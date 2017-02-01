Player Page

Miguel Cabrera | First Baseman | #24

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/18/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / UDFA / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Miguel Cabrera (back) is likely to miss the remainder of the World Baseball Classic.
Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game due to tightness in his back and now it sounds like it could be more than just a minor issue. His focus will now be getting healthy and ready in time for the start of the regular season. Mar 17 - 7:24 PM
Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15859518831138108927511600.316.393.563.956
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016014700108
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Mike Pelfrey
7Matt Boyd
8Buck Farmer
9Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Mark Lowe
7Daniel Stumpf
8Blaine Hardy
9Kyle Ryan
10Drew VerHagen
11Edward Mujica
12A.J. Achter
13Warwick Saupold
14Logan Kensing
 

 