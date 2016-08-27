Player Page

Weather | Roster

Rickie Weeks | Outfielder | #5

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/13/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Southern University
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (2) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays have agreed to a minor league contract with INF/OF Rickie Weeks.
Weeks hit .239 with nine homers while playing a part-time role for the Diamondbacks in 2016. He began his career as a second baseman but hasn't played there since 2014. The 34-year-old gives the Rays some outfield depth behind starters Kevin Kiermaier, Colby Rasmus and Steven Souza. Weeks is no longer a fantasy option and hasn't been for a long time. Feb 3 - 12:42 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
More Rickie Weeks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
108180439192729205450.239.327.450.777
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000386
Rickie Weeks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Rickie Weeks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rickie Weeks's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Rickie Weeks's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
5Josh Thole
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Phil Gosselin
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
 

 