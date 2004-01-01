Player Page

Jered Weaver | Starting Pitcher | #36

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/4/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (12) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes the Padres have considered signing Jered Weaver to fill out their starting rotation.
The 34-year-old Weaver is coming off back-to-back subpar seasons but was a Cy Young-caliber starter for several years in his peak. The Padres' rotation is wide open, featuring a cast of journeymen jockeying for spots. Recently-signed veterans Jhoulys Chacin and Clayton Richard likely hold two slots. Returnees Christian Friedrich, Luis Perdomo and Paul Clemens round out the bottom portion. Weaver would add some veteran stability and leadership while eating some innings as the team rebuilds. The Padres have also been linked to Jake Peavy in recent days. Dec 21 - 10:00 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA313112120017820910610051103115.061.46
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 26OAK110005.01001300.00.40
Sep 21@ TEX111006.064426006.001.33
Sep 16TOR110106.072234003.001.67
Sep 11TEX111006.242228002.70.90
Sep 5@ OAK110004.0455340011.251.75
Aug 30CIN111006.182205002.841.26
Aug 25@ TOR111005.252134001.591.41
Aug 19NYY110104.2105502009.642.14
Aug 14@ CLE110105.1105520008.442.25
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ji-Man Choi
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Keynan Middleton
11Eduardo Paredes
12Justin Miller
 

 