Player Page

Weather | Roster

Melvin Upton | Outfielder | #7

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (2) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Blue Jays are "looking at alternatives" to Melvin Upton.
In other words, he's not going to make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Jays are "listening" on Upton while mentioning the Giants, Rays and Tigers as potential fits. Upton was hoping to make the roster as a fourth outfielder but blew his chance by hitting just .194 over 36 Grapefruit League at-bats. His game has flaws but Upton can still hit for power and steal bases. Apr 1 - 7:25 PM
Source: Buster Olney on Twitter
More Melvin Upton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14949211715320616437155278.238.291.402.693
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001451
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Chris Coghlan
3Ezequiel Carrera
4Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mike Bolsinger
7T.J. House
8Mat Latos
9Casey Lawrence
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Bo Schultz
11Gavin Floyd
12Jarrett Grube
13Matt Dermody
14Lucas Harrell
 

 