Miguel Cabrera | First Baseman | #24 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (33) / 4/18/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1999 / UDFA / MIA Contract: view contract details 2016: $28 million, 2017: $28 million, 2018: $30 million, 2019: $30 million, 2020: $30 million, 2021: $30 million, 2022: $32 million, 2023: $32 million, 2024: $30 million vesting option, 2025: $30 million vesting option

Latest News Recent News

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Miguel Cabrera (back) is likely to miss the remainder of the World Baseball Classic. Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game due to tightness in his back and now it sounds like it could be more than just a minor issue. His focus will now be getting healthy and ready in time for the start of the regular season. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Miguel Cabrera was removed from Thursday's World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic due to back tightness. His manager Omar Vizquel called his removal purely precautionary. It doesn't sound as though the injury is serious or that the 33-year-old slugger will miss any time because of it. In 18 at-bats in the tournament, Cabrera is hitting .222/.364/.389 with a homer and three RBI. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-2 and drew a walk as Venezuela fell to Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Friday. As a team, the vaunted Venezuelan offense was able to muster only three total hits against Seth Lugo and company. Entering his age-33 season, Cabrera has shown no signs of slowing down and remains one of the most reliable first round options available in fantasy drafts.