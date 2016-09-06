J.J. Hardy | Shortstop | #2

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
Podcast: Yankees Check-In
Feb 17
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
Heyman: Cards, Molina talk contract extension
Todd Frazier says finger no longer an issue
Adrian Beltre strains calf, could miss WBC
Aaron Hill inks minor league deal with Giants
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
Wheeler to throw off a mound this weekend
Syndergaard named Mets' Opening Day SP
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Stephon Gilmore looking for top-five CB money
Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies
Ladarius Green (concussion) yet to be cleared
Report: 'Fins holding off on cutting Albert
Browns make Charley Hughlett highest-paid LS
Steelers won't urgently seek Ben successor
Report: Dolphins could seek corner via trade
Steelers: No reservations about Le'Veon Bell
GM: We want Antonio Brown to retire a Steeler
Lynn thinks he'll get more from Melvin Gordon
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Remember the James
Feb 17
Dose: Otto-Matic!
Feb 17
NBA Trades: Winners and Losers
Feb 16
Dose: Wednesday stat fest!
Feb 16
We Have Clearance, Terrence
Feb 15
Matchups by Play-Type Update
Feb 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 15
Feb 15
Dose: Stir Frye Cooks!
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Rose viewed as a trade target
Cousins hopes to sign extension with Kings
Jimmy Butler scores 29 points in win vs. BOS
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 points in loss to CHI
John Wall scores 20 points in win vs. Pacers
Otto Porter scores 25 with six 3-pointers
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks
Gerald Green is 'questionable at best'
Rockets confident Beverley's injury is minor
Lavoy Allen (knee) will be a game-time call
Nikola Mirotic (back) is expected to play
Dwyane Wade (illness) ruled out Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Return of Evgeni Malkin
Feb 17
Crosby gets his 1000th point
Feb 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 19
Feb 16
Dose: Blues are Moving on Up
Feb 16
Podcast: Duchene's Upside
Feb 15
Expectation For Expected Goals
Feb 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 15
Laine has dominated the Stars
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mitch Marner (UBI) uncertain for Saturday
Olli Maatta out six weeks after hand surgery
Justin Schultz hurt Thursday in win over Jets
Erik Haula scores 1G, 1A in win over Dallas
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 3 assists in W vs. VAN
Robin Lehner blanks Avalanche on Thursday
Sidney Crosby hits 1000-point mark on Thu
Mike Condon blanks Devils 3-0 on Thursday
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over NYR
Report: Antoine Vermette to appeal suspension
Crosby vies for historic 1,000th career point
Matt Bartkowski officially signs with Flames
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes leads ARCA final practice
Trevor Bayne better in summer at DIS
Allmendinger angling for 20-something at DIS
Erik Jones has 2 Xfinity Daytona top-10s
Martin Truex Jr has back-to-back D500 top-10s
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded last July
Gragson: Fastest in ARCA 1st Daytona practice
LaJoie and Herring back as JGL 'Young Guns'
Herring and LaJoie back as JGL 'Young Guns'
Austin Dillon: Clash at Daytona advance
Jimmie Johnson: Clash at Daytona advance
Chase Elliot: Clash at Daytona advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pepperdine sophomore Theegala fires 67
Noren among notables to miss cut in Australia
Rumford two clear after R2 of World Super 6
R1 at Riviera CC suspended due to darkness
Knost sidelined (wrist); announces surgery
OQer Poston cards first-round 66 at Genesis
Saunders surges to top spot w/ bogey-free 64
Foster joins Rumford at top in World Super6
Rumford makes early World Super Six running
Noren readies for Perth; embracing new format
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Devonte Fields will work with LBs at Combine
NFL Exec: Webb will be the draft's best QB
NFL coach says weight will be Garcia's issue
Polian: Chad Kelly is the most talented QB
Blake Barnett believes Saban sunk reputation
Pauline: Walker could take hit at Combine
Batter up: Yanks, Sox want Army-Navy game
Liberty to transition from FCS to FBS
NCAA approves Tice's medical hardship waiver
Report: Alabama to hire Pats' Daboll as OC
Report: Fields's shoulder woes labrum-related
Louisville hosts ex-Vols RB Hurd for a visit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane may be rested in FA Cup
Pep: Gabriel Jesus could miss ROS
Cresswell to be assessed ahead of GW26
Friend back, Barragan out for FA Cup weekend
Zlatan's first hat-trick in red secures win
Martial playing his way back into contention
Slimani in doubt ahead of FA Cup clash
Vertonghen eyeing weekend FA Cup return
Rose, Lamela timetable not certain
Shaw struggling for playing time
Arsenal collapse following Koscielny injury
Rooney and Carrick out. No place for Shaw
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Nate Adcock
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Dariel Alvarez
(OF)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Wade Miley
(S)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Jesus Montero
(1B)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Robert Andino
(2B)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Juan Francisco
(3B)
Chris Johnson
(1B)
Audry Perez
(C)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Zach Britton
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Zach Clark
(R)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.J. Hardy | Shortstop | #2
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 8/19/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his lower back on Thursday and a CT scan on Friday.
Initial reports traced Hardy's absence from Friday's first full-squad workout due to illness, but he's apparently dealing with something more substantial. The results of the tests aren't in yet, so more will obviously be known about the shortstop's status once they're revealed.
Feb 17 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
J.J. Hardy was held out of the Orioles' first full-squad workout on Friday due to illness.
It's no big deal. Hardy should be back in action in a day or two.
Feb 17 - 11:20 AM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rays.
Hardy plated two with a bases-loaded double in the Orioles' six-run fourth inning. It's been another disappointing year for the 34-year-old, who has been limited to 91 games due to a left foot fracture. Hardy is hitting .258/.298/.403 with eight homers, 36 RBI and 34 runs scored in those 91 games.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:56:00 PM
J.J. Hardy went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday’s loss to the Blue Jays.
His third-inning blast off Marco Estrada was the only offense of the night for Baltimore. This was Hardy’s first multi-hit game since August 18. The 34-year-old is batting just .264/.302/.411 with eight homers and 34 RBI through 84 games this season, but he has at least shown some more pop over the past month and a half.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 09:44:00 PM
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
Feb 17 - 12:34 PM
J.J. Hardy held out due to illness
Feb 17 - 11:20 AM
Hardy has two-run double in win over Rays
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:56:00 PM
Hardy slugs homer against Blue Jays
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 09:44:00 PM
More J.J. Hardy Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Wood
KC
(2771)
2
A. Reyes
STL
(2285)
3
B. Phillips
ATL
(2062)
4
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1664)
5
S. Rodriguez
ATL
(1632)
6
A. Lind
WAS
(1509)
7
Z. Wheeler
NYM
(1484)
8
G. Perkins
MIN
(1483)
9
C. Utley
LA
(1465)
10
W. Ramos
TB
(1429)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
115
405
109
29
0
9
48
43
26
68
0
0
.269
.309
.407
.716
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
115
0
0
0
J.J. Hardy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
J.J. Hardy's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View J.J. Hardy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
J.J. Hardy's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Bowie(EAST)
AA
3
11
4
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
.364
.417
.364
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
4
Audry Perez
5
Yermin Mercedes
1B
1
Chris Davis
2
Jesus Montero
3
Chris Johnson
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
Sidelined
J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his lower back on Thursday and a CT scan on Friday.
Initial reports traced Hardy's absence from Friday's first full-squad workout due to illness, but he's apparently dealing with something more substantial. The results of the tests aren't in yet, so more will obviously be known about the shortstop's status once they're revealed.
Feb 17
2
Robert Andino
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
3
Juan Francisco
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
3
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
3
Dariel Alvarez
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
Sidelined
Chris Tillman (shoulder) will play catch Wednesday for the fourth or fifth time since his platelet-rich plasma injection.
Tillman received the injection in his shoulder around December 20-22 and is already feeling better, but he's behind the other pitchers in camp. As such, he's not expected to start Opening Day. There's a chance he could still be ready by early-to-mid April, but a backdated stint on the disabled list appears likely.
Feb 15
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Mike Wright
7
Joe Gunkel
8
Chris Lee
9
Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Oliver Drake
6
Donnie Hart
7
Logan Ondrusek
8
Tyler Wilson
9
Logan Verrett
10
T.J. McFarland
11
Jayson Aquino
12
Jesus Liranzo
Headlines
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
Check out all the great tools we have to offer in our 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide.
More MLB Columns
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
»
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
»
Podcast: Yankees Check-In
Feb 17
»
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
»
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
»
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
»
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
MLB Headlines
»
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
»
Heyman: Cards, Molina talk contract extension
»
Todd Frazier says finger no longer an issue
»
Adrian Beltre strains calf, could miss WBC
»
Aaron Hill inks minor league deal with Giants
»
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
»
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
»
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
»
Wheeler to throw off a mound this weekend
»
Syndergaard named Mets' Opening Day SP
»
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
»
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved