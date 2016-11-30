Player Page

Angel Pagan | Outfielder | #16

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (35) / 7/2/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 202
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Indian River (FL) CC
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 4 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Nationals have expressed interest in free agent Angel Pagan.
But only if it's going to be a non-guaranteed minor league deal, per Rosenthal's sources. Pagan has struggled to attract meaningful interest on the open market as a 35-year-old outfielder with durability issues. He could back up new center fielder Adam Eaton in Washington. Michael Taylor would probably then open the season at Triple-A. Feb 27 - 8:35 AM
Source: FOX Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1294951372451255714266154.277.331.418.750
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001270
Angel Pagan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Sacramento(PCL)AAA3114100200410.364.364.455
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
2Jimmy Rollins
3Orlando Calixte
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
3Gordon Beckham
4Jae-gyun Hwang
5Miguel Gomez
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Justin Ruggiano
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Slade Heathcott
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Albert Suarez
7Ty Blach
8Chase Johnson
9Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Will Smith
4Derek Law
5Steven Okert
6Cory Gearrin
7George Kontos
8Josh Osich
9Ray Black
10Ian Gardeck
11Reyes Moronta
12David Hernandez
13Matt Reynolds
14Michael Roth
 

 