AM
Source:
Jenifer Langosch on Twitter
Jhonny Peralta tripled and doubled Tuesday against the Marlins.
Both Peralta and Jedd Gyorko are off to nice starts this spring, with Peralta barely winning the OPS battle 1.018 to .975. Those two are competing for a starting job at third base, but both figure to get plenty of playing time. They'll likely both start against lefties, with Gyorko sliding over to second base.
Mar 7 - 4:16 PM
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that there will be a competition for the third base job between Jhonny Peralta and Jedd Gyorko.
The general assumption has been that Peralta would start at the hot corner, and he probably does have a slight leg up for the job. However, Peralta is coming off an injury-plagued season where he batted just .260/.307/.408, while Gyorko smacked a team-high 30 home runs. Gyorko is also just 28, whereas Peralta will turn 35 in May. It ultimately could turn into a bit of a timeshare, with Gyorko also filling in at second base on occasion versus lefties.
Jan 15 - 12:42 PM
Source:
Benjamin Hochman on Twitter
Jhonny Peralta went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
Peralta hit a three-run jack in the fifth inning, one of the Cardinals' five home runs on the night. The homer was a big one for Peralta personally, as he hadn't gone yard since September 6. The 34-year-old has just eight homers and 29 RBI in total through 77 games, and he's slashing a pedestrian .259/.307/.415 in those games.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 01:03:00 AM
Cardinals expected to go with Peralta at 3B
Mar 24 - 11:31 AM
Jhonny Peralta triples, doubles
Mar 7 - 4:16 PM
Peralta, Gyorko to battle for third base job
Jan 15 - 12:42 PM
Peralta homers, drives in four against Reds
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 01:03:00 AM
More Jhonny Peralta Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3213)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2999)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2870)
4
D. Price
BOS
(2562)
5
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2506)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2456)
7
S. Gray
OAK
(2434)
8
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2417)
9
M. Cabrera
DET
(2303)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2272)
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
82
289
75
17
1
8
29
37
20
56
0
0
.260
.307
.408
.715
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
7
67
0
1
Jhonny Peralta's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jhonny Peralta's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jhonny Peralta's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jhonny Peralta's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Peoria(MID)
A
5
13
3
1
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
.231
.231
.308
Palm Beach(FSL)
A
4
14
4
3
0
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
.286
.375
.500
Springfield(TEX)
AA
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
7
Mike Mayers
8
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
Sidelined
Trevor Rosenthal threw a pair of scoreless frames Thursday in a start against the Twins.
Rosenthal allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two against a lineup that didn't include a single regular. It was Rosenthal's first appearance in two weeks after he was shut down with tightness in his right lat. Barring a setback, he should be ready to open the year in the Cardinals' pen.
Mar 16
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons, on his way back from knee surgery, made his spring debut Sunday, giving up two runs in an inning against the Braves.
As of a few days ago, it was still unlikely that Lyons would see any action in Grapefruit League games. However, he was able to gain medical clearance yesterday and the Cardinals put him right into the mix today. Lyons is still expected to open the year on the disabled list, but he probably won't be there for long, assuming that he proves the knee is sound. He's out of options, so the Cardinals will carry him as a middle reliever when he's healthy.
Mar 19
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
10
Jordan Schafer
Headlines
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
Jesse Pantuosco highlights another brilliant outing from Jose Quintana and checks in on Miguel Cabrera's health in Friday's ST Daily.
