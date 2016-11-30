Angel Pagan | Outfielder | #16 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (35) / 7/2/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 202 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Indian River (FL) CC Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 4 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Nationals have expressed interest in free agent Angel Pagan. But only if it's going to be a non-guaranteed minor league deal, per Rosenthal's sources. Pagan has struggled to attract meaningful interest on the open market as a 35-year-old outfielder with durability issues. He could back up new center fielder Adam Eaton in Washington. Michael Taylor would probably then open the season at Triple-A. Source: FOX Sports

According to Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball, free agent outfielder Angel Pagan is "definitely" on the Orioles' radar this offseason. It wouldn't be a big move, but Pagan could slot in right field and also see some time at the top of the lineup. His injury history is a concern as he moves into his age-35 season, but Pagan is coming off a solid 2016 where he batted .277/.331/.418 with 12 homers and 15 steals across 129 games. He figures to be in line for a short-term deal at this stage of his career. Source: Baltimore Baseball

Angel Pagan (back) remains out Tuesday for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs. Pagan was a late scratch from Game 3 on Monday due to back spasms, and it'll be Gregor Blanco starting in left field again in Game 4. It's not clear whether Pagan is available off the bench for the host Giants. John Lackey is on the mound for the visiting Cubs, who can advance to the NLCS with a win. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter