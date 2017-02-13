Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jared Miller
(R)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Josh Taylor
(S)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Thole
(C)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Daniel Gibson
(S)
Matt Koch
(S)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
David Pauley
(R)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Peralta
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Hank Conger
(C)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Zack Greinke | Starting Pitcher | #21
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/21/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (6) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $31 million, 2017: $31 million, 2018: $31 million, 2019: $31.5 million, 2020: $32 million, 2021: $32 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has named Zack Greinke as the club's Opening Day starter.
Lovullo made the expected announcement at the same time he pegged Greinke to make his spring debut on Friday. The 33-year-old dealt with oblique and shoulder issues while struggling with a 4.37 ERA over 26 starts during his first season with Arizona. It's a tough environment for a pitcher, but it's easy to imagine him becoming trade bait if he bounces back with a strong first half.
Mar 1 - 2:25 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Zack Greinke threw 20 pitches in his first live batting practice session of the spring on Friday.
With a longer spring training than usual due to the World Baseball Classic, the veteran right-hander is slowly easing into things this year. The 33-year-old dealt with oblique and shoulder problems during a very disappointing debut season with the D'Backs in 2016.
Feb 24 - 10:39 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Zack Greinke will throw his first live batting practice session of the spring this weekend.
Greinke is slow-playing his spring training work by design because camp runs a bit longer this year due to the World Baseball Classic. The 33-year-old right-hander posted a disappointing 4.37 ERA in 26 starts last season for the Diamondbacks after signing a massive six-year, $206.5 million free agent contract.
Feb 23 - 3:02 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that the team will "slow-play" Zack Greinke during spring training.
Lovullo insists that Greinke is totally healthy, saying that the club is just taking it slowly with their ace since spring training is longer this year. "Zack is ready to go," Lovullo said. "He has a program that he’s been following. He finished the year a little bit banged up last year. We have the extra week and a half." Greinke will be looking to bounce back in 2017 after he put up a disappointing 4.37 ERA in 2016 while being limited to 26 starts because of injury.
Feb 13 - 7:30 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
Mar 1 - 2:25 PM
Zack Greinke throws first live BP session
Feb 24 - 10:39 PM
Greinke nearing first live BP session
Feb 23 - 3:02 PM
D'Backs to conserve Greinke this spring
Feb 13 - 7:30 PM
More Zack Greinke Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ARZ
26
26
13
7
0
0
158.2
161
80
77
41
134
1
1
4.37
1.27
Zack Greinke's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Zack Greinke's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Zack Greinke's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Zack Greinke's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Scottsdale(ARIZ)
R
1
1
0
1
0
3
4
1
0
0
5
0
0
.000
1.333
Reno(PCL)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
5
9
5
5
2
5
0
0
9.000
2.200
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday.
Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain."
Sep 25
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut Tuesday versus the Rangers.
Walker gave up a two-out single in the first inning and a two-out single in the second, but he was otherwise sharp in his first live appearance wearing a Diamondbacks uniform. Arizona acquired the talented 24-year-old right-hander from the Mariners as part of the November trade that sent Jean Segura to Seattle. He is locked into a spot near the top of the Diamondbacks rotation.
Feb 28
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
Sidelined
Jake Barrett is dealing with some stiffness in his pitching shoulder.
The good news is that an MRI revealed only inflammation, although it hasn't been determined yet when Barrett might be ready for Cactus League action. If healthy, the righty is slated to be a key setup man for Arizona this season.
Feb 26
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
Headlines
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
Drew Silva discusses David Wright's latest physical issue, Mitch Haniger's big blast, and more in Wednesday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
»
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
»
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
»
ST Daily: Kipnis Shut Down
Feb 27
»
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
»
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
»
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
