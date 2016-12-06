Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jorge De La Rosa | Starting Pitcher | #29

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/5/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Diamondbacks signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic says that De La Rosa will make $2.25 million if in the majors and will compete for a spot in the D'Backs Opening Day bullpen. Just 12 of the left-hander's 235 appearances since 2007 have come as a reliever, but it's probably De La Rosa's best role at this point. The southpaw put up a 5.51 ERA across 134 innings for the Rockies last season and will turn 36 in April. Feb 19 - 12:05 PM
Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter
More Jorge De La Rosa Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL27248900134157938263108005.511.64
Jorge De La Rosa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jorge De La Rosa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jorge De La Rosa's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jorge De La Rosa's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA3300014.21497811004.2951.500
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
5Josh Thole
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
14Kevin Jepsen
 

 