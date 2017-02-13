Zack Greinke | Starting Pitcher | #21 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (33) / 10/21/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (6) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $31 million, 2017: $31 million, 2018: $31 million, 2019: $31.5 million, 2020: $32 million, 2021: $32 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has named Zack Greinke as the club's Opening Day starter. Lovullo made the expected announcement at the same time he pegged Greinke to make his spring debut on Friday. The 33-year-old dealt with oblique and shoulder issues while struggling with a 4.37 ERA over 26 starts during his first season with Arizona. It's a tough environment for a pitcher, but it's easy to imagine him becoming trade bait if he bounces back with a strong first half. Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter

Zack Greinke threw 20 pitches in his first live batting practice session of the spring on Friday. With a longer spring training than usual due to the World Baseball Classic, the veteran right-hander is slowly easing into things this year. The 33-year-old dealt with oblique and shoulder problems during a very disappointing debut season with the D'Backs in 2016. Source: Arizona Republic

Zack Greinke will throw his first live batting practice session of the spring this weekend. Greinke is slow-playing his spring training work by design because camp runs a bit longer this year due to the World Baseball Classic. The 33-year-old right-hander posted a disappointing 4.37 ERA in 26 starts last season for the Diamondbacks after signing a massive six-year, $206.5 million free agent contract. Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter