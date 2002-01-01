Welcome,
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Scott Kazmir | Starting Pitcher | #29
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/24/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 193
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $11 million, 2017: $16 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: Free Agent
Tweet
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Scott Kazmir was lifted from his Cactus League start Monday due to an apparent injury.
Kazmir delivered just 14 pitches before departing with a trainer in the bottom of the second inning. He was supposed to throw around 45-50 pitches in the afternoon outing against the Rockies. There should be an update from the Dodgers' medical team after the game.
Mar 6 - 3:40 PM
Source:
Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Scott Kazmir surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit over 1 2/3 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Giants.
Kazmir walked one and struck out one on the evening. The veteran southpaw struggled with an intercostal injury down the stretch last season and, when healthy, pitched to a 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 134/52 K/BB ratio across 136 1/3 innings (26 starts). Assuming he can survive spring training without issue, he will be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.
Mar 1 - 11:10 PM
Scott Kazmir threw his second bullpen session of the spring on Friday and looked "tremendously better" according to pitching coach Rick Honeycutt.
Kazmir, who has been battling his mechanics early in the spring, showed notable improvement on Friday. He finished the 2016 season on the disabled list due to an intercostal injury, but has a secure spot in the club's starting rotation as long as he's healthy for the start of the regular season.
Feb 24 - 10:25 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Scott Kazmir threw live batting practice Monday without issue.
Kazmir finished last year with an intercostal injury, pitching 136 1/3 innings to the tune of a 4.56 ERA. The 33-year-old left-hander will be in the Dodgers' season-opening starting rotation if he makes it through camp unscathed. He's due $17.7 million in 2017.
Feb 20 - 12:04 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Kazmir leaves outing with an apparent injury
Mar 6 - 3:40 PM
Scott Kazmir allows two runs in spring work
Mar 1 - 11:10 PM
Scott Kazmir throws second bullpen session
Feb 24 - 10:25 PM
Kazmir threw live BP on Monday
Feb 20 - 12:04 PM
More Scott Kazmir Player News
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
26
26
10
6
0
0
136.1
133
71
69
52
134
0
0
4.56
1.36
Scott Kazmir's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Scott Kazmir's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Scott Kazmir's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Scott Kazmir's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) is slated to make his Cactus League debut on Monday.
Gonzalez arrived in Dodgers camp last month with a case of tennis elbow, but he's picked up his activity level of late without any apparent setbacks. The first baseman will get in a few at-bats for the Dodgers before joining his native Mexico for the World Baseball Classic.
Mar 3
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (back) may be held out of action until Friday.
Seager sat out of Cactus League play all weekend due to soreness around the middle of his back, and he's not scheduled to appear in the Dodgers' next couple of games either. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he's using an "abundance of caution" with his star shortstop. It's not a big worry four weeks from the beginning of the regular season.
Mar 6
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut next week.
Thompson has recently progressed to participating in simulated games, which is the final step before appearing in Cactus League contests. Thompson missed the second half of the 2016 campaign due to his back injury, so the club is proceeding with extra caution this spring.
Mar 4
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir was lifted from his Cactus League start Monday due to an apparent injury.
Kazmir delivered just 14 pitches before departing with a trainer in the bottom of the second inning. He was supposed to throw around 45-50 pitches in the afternoon outing against the Rockies. There should be an update from the Dodgers' medical team after the game.
Mar 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Sidelined
Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) is now scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
He was originally penciled in for Friday, but there was a slight schedule mixup. Ryu has been limited to one major league appearance since September 2014 due to shoulder and elbow troubles, and he recently tweaked his left adductor (upper leg) muscle during a bullpen session. The lefty figures to be an unreliable fantasy option in 2017. He probably won't crack the Opening Day rotation.
Mar 6
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
Sidelined
Pedro Baez will undergo further testing on his nagging right thumb injury.
Baez was hit on the thumb by a comeback nearly two weeks ago and is still feeling discomfort. An initial exam showed no structural damage, but the Dodgers will send him for additional testing to see if they can figure out what's going on. In the meantime, the reliever is shut down.
Mar 5
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Jacob Rhame
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
12
Brandon Morrow
13
Steve Geltz
