Melvin Upton | Outfielder | #7 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (32) / 8/21/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (2) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15.45 million, 2017: $16.45 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Blue Jays are "looking at alternatives" to Melvin Upton. In other words, he's not going to make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Jays are "listening" on Upton while mentioning the Giants, Rays and Tigers as potential fits. Upton was hoping to make the roster as a fourth outfielder but blew his chance by hitting just .194 over 36 Grapefruit League at-bats. His game has flaws but Upton can still hit for power and steal bases. Source: Buster Olney on Twitter

Melvin Upton went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in an exhibition win over the Pirates on Saturday. He drove in the first run of the game with a groundout in the second inning. In the fourth inning he cracked a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow. It was his third longball of the spring to go with a paltry .194 batting average. He sits atop the depth chart in left field but will likely not see everyday action. He put up a weak .238/.291/.402 slash line with 20 home runs and 61 RBI but bolstered his fantasy value by swiping 27 bags last year.

Melvin Upton Jr. went 0-for-3 as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter Wednesday against the Yankees. Upton is 6-for-32 with two homers and a 9/1 K/BB ratio this spring, so he hasn't done anything to earn himself extra playing time in left field. The Jays will probably keep him and use him against left-handers, but that's not going to lead to much value, even in AL-only leagues.