Prince Fielder | Designated Hitter | #84

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/9/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 275
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (7) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Rangers released DH Prince Fielder.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended in August 2016 due to chronic neck issues, so this is really just a paperwork move. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, batting .283/.382/.506 with 319 home runs and 1,028 RBI in 1,611 games. The 33-year-old is still owed $72 million, with the Tigers covering $18 million of it. Oct 4 - 1:04 PM
Source: John Blake on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Robinson Chirinos
2Brett Nicholas
3A.J. Jimenez
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Phil Gosselin
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Joey Gallo
2Will Middlebrooks
3Adrian Beltre
LF1Delino DeShields
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Drew Robinson
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Cole Hamels
2Martin Perez
3Andrew Cashner
4Miguel Gonzalez
5A.J. Griffin
6Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jose Leclerc
2Alex Claudio
3Keone Kela
4Matt Bush
5Jason Grilli
6Tony Barnette
7Jake Diekman
8Ricardo Rodriguez
9Austin Bibens-Dirkx
10Paolo Espino
11Nick Martinez
12Nick Gardewine
13Yohander Mendez
 

 