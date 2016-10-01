Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Edwin Jackson to O's on minors deal
Denard Span (hip) not in Wednesday's lineup
Pomeranz (arm) looking likely for Sunday
Roberto Osuna (neck) throws off flat ground
Escobar plates four runs in win over Royals
Mookie Betts (flu) not starting Wednesday
Pelfrey inks minor league deal with White Sox
Anthony Rendon (calf) returns to Nats' lineup
Rockies officially release RHP Jason Motte
Mike Pelfrey close to joining White Sox
Brewers add ex-Ray Nick Franklin on waivers
Mets sign Desmond Jennings to minors deal
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Christian Bethancourt
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Edwin Jackson | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/9/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 214
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 6 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $11 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have agreed to a minor league contract with Edwin Jackson pending a physical.
Per Encina, Jackson's deal will include a June 1 opt-out clause. Assuming he passes his physical, he will report to extended spring training on Thursday. The veteran right-hander split his 2016 season between the Marlins and Padres. He struggled on the whole, posting a 5.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. With the Orioles, he will serve as organizational depth, but could see major league time as the season progresses. Even if he does work his way into the mix with the O's, there is no fantasy intrigue here.
Apr 5 - 8:59 PM
Source:
Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter
Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Blue Jays have had "preliminary talks" regarding Edwin Jackson.
The Blue Jays are looking to pad out their starting rotation depth and are reportedly deep in negotiations with Mat Latos, but Jackson is another potential option on that front. Both pitchers are looking to rebound in 2017. Splitting time between the Marlins and Padres this past season, the veteran right-hander Jackson struggled to the tune of a 5.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61/41 K/BB ratio across 84 innings.
Feb 15 - 6:48 PM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Edwin Jackson was tagged for five runs in six innings Friday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.
Jackson turned in some nice outings for the Padres, but the end result was still a 5.89 ERA in 13 starts. He'll have to settle for a minor league contract as a free agent this winter.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 01:01:00 AM
Edwin Jackson beat the Giants on Friday after allowing two runs in six innings.
The Giants struggled to get to Jackson even though he walked five batters. It was a carbon copy of Jackson's first start for the Padres on July 17, when he allowed two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings in defeating the Giants. He walked five in that one, too. Jackson is 5-5 with a 5.75 ERA in 12 starts for the Padres.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:03:00 AM
Report: Edwin Jackson to O's on minors deal
Apr 5 - 8:59 PM
Blue Jays keeping their eye on Edwin Jackson
Feb 15 - 6:48 PM
Edwin Jackson gives up five runs in loss
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 01:01:00 AM
Edwin Jackson earns win over Giants
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:03:00 AM
More Edwin Jackson Player News
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jupiter(FSL)
A
2
2
0
1
0
4
5
3
3
1
3
0
0
6.750
1.500
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
3
3
0
1
0
12.2
20
13
10
6
9
0
0
7.105
2.053
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Luis Sardinas
3
Allen Cordoba
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Alex Dickerson
10-Day DL
Padres placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day disabled list with a bulging disc in his back.
He'll likely miss most, if not all, of April. Travis Jankowski will handle left field while Dickerson is sidelined.
Apr 2
CF
1
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
3
Trevor Cahill
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Christian Friedrich
10-Day DL
Padres manager Andy Green said that Christian Friedrich (lat) has been experiencing tenderness in his left elbow and will receive a medical examination.
Friedrich was shut down near the end of spring training with what was termed as a strained left lat. Elbow tenderness could be a sign of something more serious, though. His check-up with doctors in Peoria should shed more light on the extent of his injury and a possible timetable for his return.
Apr 5
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
10-Day DL
Carter Capps (elbow) threw a 21-pitch simulated inning on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
And then he threw a few more pitches in the visitor's bullpen to complete the workout. Capps will likely do one more simulated appearance before heading out on a minor league rehab assignment. He should be ready to join the Padres' bullpen around mid-to-late April, and the hop-stepping right-hander could eventually factor into the ninth-inning mix if his stuff is right. He underwent Tommy John surgery last March.
Apr 4
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Buddy Baumann
10-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Buddy Baumann on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Baumann dealt with back issues last season, as well. It's unclear how long he'll be out.
Apr 2
7
Craig Stammen
8
Jarred Cosart
9
Luis Torrens
10
Christian Bethancourt
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Brad Johnson covers the latest in the world of saves and stolen bases, including Oakland's new committee.
