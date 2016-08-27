Rickie Weeks | Outfielder | #5

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays have agreed to a minor league contract with INF/OF Rickie Weeks.

Weeks hit .239 with nine homers while playing a part-time role for the Diamondbacks in 2016. He began his career as a second baseman but hasn't played there since 2014. The 34-year-old gives the Rays some outfield depth behind starters Kevin Kiermaier, Colby Rasmus and Steven Souza. Weeks is no longer a fantasy option and hasn't been for a long time.