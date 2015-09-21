Player Page

Grady Sizemore | Outfielder | #24

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (34) / 8/2/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
The Indians have hired Grady Sizemore as an advisor to player development.
It's safe to say that his playing career is over. Sizemore was originally drafted by the Indians and made three All-Star games with the club before the injuries started to pile up. The 34-year-old didn't play professionally last year and hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015. Assuming his playing days are done, he'll finish with a .265/.349/.457 career batting line to go along with 150 homers over 1,110 games. Feb 14 - 10:04 AM
Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Eddie Gamboa
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 