Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Chase Johnson
(S)
Steven Okert
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ray Black
(R)
Ian Gardeck
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Daniel Slania
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Slade Heathcott
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
David Hernandez
(R)
Reyes Moronta
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Jose Dominguez
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Angel Pagan | Outfielder | #16
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 7/2/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 202
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Indian River (FL) CC
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 4 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Nationals have expressed interest in free agent Angel Pagan.
But only if it's going to be a non-guaranteed minor league deal, per Rosenthal's sources. Pagan has struggled to attract meaningful interest on the open market as a 35-year-old outfielder with durability issues. He could back up new center fielder Adam Eaton in Washington. Michael Taylor would probably then open the season at Triple-A.
Feb 27 - 8:35 AM
Source:
FOX Sports
According to Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball, free agent outfielder Angel Pagan is "definitely" on the Orioles' radar this offseason.
It wouldn't be a big move, but Pagan could slot in right field and also see some time at the top of the lineup. His injury history is a concern as he moves into his age-35 season, but Pagan is coming off a solid 2016 where he batted .277/.331/.418 with 12 homers and 15 steals across 129 games. He figures to be in line for a short-term deal at this stage of his career.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 09:58:00 AM
Source:
Baltimore Baseball
Angel Pagan (back) remains out Tuesday for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs.
Pagan was a late scratch from Game 3 on Monday due to back spasms, and it'll be Gregor Blanco starting in left field again in Game 4. It's not clear whether Pagan is available off the bench for the host Giants. John Lackey is on the mound for the visiting Cubs, who can advance to the NLCS with a win.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Angel Pagan has been scratched from the Giants' lineup Monday due to back spasms.
Obviously his back must really be an issue if it's resulted in him being lifted from an elimination game. It's unclear whether Pagan will be available off the bench. Gregor Blanco has replaced Pagan in left field, while Conor Gillaspie has moved up to the fifth spot in the lineup.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 08:52:00 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Nationals have interest in OF Angel Pagan
Feb 27 - 8:35 AM
Report: Pagan on Orioles' radar
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 09:58:00 AM
Pagan (back) remains out of lineup for Gm. 4
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Pagan scratched from lineup with back spasms
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 08:52:00 PM
More Angel Pagan Player News
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
129
495
137
24
5
12
55
71
42
66
15
4
.277
.331
.418
.750
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
127
0
Angel Pagan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Angel Pagan's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Angel Pagan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Angel Pagan's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
3
11
4
1
0
0
2
0
0
4
1
0
.364
.364
.455
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Gordon Beckham
4
Jae-gyun Hwang
5
Miguel Gomez
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Slade Heathcott
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
Sidelined
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Will Smith (elbow) will resume throwing off flat ground in a day or two.
Smith was shut down with elbow inflammation earlier this week but it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue. As of now, there's no concern about his status for Opening Day. The left-hander holds a 2.95 ERA over his last two seasons.
Feb 25
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
David Hernandez
13
Matt Reynolds
14
Michael Roth
In the first Daily Dose of the 2017 season, Nate Grimm talks Jason Kipnis being shut down and two Angels starters making progress from arm injuries.
