[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Blue Jays shopping Melvin Upton
Scherzer (finger) to debut Friday at Phillies
Corey Seager returns to game action Saturday
Nick Hundley crushes grand slam vs. A's
Beltre (calf) to open year on disabled list
Adrian Beltre could begin season on DL
Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minors deal
Rays designate Nick Franklin for assignment
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Jose Tabata
(OF)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
T.J. House
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Jake Elmore
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Joe Smith
(R)
Melvin Upton | Outfielder | #7
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/21/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (2) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $15.45 million, 2017: $16.45 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Blue Jays are "looking at alternatives" to Melvin Upton.
In other words, he's not going to make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Jays are "listening" on Upton while mentioning the Giants, Rays and Tigers as potential fits. Upton was hoping to make the roster as a fourth outfielder but blew his chance by hitting just .194 over 36 Grapefruit League at-bats. His game has flaws but Upton can still hit for power and steal bases.
Apr 1 - 7:25 PM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
Melvin Upton went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in an exhibition win over the Pirates on Saturday.
He drove in the first run of the game with a groundout in the second inning. In the fourth inning he cracked a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow. It was his third longball of the spring to go with a paltry .194 batting average. He sits atop the depth chart in left field but will likely not see everyday action. He put up a weak .238/.291/.402 slash line with 20 home runs and 61 RBI but bolstered his fantasy value by swiping 27 bags last year.
Apr 1 - 5:12 PM
Melvin Upton Jr. went 0-for-3 as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter Wednesday against the Yankees.
Upton is 6-for-32 with two homers and a 9/1 K/BB ratio this spring, so he hasn't done anything to earn himself extra playing time in left field. The Jays will probably keep him and use him against left-handers, but that's not going to lead to much value, even in AL-only leagues.
Mar 29 - 4:11 PM
Melvin Upton went 0-for-3 on Monday and is 2-for-18 with no walks or extra-base hits this spring.
Upton struggled down the stretch for the Jays last year, hitting .196/.261/.318 in 148 at-bats after coming over from the Padres, and he's likely to be limited to playing against lefties at the beginning of this season.
Mar 13 - 4:04 PM
Report: Blue Jays shopping Melvin Upton
Apr 1 - 7:25 PM
Upton goes 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBI
Apr 1 - 5:12 PM
Melvin Upton Jr. goes 0-for-3
Mar 29 - 4:11 PM
Melvin Upton goes 0-for-3 against Red Sox
Mar 13 - 4:04 PM
More Melvin Upton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
149
492
117
15
3
20
61
64
37
155
27
8
.238
.291
.402
.693
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
145
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons indicated Monday that Devon Travis (knee) is likely to be ready to play on Opening Day.
"It’s starting to look that way, but nothing definite yet," Gibbons said. Travis didn't make his Grapefruit League debut until last Friday, as he was slow to recover from last November's knee surgery. He figures to receive some extra days off early on in the season, but it sounds like the second baseman will be out their on April 3 in Baltimore.
Mar 27
2
Ryan Goins
3
Gregorio Petit
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
5
Jake Elmore
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
Sidelined
Josh Donaldson reached base three times and smashed his first Grapefruit League homer on Tuesday versus the Phillies.
Donaldson doubled in the fourth inning and then took Hoby Milner deep in the fifth. He also drew a walk. They were the first two hits for the All-Star third baseman this spring in "official" games, as he got a slow start because of a calf injury. Hopefully he's rounding into form just in time for Opening Day.
Mar 28
LF
1
Melvin Upton
2
Chris Coghlan
3
Ezequiel Carrera
Sidelined
Ezequiel Carrera was scratched from the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup on Saturday due to a sore left pinky finger.
Carrera said he bent his finger back while sliding back into second base during Thursday's game. The injury sounds minor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit another day or two to be on the safe side.
Mar 18
4
Jose Tabata
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Jose Bautista
Sidelined
Jose Bautista is set to return to Grapefruit League action on Friday.
Bautista dealt with some back stiffness coming out of the World Baseball Classic, so the Blue Jays didn't want to push things. He should be back in action following Thursday's off-day.
Mar 22
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Mike Bolsinger
7
T.J. House
8
Mat Latos
9
Casey Lawrence
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
Sidelined
Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.
He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list.
Mar 2
9
Brett Oberholtzer
10
Bo Schultz
Sidelined
Bo Schultz underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday.
Schultz also had bone chips removed from the elbow during Wednesday's intensive surgery. With this procedure in the books, the 31-year-old right-hander is expected to miss the 2017 season. He posted a 5.51 ERA in 16 relief appearances during the past campaign.
Mar 29
11
Gavin Floyd
12
Jarrett Grube
13
Matt Dermody
14
Lucas Harrell
Headlines
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Matthew Pouliot goes through the entire league, providing last-minute tidbits for weekend drafts and pickups.
More MLB Columns
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
»
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
»
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
»
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
