Edwin Jackson | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/9/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 214
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 6 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have agreed to a minor league contract with Edwin Jackson pending a physical.
Per Encina, Jackson's deal will include a June 1 opt-out clause. Assuming he passes his physical, he will report to extended spring training on Thursday. The veteran right-hander split his 2016 season between the Marlins and Padres. He struggled on the whole, posting a 5.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. With the Orioles, he will serve as organizational depth, but could see major league time as the season progresses. Even if he does work his way into the mix with the O's, there is no fantasy intrigue here. Apr 5 - 8:59 PM
Source: Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jupiter(FSL)A22010453313006.7501.500
El Paso(PCL)AAA3301012.220131069007.1052.053
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Ryan Schimpf
SS1Erick Aybar
2Luis Sardinas
3Allen Cordoba
3B1Yangervis Solarte
LF1Travis Jankowski
2Alex Dickerson
CF1Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Jered Weaver
3Trevor Cahill
4Clayton Richard
5Luis Perdomo
6Christian Friedrich
7Robbie Erlin
8Colin Rea
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Miguel Diaz
6Buddy Baumann
7Craig Stammen
8Jarred Cosart
9Luis Torrens
10Christian Bethancourt
 

 