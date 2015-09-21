Welcome,
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Luke Maile
(C)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Justin Marks
(R)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Jose Molina
(C)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Grady Sizemore | Outfielder | #24
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 8/2/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Latest News
Recent News
The Indians have hired Grady Sizemore as an advisor to player development.
It's safe to say that his playing career is over. Sizemore was originally drafted by the Indians and made three All-Star games with the club before the injuries started to pile up. The 34-year-old didn't play professionally last year and hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015. Assuming his playing days are done, he'll finish with a .265/.349/.457 career batting line to go along with 150 homers over 1,110 games.
Feb 14 - 10:04 AM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Grady Sizemore (leg) went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored on Sunday afternoon.
Sizemore was lifted from Saturday's game after taking a pitch off his right leg in the bottom of the eighth inning. The veteran outfielder only suffered a mild bruise and looked plenty healthy in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.
Mon, Sep 21, 2015 08:44:00 AM
Grady Sizemore left Saturday's game against the Orioles with a leg contusion.
He was lifted for a pinch-runner after taking a pitch off his right leg in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old has been splitting time in left field with Brandon Guyer. The Rays are calling Sizemore day to day.
Sat, Sep 19, 2015 09:19:00 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Grady Sizemore went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Friday's win over the Orioles.
After Orioles starter Tyler Wilson loaded the bases in the fifth, Sizemore made sure he paid for his transgressions. His three-run double pushed the Rays up by a 5-3 margin and they wouldn't look back from it. The veteran outfielder is hitting .234/.292/.403 with six homers and 26 RBI this season.
Fri, Sep 18, 2015 10:31:00 PM
Indians hire Sizemore for player development
Feb 14 - 10:04 AM
Grady Sizemore (leg) returned to action Sun.
Mon, Sep 21, 2015 08:44:00 AM
Sizemore leaves game with right leg injury
Sat, Sep 19, 2015 09:19:00 PM
Sizemore clears bases with RBI double
Fri, Sep 18, 2015 10:31:00 PM
More Grady Sizemore Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
MLB.com's Bill Chastain writes that Wilson Ramos (knee) "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August."
It's a different picture than the one painted by Ramos, who said in December that his recovery from ACL surgery was going so well that he expected to be ready to serve as a designated hitter by the beginning of May. The Rays aren't placing any timetables on the catcher, but it would probably be wise for fantasy owners to not count on more than half of a season out of him. "Ramos, we're going to learn as he goes along," Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. "We know he's going to be longer. We've talked about it before. We don't exactly know when. ... We knew when we signed him he's got very high expectations for when he'll be back, and that's great. He has worked his tail off trying to get back on the field. And he's very motivated. Really wants to make an impact. We're not going to hold him back, we just don't want to do anything that's going to jeopardize his health."
Feb 13
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
5
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
3
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Cory Rasmus
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
