Brad Ziegler | Relief Pitcher | #29 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (37) / 10/10/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 231 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Missouri State Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / OAK Contract: 2017: $7 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: Free Agent

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Friday that Brad Ziegler is likely to close games for the Marlins following the departure of A.J. Ramos. Ziegler is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday. The 37-year-old hurler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17/13 K/BB ratio over 29 innings this season. Junichi Tazawa could also be in the mix for save opportunities. Source: Miami Herald

Brad Ziegler (back) allowed an unearned run over one inning of work Tuesday in his first minor league rehab appearance with the GCL Marlins. Ziegler, out for over a month with a back strain, allowed two hits and walked one while striking out a pair. The veteran reliever should rejoin the Marlins in the next few days. Ziegler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA over 34 appearances this season. Source: Tim Healey on Twitter

Marlins placed RHP Brad Ziegler on the 10-day disabled list with a right back strain. Ziegler had been on a nice roll in June before getting blown up for seven runs -- five earned -- over his last two appearances. Junichi Tazawa has been activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.