Jorge De La Rosa | Starting Pitcher | #29 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (35) / 4/5/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 1998 / UDFA / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12.5 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Diamondbacks signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic says that De La Rosa will make $2.25 million if in the majors and will compete for a spot in the D'Backs Opening Day bullpen. Just 12 of the left-hander's 235 appearances since 2007 have come as a reliever, but it's probably De La Rosa's best role at this point. The southpaw put up a 5.51 ERA across 134 innings for the Rockies last season and will turn 36 in April. Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter

Jorge De La Rosa is likely to decide on a new club early next week, per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation. De La Rosa was said to be drawing free agent interest from the Pirates back in early December, but his market has been very quiet since then. The veteran left-hander posted an ugly 5.51 ERA and 108/63 K/BB ratio across 134 innings with the Rockies in 2016. He has stated that he is open to working as a multi-inning reliever. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the Pirates have checked on free agents Jorge De La Rosa and Doug Fister. Biertempfel writes that the Pirates were simply doing their due diligence and nothing appears to be imminent with either pitcher. De La Rosa posted a 5.51 ERA and 108/63 K/BB ratio over 134 innings with the Rockies in 2016 and has expressed a willingness to potentially work as a multi-inning reliever. Fister, who turns 33 in February, is coming off a 4.64 ERA over 32 starts with the Astros. Source: Rob Biertempfel on Twitter