Jose Bautista | Outfielder | #19 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (36) / 10/19/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Chipola (FL) JC Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 20 (0) / PIT Contract: 2016: $14 million, 2017: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that Jose Bautista is willing to take a one-year contract. The catch, is that he wants it to be at a higher value than the $17.2 million that he turned down. One club that could be willing to consider such an offer, would be the Jays, who have already watched Edwin Encarnacion depart this winter and are still in need of more right-handed thump in the middle of their lineup. Source: Yahoo Sports

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays haven't made a formal offer to Jose Bautista since he rejected their one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. The market for Bautista hasn't seemed to develop at all, leading many to speculate that he could wind up back with the Blue Jays since they're still seeking an outfielder. However, at this point it doesn't appear the two sides have had any serious discussions about a reunion. The Jays are also known to have interest in a potential trade for Jay Bruce. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, "it remains possible" that the Rays will make a run at free agent Jose Bautista. Obviously Bautista would have to lower his asking price for this to happen, but that seems feasible given how little interest he's drawn this winter. Bautista is tied to draft pick compensation because he rejected the Blue Jays' qualifying offer. Some teams have shied away from Bautista for this reason, but Topkin said that's not a deal-breaker for the Rays. Bautista has a home in Tampa and might be motivated to stay in the AL East so he can stick it to his former team. If the Rays do pursue Bautista this offseason, it would probably be on a one-year deal. Source: Tampa Bay Times