J.J. Hardy | Shortstop | #2 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (34) / 8/19/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14 million club option ($2 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his lower back on Thursday and a CT scan on Friday. Initial reports traced Hardy's absence from Friday's first full-squad workout due to illness, but he's apparently dealing with something more substantial. The results of the tests aren't in yet, so more will obviously be known about the shortstop's status once they're revealed. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

J.J. Hardy was held out of the Orioles' first full-squad workout on Friday due to illness. It's no big deal. Hardy should be back in action in a day or two. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rays. Hardy plated two with a bases-loaded double in the Orioles' six-run fourth inning. It's been another disappointing year for the 34-year-old, who has been limited to 91 games due to a left foot fracture. Hardy is hitting .258/.298/.403 with eight homers, 36 RBI and 34 runs scored in those 91 games.