Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
Mike Moustakas connects for HR No. 30 in win
Aaron Altherr blasts two homers in victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NFL remains undecided on Zeke suspension
John Brown day to day with quadriceps injury
Bucs plan to start Quizz Rodgers Weeks 1-3
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kevin Lacroix: LUXXUR 300 stats
Benjamin: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Alex Labbé: LUXXUR 300 stats
Hornish Jr. paces Newton XFINITY Practice 1
Gary Klutt: LUXXUR 300 stats
Kraus: Pole for K&N East/West Combo at Iowa
D.J. Kennington: LUXXUR 300 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mike Aviles
(SS)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Chris O'Grady
(S)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Vance Worley
(R)
Adam Conley
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
William Cuevas
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Tomas Telis
(1B)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
Miguel Rojas
(SS)
Jose Urena
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brad Ziegler | Relief Pitcher | #29
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 10/10/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 231
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Missouri State
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Friday that Brad Ziegler is likely to close games for the Marlins following the departure of A.J. Ramos.
Ziegler is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday. The 37-year-old hurler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17/13 K/BB ratio over 29 innings this season. Junichi Tazawa could also be in the mix for save opportunities.
Jul 29 - 9:31 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
Brad Ziegler (back) allowed an unearned run over one inning of work Tuesday in his first minor league rehab appearance with the GCL Marlins.
Ziegler, out for over a month with a back strain, allowed two hits and walked one while striking out a pair. The veteran reliever should rejoin the Marlins in the next few days. Ziegler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA over 34 appearances this season.
Jul 25 - 2:50 PM
Source:
Tim Healey on Twitter
Marlins placed RHP Brad Ziegler on the 10-day disabled list with a right back strain.
Ziegler had been on a nice roll in June before getting blown up for seven runs -- five earned -- over his last two appearances. Junichi Tazawa has been activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
Jun 22 - 2:19 PM
Brad Ziegler is unscored upon in his last eight appearances.
Ziegler has had a rough go of it in his first year in Miami after inking a two-year, $16 million deal, as his ERA still sits at 5.47 and WHIP at 1.63 even after the nice stretch. A.J. Ramos seems like a decent bet to be traded next month, but Ziegler might no longer be next in line for saves as he would've been coming into the year.
Jun 13 - 8:32 AM
More Brad Ziegler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(3405)
2
C. Kershaw
LA
(3139)
3
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2990)
4
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2963)
5
E. Nunez
BOS
(2740)
6
R. Devers
BOS
(2628)
7
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2554)
8
G. Springer
HOU
(2256)
9
D. Keuchel
HOU
(2017)
10
T. Turner
WAS
(1928)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
34
0
1
2
0
7
29.0
40
24
21
13
17
0
0
6.52
1.83
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 20
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
4
5
3
1
1
0
0
27.00
5.00
Jun 17
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
0
.2
4
2
2
0
0
0
0
27.00
6.00
Jun 14
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 11
@ PIT
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.50
Jun 10
@ PIT
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Jun 7
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 6
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 5
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 1
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
2.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jupiter(FSL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
.000
Gulf Coast(GULF)
R
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
2
0
0
.000
3.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
10-Day DL
Marlins placed 1B Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
Bour suffered the injury in Monday night's series opener against the Rangers and will probably miss the next 3-4 weeks. The 29-year-old first baseman leaves behind a stellar .289/.366/.548 batting line with 21 home runs and 63 RBI in 87 games. Tomas Telis has been recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move.
Jul 25
2
Tyler Moore
3
Tomas Telis
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Mike Aviles
SS
1
J.T. Riddle
10-Day DL
J.T. Riddle (biceps) will receive a second opinion on Monday.
The Marlins haven't divulged the specifics on Riddle's left biceps injury, but it sounds like he could be sidelined for a while. "Trying to get a second opinion and go from there," Riddle said. "There’s some tendinitis in there and some other stuff going on in there." Miguel Rojas has been filling in at shortstop for the Marlins.
Jul 28
2
Miguel Rojas
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Martin Prado will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks after having arthroscopic right knee surgery Friday.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported earlier Friday that the surgery would end Prado's season, and while it very well might, it looks like there's a chance he makes it back. Obviously, fantasy owners have no reason to wait around for him.
Jul 28
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) was slated to throw a bullpen session Monday.
He was scheduled to throw only fastballs, but it's still a nice step. There's no timetable for the return of Chen, who is attempting to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.
Jul 18
2
Edinson Volquez
10-Day DL
Edinson Volquez (knee) will undergo another MRI after the first MRI did not reveal encouraging results.
The Marlins haven't revealed the specific results, but it appears that Volquez might be on the shelf for a while. Obviously, more will be known about his status after the results of his next MRI come in.
Jul 28
3
Dan Straily
4
Jose Urena
5
Chris O'Grady
6
Adam Conley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kyle Barraclough
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 25, with right shoulder impingement.
Barraclough had pitched to a 3.30 ERA and 50/30 K/BB ratio in 48 appearances with the Marlins prior to landing on the disabled list. There is no concrete timetable for his recovery at this juncture. Drew Steckenrider has been recalled from Triple-A to help augment the team's bullpen depth.
Jul 26
2
Brad Ziegler
10-Day DL
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Friday that Brad Ziegler is likely to close games for the Marlins following the departure of A.J. Ramos.
Ziegler is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday. The 37-year-old hurler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17/13 K/BB ratio over 29 innings this season. Junichi Tazawa could also be in the mix for save opportunities.
Jul 29
3
Junichi Tazawa
4
Dustin McGowan
5
Nick Wittgren
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Nick Wittgren on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a right elbow strain.
Wittgren has had a good year for the most part but has struggled of late and now we might know why. Odrisamer Despaigne is replacing him in the bullpen.
Jul 28
6
Jarlin Garcia
7
Vance Worley
8
Brian Ellington
9
Hunter Cervenka
10
Odrisamer Despaigne
Headlines
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
Dave Shovein examines two red-hot clubs in the American League Central and a flurry of trade activity in Saturday's Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
»
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
»
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
»
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
»
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
»
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
»
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
»
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
»
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
»
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
»
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
»
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
»
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
»
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
»
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
»
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
»
Mike Moustakas connects for HR No. 30 in win
»
Aaron Altherr blasts two homers in victory
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
