MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Cody Ege
(R)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Nate Smith
(S)
Nick Buss
(OF)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Justin Miller
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Mike Morin
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Jesse Chavez
(R)
Bill Hall
(2B)
Mark Mulder
(S)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
John Lamb
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Daniel Wright
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jered Weaver | Starting Pitcher | #36
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 10/4/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (12) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $20 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes the Padres have considered signing Jered Weaver to fill out their starting rotation.
The 34-year-old Weaver is coming off back-to-back subpar seasons but was a Cy Young-caliber starter for several years in his peak. The Padres' rotation is wide open, featuring a cast of journeymen jockeying for spots. Recently-signed veterans Jhoulys Chacin and Clayton Richard likely hold two slots. Returnees Christian Friedrich, Luis Perdomo and Paul Clemens round out the bottom portion. Weaver would add some veteran stability and leadership while eating some innings as the team rebuilds. The Padres have also been linked to Jake Peavy in recent days.
Dec 21 - 10:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jered Weaver (back) will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Astros.
That effectively ends his season. Jhoulys Chacin will start in his place. Weaver held a press conference to discuss his "future" on Saturday, which naturally led to retirement rumors. However, Weaver said he is "definitely not" retiring, though it's clear the 33-year-old's career is on its last leg. He'll finish the year 12-12 with a disappointing 5.06 ERA over 31 starts.
Oct 1 - 6:19 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Jered Weaver (back) plans to start as scheduled Sunday against the Astros.
Weaver was forced to leave Monday's start against the Athletics after five scoreless innings due to lower back tightness, but it won't stop him from making perhaps his final start with the Angels. The veteran right-hander thinks he can pitch next season, but he has yet to make a final decision about his future. Weaver has an ugly 5.06 ERA in 31 starts this season.
Sep 27 - 10:49 AM
Source:
Angels.mlb.com
Jered Weaver exited Monday's start against the Athletics after five scoreless due to lower back tightness.
Weaver allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three. The veteran right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.06 with the start. Assuming the issue doesn't linger, he lines up to start the season finale against the Astros on Sunday.
Sep 26 - 11:45 PM
Source:
Pedro Moura on Twitter
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dec 21 - 10:00 PM
Jered Weaver (back) out for Sunday's start
Oct 1 - 6:19 PM
Jered Weaver (back) plans to start Sunday
Sep 27 - 10:49 AM
Jered Weaver exits with lower back tightness
Sep 26 - 11:45 PM
More Jered Weaver Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
31
31
12
12
0
0
178
209
106
100
51
103
1
1
5.06
1.46
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 26
OAK
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
1
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
.40
Sep 21
@ TEX
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
4
4
2
6
0
0
6.00
1.33
Sep 16
TOR
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
7
2
2
3
4
0
0
3.00
1.67
Sep 11
TEX
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
4
2
2
2
8
0
0
2.70
.90
Sep 5
@ OAK
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
4
5
5
3
4
0
0
11.25
1.75
Aug 30
CIN
1
1
1
0
0
6.1
8
2
2
0
5
0
0
2.84
1.26
Aug 25
@ TOR
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
5
2
1
3
4
0
0
1.59
1.41
Aug 19
NYY
1
1
0
1
0
4.2
10
5
5
0
2
0
0
9.64
2.14
Aug 14
@ CLE
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
10
5
5
2
0
0
0
8.44
2.25
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ji-Man Choi
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols underwent successful surgery on Friday to release his right plantar fascia.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in North Carolina. The typical recovery time for this surgery is estimated at four months, which will impact his availability early in spring training as well as his regular off-season routine. This news should push Pujols down a couple of rounds in early fantasy drafts.
Dec 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team will not overwork Garrett Richards (elbow) in 2017.
Richards underwent stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in May, ending his season at that very early juncture. He is expected to be ready for spring training, but the Angels are going to be reasonably cautious as the season unfolds. Said Scioscia, "You’re not going to see Garrett throwing 220 innings next year. I hate to put a floor on (the innings) and have to get into a range right now, but I can tell you that we are going to be very, very careful with where Garrett is and make sure that he rebounds and maintains his stuff." Richards has pitched more than 170 innings just once in his big league career.
Dec 7
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
15-Day DL
Cam Bedrosian underwent surgery Tuesday on the embolus in his right armpit.
Embolus is the scientific term for a blood clot. Bedrosian is expected to be able to resume full baseball activities in 6-8 weeks, so he should enter spring training next February at 100 percent health. The 24-year-old right-hander finished the 2016 season with a stellar 1.12 ERA and 51/14 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings.
Sep 6
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Keynan Middleton
11
Eduardo Paredes
12
Justin Miller
