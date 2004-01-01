Jered Weaver | Starting Pitcher | #36

Sidelined

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team will not overwork Garrett Richards (elbow) in 2017.

Richards underwent stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in May, ending his season at that very early juncture. He is expected to be ready for spring training, but the Angels are going to be reasonably cautious as the season unfolds. Said Scioscia, "You’re not going to see Garrett throwing 220 innings next year. I hate to put a floor on (the innings) and have to get into a range right now, but I can tell you that we are going to be very, very careful with where Garrett is and make sure that he rebounds and maintains his stuff." Richards has pitched more than 170 innings just once in his big league career.