Matt Holliday | Designated Hitter | #17 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (37) / 1/15/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 7 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $13 million, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Matt Holliday was scratched from the Yankees' starting lineup on Saturday due to lower back stiffness. The veteran slugger has a history of back issues, so with even mild stiffness the Yankees are going to take every possible precaution to not exacerbate the problem. Chris Carter replaces him as the Bombers' designated hitter against Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals. Source: Sweeny Murti on Twitter

Matt Holliday drew five walks in the Yankees' defeat of the Orioles on Sunday. Holliday reached base all five of his plate appearances, but he didn't score a single one of the Yankees' seven runs. The veteran slugger is sporting a .538 on-base percentage through six games with his new team.

Matt Holliday hit a two-run homer Monday in the Yankees' 9-3 drubbing of the Nationals. The homer, Holliday's third of the spring, came off Jeremy Guthrie in the fifth inning. Holliday is batting .306 with a 1.026 OPS. He's no sure bet to stay healthy, even while being used mostly as a DH, but he should have mixed-league value while he's in the lineup.