Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brad Ziegler | Relief Pitcher | #29

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (37) / 10/10/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 231
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Missouri State
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Friday that Brad Ziegler is likely to close games for the Marlins following the departure of A.J. Ramos.
Ziegler is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday. The 37-year-old hurler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17/13 K/BB ratio over 29 innings this season. Junichi Tazawa could also be in the mix for save opportunities. Jul 29 - 9:31 AM
Source: Miami Herald
More Brad Ziegler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA340120729.04024211317006.521.83
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 20WAS100001.0453110027.005.00
Jun 17@ ATL10000.2422000027.006.00
Jun 14OAK100001.01000000.001.00
Jun 11@ PIT10000.21000000.001.50
Jun 10@ PIT100001.02000100.002.00
Jun 7@ CHC10000.20000100.00.00
Jun 6@ CHC10000.10000100.00.00
Jun 5@ CHC100001.00000000.00.00
Jun 1ARZ100001.01001000.002.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jupiter(FSL)A1100010000100.000.000
Gulf Coast(GULF)R1100012101200.0003.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
3Tomas Telis
2B1Dee Gordon
2Mike Aviles
SS1J.T. Riddle
2Miguel Rojas
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jose Urena
5Chris O'Grady
6Adam Conley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kyle Barraclough
2Brad Ziegler
3Junichi Tazawa
4Dustin McGowan
5Nick Wittgren
6Jarlin Garcia
7Vance Worley
8Brian Ellington
9Hunter Cervenka
10Odrisamer Despaigne
 

 