Prince Fielder | Designated Hitter | #84

Fielder's professional baseball career ended in August 2016 due to chronic neck issues, so this is really just a paperwork move. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, batting .283/.382/.506 with 319 home runs and 1,028 RBI in 1,611 games. The 33-year-old is still owed $72 million, with the Tigers covering $18 million of it.

Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Prince Fielder (neck) is considered medically disabled and doctors will not clear him to play.

Fielder recently required his second neck surgery in the past 27 months. He isn't walking away from the game by choice, according to Rosenthal, so he's technically not retiring. This means that he'll receive the remainder of his contract in full. He's owed $20 million per season through 2020. The contract is partially insured, so Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers will pay him $9 million per year during that time.