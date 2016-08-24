Matt Belisle | Relief Pitcher | #18

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Twins have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent reliever Matt Belisle.

Heyman adds that the deal is worth $2.05 million and includes some possible incentives. Belisle turns 37 in June and posted a strong 1.76 ERA and 32/7 K/BB ratio over 46 innings last season with the Nationals. He should be a useful cog for Minnesota. The relief market is finally starting to thin out a bit.