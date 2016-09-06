Player Page

J.J. Hardy | Shortstop | #2

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (34) / 8/19/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his lower back on Thursday and a CT scan on Friday.
Initial reports traced Hardy's absence from Friday's first full-squad workout due to illness, but he's apparently dealing with something more substantial. The results of the tests aren't in yet, so more will obviously be known about the shortstop's status once they're revealed. Feb 17 - 12:34 PM
Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11540510929094843266800.269.309.407.716
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000115000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Bowie(EAST)AA3114000011100.364.417.364
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Francisco Peña
4Audry Perez
5Yermin Mercedes
1B1Chris Davis
2Jesus Montero
3Chris Johnson
2B1Jonathan Schoop
2Johnny Giavotella
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Robert Andino
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
3Juan Francisco
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
3Aneury Tavarez
CF1Adam Jones
2Logan Schafer
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
3Dariel Alvarez
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
6Mike Wright
7Joe Gunkel
8Chris Lee
9Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Oliver Drake
6Donnie Hart
7Logan Ondrusek
8Tyler Wilson
9Logan Verrett
10T.J. McFarland
11Jayson Aquino
12Jesus Liranzo
 

 