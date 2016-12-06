Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jared Miller
(R)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Josh Taylor
(S)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Thole
(C)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Daniel Gibson
(S)
Matt Koch
(S)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
David Pauley
(R)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Peralta
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Hank Conger
(C)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Jorge De La Rosa | Starting Pitcher | #29
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 4/5/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
1998 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $12.5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Diamondbacks signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic says that De La Rosa will make $2.25 million if in the majors and will compete for a spot in the D'Backs Opening Day bullpen. Just 12 of the left-hander's 235 appearances since 2007 have come as a reliever, but it's probably De La Rosa's best role at this point. The southpaw put up a 5.51 ERA across 134 innings for the Rockies last season and will turn 36 in April.
Feb 19 - 12:05 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Jorge De La Rosa is likely to decide on a new club early next week, per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.
De La Rosa was said to be drawing free agent interest from the Pirates back in early December, but his market has been very quiet since then. The veteran left-hander posted an ugly 5.51 ERA and 108/63 K/BB ratio across 134 innings with the Rockies in 2016. He has stated that he is open to working as a multi-inning reliever.
Feb 9 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the Pirates have checked on free agents Jorge De La Rosa and Doug Fister.
Biertempfel writes that the Pirates were simply doing their due diligence and nothing appears to be imminent with either pitcher. De La Rosa posted a 5.51 ERA and 108/63 K/BB ratio over 134 innings with the Rockies in 2016 and has expressed a willingness to potentially work as a multi-inning reliever. Fister, who turns 33 in February, is coming off a 4.64 ERA over 32 starts with the Astros.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:29:00 AM
Source:
Rob Biertempfel on Twitter
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Jorge De La Rosa has been informing interested teams that he's willing to work out of the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever.
De La Rosa hasn't been a popular name in the early free agent market, but could prove to be useful in a swing role with the ability to work multiple innings or get left-handers out. The 35-year-old registered a 5.51 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 108/63 K/BB ratio across 134 frames with the Rockies in 2016.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 09:13:00 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
D'Backs ink Jorge De La Rosa to minors deal
Feb 19 - 12:05 PM
De La Rosa close to deal with new team?
Feb 9 - 11:23 AM
Bucs have checked in on De La Rosa, Fister
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:29:00 AM
De La Rosa willing to work out of bullpen
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 09:13:00 PM
More Jorge De La Rosa Player News
Recent News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
27
24
8
9
0
0
134
157
93
82
63
108
0
0
5.51
1.64
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
3
3
0
0
0
14.2
14
9
7
8
11
0
0
4.295
1.500
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday.
Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain."
Sep 25
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker lost his arbitration hearing against the Diamondbacks.
Walker requested $2.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in January, but he'll make the $2.25 million salary which was filed by the Diamondbacks. It's a little awkward to go a hearing with a player who was just acquired, but the two sides will attempt to move forward. Walker, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super Two player, posted a 4.22 ERA and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings last season with Seattle.
Feb 14
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
