Jose Bautista | Outfielder | #19

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (36) / 10/19/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Chipola (FL) JC
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 20 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that Jose Bautista is willing to take a one-year contract.
The catch, is that he wants it to be at a higher value than the $17.2 million that he turned down. One club that could be willing to consider such an offer, would be the Jays, who have already watched Edwin Encarnacion depart this winter and are still in need of more right-handed thump in the middle of their lineup. Dec 24 - 8:38 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
116423992412269688710322.234.366.452.817
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016010009126
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Buffalo(INT)AAA3111000000200.091.091.091
Dunedin(FSL)A131001110100.333.3331.333
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2A.J. Jimenez
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Steve Pearce
2Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Ryan Goins
LF1Melvin Upton
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Dalton Pompey
RF1Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Casey Lawrence
7Matt Dermody
8T.J. House
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Biagini
4Aaron Loup
5Chris Smith
6Ryan Tepera
7Matt Dermody
8Danny Barnes
9Dominic Leone
10Leonel Campos
11Jarrett Grube
12Brett Oberholtzer
13Glenn Sparkman
14Jeff Beliveau
 

 