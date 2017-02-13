Player Page

Zack Greinke | Starting Pitcher | #21

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/21/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (6) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has named Zack Greinke as the club's Opening Day starter.
Lovullo made the expected announcement at the same time he pegged Greinke to make his spring debut on Friday. The 33-year-old dealt with oblique and shoulder issues while struggling with a 4.37 ERA over 26 starts during his first season with Arizona. It's a tough environment for a pitcher, but it's easy to imagine him becoming trade bait if he bounces back with a strong first half. Mar 1 - 2:25 PM
Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ARZ262613700158.2161807741134114.371.27
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Scottsdale(ARIZ)R1101034100500.0001.333
Reno(PCL)AAA11010595525009.0002.200
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
5Josh Thole
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
14Kevin Jepsen
 

 