Scott Kazmir | Starting Pitcher | #29 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (33) / 1/24/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 193 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11 million, 2017: $16 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Scott Kazmir was lifted from his Cactus League start Monday due to an apparent injury. Kazmir delivered just 14 pitches before departing with a trainer in the bottom of the second inning. He was supposed to throw around 45-50 pitches in the afternoon outing against the Rockies. There should be an update from the Dodgers' medical team after the game. Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter

Scott Kazmir surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit over 1 2/3 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Giants. Kazmir walked one and struck out one on the evening. The veteran southpaw struggled with an intercostal injury down the stretch last season and, when healthy, pitched to a 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 134/52 K/BB ratio across 136 1/3 innings (26 starts). Assuming he can survive spring training without issue, he will be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.

Scott Kazmir threw his second bullpen session of the spring on Friday and looked "tremendously better" according to pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. Kazmir, who has been battling his mechanics early in the spring, showed notable improvement on Friday. He finished the 2016 season on the disabled list due to an intercostal injury, but has a secure spot in the club's starting rotation as long as he's healthy for the start of the regular season. Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter