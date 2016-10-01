Edwin Jackson | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (33) / 9/9/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 214 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 6 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have agreed to a minor league contract with Edwin Jackson pending a physical. Per Encina, Jackson's deal will include a June 1 opt-out clause. Assuming he passes his physical, he will report to extended spring training on Thursday. The veteran right-hander split his 2016 season between the Marlins and Padres. He struggled on the whole, posting a 5.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. With the Orioles, he will serve as organizational depth, but could see major league time as the season progresses. Even if he does work his way into the mix with the O's, there is no fantasy intrigue here. Source: Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Blue Jays have had "preliminary talks" regarding Edwin Jackson. The Blue Jays are looking to pad out their starting rotation depth and are reportedly deep in negotiations with Mat Latos, but Jackson is another potential option on that front. Both pitchers are looking to rebound in 2017. Splitting time between the Marlins and Padres this past season, the veteran right-hander Jackson struggled to the tune of a 5.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61/41 K/BB ratio across 84 innings. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Edwin Jackson was tagged for five runs in six innings Friday in a loss to the Diamondbacks. Jackson turned in some nice outings for the Padres, but the end result was still a 5.89 ERA in 13 starts. He'll have to settle for a minor league contract as a free agent this winter.