Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Belisle | Relief Pitcher | #18

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (36) / 6/6/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Twins have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent reliever Matt Belisle.
Heyman adds that the deal is worth $2.05 million and includes some possible incentives. Belisle turns 37 in June and posted a strong 1.76 ERA and 32/7 K/BB ratio over 46 innings last season with the Nationals. He should be a useful cog for Minnesota. The relief market is finally starting to thin out a bit. Feb 2 - 6:50 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
More Matt Belisle Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS40000044643139732001.761.09
Matt Belisle's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Matt Belisle's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Belisle's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Matt Belisle's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Harrisburg(EAST)AA30000452202004.5001.250
Potomac(CARO)A30000462215004.5001.750
Syracuse(INT)AAA30010341104003.0001.333
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Rafael Martin
8Michael Broadway
9Matt Grace
10Jimmy Cordero
11Austin Adams
12Joe Nathan
13Matt Albers
14Tim Collins
 

 