Edwin Encarnacion | Designated Hitter | #10

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/7/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 9 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that at least five teams have made multi-year offers to free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
He cites the Indians, Rangers, Astros, Athletics, and Blue Jays as the known teams. Two of these teams have been especially active in negotiating with Encarnacion's agent. Other recent sources have mentioned the Rockies and Cardinals as potential suitors as well. Encarnacion declined a $17.2 million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays early in the offseason, thereby tying himself to draft pick compensation that has already had a negative effect on his value. He also turned down a four-year, $80 million offer from the Blue Jays last month. That may have been a mistake, as the recent offers are believed to be mostly three-year deals. Some offers have included an opt-out clause after the first year, like the Yoenis Cespedes deal from last winter. Encarnacion is the best bat on the free agent market. Teams have been reluctant to commit to the likes of Jose Bautista, Mark Trumbo, Chris Carter, and Mike Napoli until they know they are eliminated from the Encarnacion sweepstakes. Dec 21 - 7:50 PM
Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
16060115834042127998713820.263.357.529.886
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016059000085
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 2@ BOS12000001200000.000.500.000
Oct 1@ BOS13100000110000.333.500.333
Sep 30@ BOS15000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 29BAL13110000100000.333.500.667
Sep 28BAL13000010000000.000.000.000
Sep 27BAL14000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 26NYY13100010200000.333.600.333
