Grady Sizemore | Outfielder | #24

Sidelined

MLB.com's Bill Chastain writes that Wilson Ramos (knee) "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August."

It's a different picture than the one painted by Ramos, who said in December that his recovery from ACL surgery was going so well that he expected to be ready to serve as a designated hitter by the beginning of May. The Rays aren't placing any timetables on the catcher, but it would probably be wise for fantasy owners to not count on more than half of a season out of him. "Ramos, we're going to learn as he goes along," Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. "We know he's going to be longer. We've talked about it before. We don't exactly know when. ... We knew when we signed him he's got very high expectations for when he'll be back, and that's great. He has worked his tail off trying to get back on the field. And he's very motivated. Really wants to make an impact. We're not going to hold him back, we just don't want to do anything that's going to jeopardize his health."