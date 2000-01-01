Edwin Encarnacion | Designated Hitter | #10 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (33) / 1/7/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 9 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that at least five teams have made multi-year offers to free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion. He cites the Indians, Rangers, Astros, Athletics, and Blue Jays as the known teams. Two of these teams have been especially active in negotiating with Encarnacion's agent. Other recent sources have mentioned the Rockies and Cardinals as potential suitors as well. Encarnacion declined a $17.2 million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays early in the offseason, thereby tying himself to draft pick compensation that has already had a negative effect on his value. He also turned down a four-year, $80 million offer from the Blue Jays last month. That may have been a mistake, as the recent offers are believed to be mostly three-year deals. Some offers have included an opt-out clause after the first year, like the Yoenis Cespedes deal from last winter. Encarnacion is the best bat on the free agent market. Teams have been reluctant to commit to the likes of Jose Bautista, Mark Trumbo, Chris Carter, and Mike Napoli until they know they are eliminated from the Encarnacion sweepstakes. Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears from sources that the Indians are "pulling out all the stops" to try to sign free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion. Encarnacion is a perfect fit for the Indians on the surface, so it's not a surprise that they continue to have interest, but questions remain about whether they'll make a big enough bid in order to get a deal done. It's out of character for them to pay for big-name free agents, but they are in their prime window of opportunity. Heyman hears that the Indians have also made offers to some of the other free agent first baseman/DH-types, including Mike Napoli. As for Encarnacion, his agent Paul Kinzer told Heyman on Wednesday that his client has received three- and four-year offers from at least five different teams. Source: FanRag Sports

Edwin Encarnacion's agent, Paul Kinzer, said on Sportsnet 590 The FAN on Wednesday that he has received multi-year offers from six teams. It's unclear how many of those offers are currently on the table. When asked if Encarnacion could still land a deal in the range of four years and $80 million, Kinzer said that it's possible, but that most of the offers have been in the range of three years. He also said that "the realization that he probably won’t be a Blue Jay" is beginning to sink in with his client. Teams like the Rangers, Athletics, and Rockies have been linked to Encarnacion in recent days, but his market remains cloudy. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter