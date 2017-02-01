Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Warwick Saupold
(S)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Anthony Gose
(OF)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Evan Reed
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
William Cuevas
(R)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Buck Farmer
(S)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Miguel Cabrera | First Baseman | #24
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/18/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / UDFA / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $28 million, 2017: $28 million, 2018: $30 million, 2019: $30 million, 2020: $30 million, 2021: $30 million, 2022: $32 million, 2023: $32 million, 2024: $30 million vesting option, 2025: $30 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Miguel Cabrera (back) is likely to miss the remainder of the World Baseball Classic.
Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game due to tightness in his back and now it sounds like it could be more than just a minor issue. His focus will now be getting healthy and ready in time for the start of the regular season.
Mar 17 - 7:24 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Miguel Cabrera was removed from Thursday's World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic due to back tightness.
His manager Omar Vizquel called his removal purely precautionary. It doesn't sound as though the injury is serious or that the 33-year-old slugger will miss any time because of it. In 18 at-bats in the tournament, Cabrera is hitting .222/.364/.389 with a homer and three RBI.
Mar 17 - 8:04 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-2 and drew a walk as Venezuela fell to Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Friday.
As a team, the vaunted Venezuelan offense was able to muster only three total hits against Seth Lugo and company. Entering his age-33 season, Cabrera has shown no signs of slowing down and remains one of the most reliable first round options available in fantasy drafts.
Mar 11 - 12:05 AM
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he has considered batting Miguel Cabrera second but probably won't do it.
"I know the theories behind hitting your best hitter second," the skipper told MLive.com. "But I don't know if it applies if your best hitter's not really a runner. Miggy's been pretty successful hitting third." Nick Castellanos will probably open the 2017 season as the Tigers' primary No. 2 hitter.
Feb 23 - 11:27 AM
Source:
MLive.com
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Mar 17 - 7:24 PM
Cabrera leaves WBC game with back tightness
Mar 17 - 8:04 AM
Miguel Cabrera reaches twice in loss to PR
Mar 11 - 12:05 AM
Miguel Cabrera likely to bat third
Feb 23 - 11:27 AM
More Miguel Cabrera Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
158
595
188
31
1
38
108
92
75
116
0
0
.316
.393
.563
.956
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
147
0
0
1
0
8
Miguel Cabrera's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Miguel Cabrera's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Miguel Cabrera's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Miguel Cabrera's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
Sidelined
Tyler Collins hit his first spring homer off Joe Blanton as the Tigers and Nationals played to a 3-3 tie in 10 innings Monday.
Collins started in center field for the first time this spring, as he had been limited to DH duties by a strained lat. He has some work to do in order to secure a piece of the center field job leading into Opening Day. Today's homer helps, but he's still just 4-for-21 this spring and he offers less range than the Tigers' other center field options.
Mar 13
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Matt Boyd
8
Buck Farmer
9
Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Mark Lowe
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
9
Kyle Ryan
10
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will work as a starter in Tigers' camp.
VerHagen served as a relief last season, but he's more comfortable in a starting role. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
Feb 14
11
Edward Mujica
12
A.J. Achter
13
Warwick Saupold
14
Logan Kensing
