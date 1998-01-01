Matt Holliday | Designated Hitter | #17

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Correa would consider extension offer
Gregory Polanco scratched from Pirates lineup
Brian Dozier's MRI comes back clean Saturday
Matt Holliday scratched from Yankees lineup
Duffy limits Angels to one run in 7 IP in win
Inciarte homers as Braves win in new ballpark
Porcello slammed for four HR, eight ER vs. TB
Daniel Norris fires six shutout frames in win
Syndergaard had fingernail issue, not blister
Gray diagnosed with stress fracture in foot
Daniel Murphy delivers walk-off winner Friday
Jays place Donaldson on disabled list
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andy Reid: 'I’m a big Spencer Ware fan'
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Kristaps Porzingis frustrated w/ drama
Stotts: Jusuf Nurkic's status is undetermined
Phil: Melo would be better off somewhere else
Hawks planning to start Hardaway Jr. & Prince
P.J. Tucker (illness) probable for Saturday
Durant plans on re-signing with the Warriors
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Calvert expected to avoid suspension
Cam Talbot posts shutout victory over Sharks
Jaden Schwartz scores winner in GM 2
Alex Radulov scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 2
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 2A in GM 2 W over CBJ
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) is doubtful for Game 2
David Krejci (UBI) won't return for Game 2
Viktor Arvidsson nets GWG in GM 1 W over CHI
Getzlaf leads the Ducks to Game 1 victory
Justin Williams scores two goals in GM 1 win
Matt Murray (LBI) isn't available for Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury will start again in Game 2
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bilicki joins Rick Ware for road courses
10-time Champion Brown now first-time winner
Ward on pole for Keller Williams Realty 125
Brown tops SoMod final practice in Caraway
Danny Bohn leads SMRS Caraway Practice 1
Timmy Hill’s two 2017 best on shorter tracks
Jamie McMurray has 10th-best, 6-race avg.
Aric Almirola rides a 5-race, top-20 streak
Landon Cassill runs till the end
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
Havret makes a move in Trophee Hassan II R2
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
Garafolo: WR Mike Williams visiting Browns
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Harry Maguire goal not enough for Hull City
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
Etienne Capoue back among the goals vs Swans
Alfie Mawson and Swans continue to slump
Burnley falls down the stretch v. Everton
Sunderland breaks scoring drought in draw
Jagielka continues run of form in win
Crystal Palace welcomes back van Aanholt
Kompany shakes off knock
Williams back in the picture for Everton
Kane scores 20th, Spurs fly on historic high
Wilshere injury sums up day for Bournemouth
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Mark Montgomery
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Miguel Sulbaran
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Matt Holliday | Designated Hitter | #17
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 1/15/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 7 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $13 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Holliday was scratched from the Yankees' starting lineup on Saturday due to lower back stiffness.
The veteran slugger has a history of back issues, so with even mild stiffness the Yankees are going to take every possible precaution to not exacerbate the problem. Chris Carter replaces him as the Bombers' designated hitter against Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals.
Apr 15 - 11:56 AM
Source:
Sweeny Murti on Twitter
Matt Holliday drew five walks in the Yankees' defeat of the Orioles on Sunday.
Holliday reached base all five of his plate appearances, but he didn't score a single one of the Yankees' seven runs. The veteran slugger is sporting a .538 on-base percentage through six games with his new team.
Apr 9 - 5:24 PM
Matt Holliday hit a two-run homer Monday in the Yankees' 9-3 drubbing of the Nationals.
The homer, Holliday's third of the spring, came off Jeremy Guthrie in the fifth inning. Holliday is batting .306 with a 1.026 OPS. He's no sure bet to stay healthy, even while being used mostly as a DH, but he should have mixed-league value while he's in the lineup.
Mar 20 - 5:25 PM
Matt Holliday doubled twice Sunday as the Yankees topped the Pirates 3-2.
Holliday is 7-for-14 with a homer. The Yankees could ask him to play in the field more than originally expected after adding Chris Carter last month, but Holliday will primarily serve as a DH and he'll likely be a very good one.
Mar 5 - 4:52 PM
Matt Holliday scratched from Yankees lineup
Apr 15 - 11:56 AM
Holliday draws five walks versus Orioles
Apr 9 - 5:24 PM
Matt Holliday hits two-run homer in win
Mar 20 - 5:25 PM
Matt Holliday doubles twice in Yankees' win
Mar 5 - 4:52 PM
More Matt Holliday Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
10
33
8
2
0
1
5
2
10
8
0
0
.242
.419
.394
.813
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
2016
0
10
0
0
0
85
8
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 14
STL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 13
TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 12
TB
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 10
TB
1
4
2
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Apr 9
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Apr 8
@ BAL
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Apr 7
@ BAL
1
2
2
0
0
1
3
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
10-Day DL
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Gary Sanchez is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 1 strain of a muscle behind his right biceps.
The specific injury is a strain of the right brachialis muscle. Given this sort of timetable, we shouldn't expect to see Sanchez back until early-to-mid May. It's a tough blow for fantasy owners given the rough state of the catcher position. As for the Yankees, they'll go with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for the next month.
Apr 10
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
60-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B/OF Tyler Austin on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left ankle.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Kozma. Austin will miss the first couple months of the season.
Apr 2
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
10-Day DL
Didi Gregorius (shoulder) has begun a throwing program.
Gregorius strained his right shoulder while playing for Team Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic last month. The Yankees are expecting him to miss all of April and perhaps the early part of May. Ronald Torreyes has been filling in at shortstop for the Bronx Bombers.
Apr 5
2
Ronald Torreyes
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Sidelined
Matt Holliday was scratched from the Yankees' starting lineup on Saturday due to lower back stiffness.
The veteran slugger has a history of back issues, so with even mild stiffness the Yankees are going to take every possible precaution to not exacerbate the problem. Chris Carter replaces him as the Bombers' designated hitter against Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals.
Apr 15
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Bryan Mitchell
6
Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Adam Warren
6
Jonathan Holder
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Shifting ninth-inning dynamics and tough injury setbacks were among the key storylines in MLB's second week of play.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
»
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
»
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
»
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
»
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
