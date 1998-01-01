Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Holliday | Designated Hitter | #17

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/15/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 7 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Holliday was scratched from the Yankees' starting lineup on Saturday due to lower back stiffness.
The veteran slugger has a history of back issues, so with even mild stiffness the Yankees are going to take every possible precaution to not exacerbate the problem. Chris Carter replaces him as the Bombers' designated hitter against Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals. Apr 15 - 11:56 AM
Source: Sweeny Murti on Twitter
More Matt Holliday Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
103382015210800.242.419.394.813
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000010
2016010000858
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 14STL14000000030000.000.000.000
Apr 13TB13000000100000.000.250.000
Apr 12TB14000000100000.000.200.000
Apr 10TB14210011010000.500.500.750
Apr 9@ BAL10000000500000.0001.000.000
Apr 8@ BAL15200000020000.400.400.400
Apr 7@ BAL122001312000001.0001.0002.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 