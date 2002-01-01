Player Page

Weather | Roster

Scott Kazmir | Starting Pitcher | #29

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/24/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 193
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Scott Kazmir was lifted from his Cactus League start Monday due to an apparent injury.
Kazmir delivered just 14 pitches before departing with a trainer in the bottom of the second inning. He was supposed to throw around 45-50 pitches in the afternoon outing against the Rockies. There should be an update from the Dodgers' medical team after the game. Mar 6 - 3:40 PM
Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter
More Scott Kazmir Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA262610600136.1133716952134004.561.36
Scott Kazmir's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Scott Kazmir's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Scott Kazmir's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Scott Kazmir's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Jacob Rhame
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
13Steve Geltz
 

 