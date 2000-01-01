Edwin Encarnacion | Designated Hitter | #10

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
Cam Atkinson: Power Play Stud
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 8-game point streak
Joonas Donskoi scores 2G in win over Flames
Markstrom snaps 4-game losing streak vs Jets
Jaden Schwartz scores G, A in OT win over DAL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
Gaughan returns full-time in RCR's No. 62
Jones full-time in RCR's No. 33 Chevrolet
RCR XFINITY lineup includes multiple drivers
Busch will compete in 5 Truck events in 2017
Brennan Poole returns to CGR No. 48 in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Cabrera-Bello has 3 shot lead in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
It'd be a 'surprise' if Zach Cunningham stays
Arians: Skipping bowl games would concern me
'Toppers RB Wales destroys Memphis with 3 TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW17
Dec 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 17
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Michael Hinckley
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Andy Dirks
(OF)
T.J. House
(R)
Brett Oberholtzer
(R)
Chris Smith
(S)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Ramon Ortiz
(S)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Scott Feldman
(R)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Josh Thole
(C)
Ryan Borucki
(S)
Frank Francisco
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Luis Perez
(R)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Trystan Magnuson
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(DH)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Jarrett Grube
(R)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Edwin Encarnacion | Designated Hitter | #10
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/7/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 9 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that at least five teams have made multi-year offers to free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
He cites the Indians, Rangers, Astros, Athletics, and Blue Jays as the known teams. Two of these teams have been especially active in negotiating with Encarnacion's agent. Other recent sources have mentioned the Rockies and Cardinals as potential suitors as well. Encarnacion declined a $17.2 million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays early in the offseason, thereby tying himself to draft pick compensation that has already had a negative effect on his value. He also turned down a four-year, $80 million offer from the Blue Jays last month. That may have been a mistake, as the recent offers are believed to be mostly three-year deals. Some offers have included an opt-out clause after the first year, like the Yoenis Cespedes deal from last winter. Encarnacion is the best bat on the free agent market. Teams have been reluctant to commit to the likes of Jose Bautista, Mark Trumbo, Chris Carter, and Mike Napoli until they know they are eliminated from the Encarnacion sweepstakes.
Dec 21 - 7:50 PM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears from sources that the Indians are "pulling out all the stops" to try to sign free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
Encarnacion is a perfect fit for the Indians on the surface, so it's not a surprise that they continue to have interest, but questions remain about whether they'll make a big enough bid in order to get a deal done. It's out of character for them to pay for big-name free agents, but they are in their prime window of opportunity. Heyman hears that the Indians have also made offers to some of the other free agent first baseman/DH-types, including Mike Napoli. As for Encarnacion, his agent Paul Kinzer told Heyman on Wednesday that his client has received three- and four-year offers from at least five different teams.
Dec 21 - 3:44 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Edwin Encarnacion's agent, Paul Kinzer, said on Sportsnet 590 The FAN on Wednesday that he has received multi-year offers from six teams.
It's unclear how many of those offers are currently on the table. When asked if Encarnacion could still land a deal in the range of four years and $80 million, Kinzer said that it's possible, but that most of the offers have been in the range of three years. He also said that "the realization that he probably won’t be a Blue Jay" is beginning to sink in with his client. Teams like the Rangers, Athletics, and Rockies have been linked to Encarnacion in recent days, but his market remains cloudy.
Dec 21 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that he is "keeping track" of the markets for free agent sluggers Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo.
"We're certainly keeping track," said Bridich. "It would be stupid of us not to keep track." Colorado signed Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million free agent contract during the Winter Meetings and lefty reliever Mike Dunn was brought in on a three-year, $19 million deal last week, but the club is apparently not done spending. Adding a bat could free up an outfielder to trade for much-needed starting pitching help. It has been a slow-moving offseason for both Encarnacion and Trumbo, but we'd expect some dominoes to begin falling soon in the 1B/DH department as January approaches.
Dec 20 - 7:21 PM
Source:
MLB Network Radio on Twitter
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dec 21 - 7:50 PM
Cleveland 'pulling out all the stops' for EE
Dec 21 - 3:44 PM
Agent: EE mostly getting three-year offers
Dec 21 - 11:23 AM
Rox 'keeping track' of EE, Trumbo markets
Dec 20 - 7:21 PM
More Edwin Encarnacion Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(3732)
2
B. Dozier
MIN
(2744)
3
J. Quintana
CWS
(2559)
4
B. Ziegler
BOS
(2228)
5
J. Chacin
SD
(2202)
6
A. Chapman
NYY
(2044)
7
M. Trumbo
BAL
(1993)
8
J. Familia
NYM
(1942)
9
W. Castillo
BAL
(1937)
10
J. Bautista
TOR
(1897)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
160
601
158
34
0
42
127
99
87
138
2
0
.263
.357
.529
.886
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
59
0
0
0
0
85
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 2
@ BOS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Oct 1
@ BOS
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Sep 30
@ BOS
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 29
BAL
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
Sep 28
BAL
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 27
BAL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 26
NYY
1
3
1
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.600
.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
A.J. Jimenez
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Steve Pearce
2
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis recently underwent surgery on his right knee.
The operation was expected and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed that it took place. The surgery was expected to be an arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage. Travis will be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks.
Nov 18
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Ryan Goins
LF
1
Melvin Upton
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
Pillar tore a thumb ligament in early August on a successful steal attempt. He returned a month later and played with the injury down the stretch. Pillar has already begun rehabbing and should be ready in plenty of time for spring training. The 27-year-old hit .266 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 35 doubles and 14 steals over 146 games this season.
Oct 29
2
Ezequiel Carrera
3
Dalton Pompey
RF
1
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Casey Lawrence
7
Matt Dermody
8
T.J. House
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Biagini
4
Aaron Loup
5
Chris Smith
6
Ryan Tepera
7
Matt Dermody
8
Danny Barnes
9
Dominic Leone
10
Leonel Campos
11
Jarrett Grube
12
Brett Oberholtzer
13
Glenn Sparkman
14
Jeff Beliveau
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Seth Trachtman analyzes ERA sleepers for the 2017 season.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
»
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
»
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
»
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
»
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
MLB Headlines
»
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
»
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
»
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
»
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
»
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
»
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
»
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
»
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
»
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
»
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
»
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
»
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Premium Content: Free 7-Day Trial
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved