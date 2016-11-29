Yadier Molina | Catcher | #4 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (34) / 7/13/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $14 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $15 million club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that the club has considered a contract extension for Yadier Molina. Molina is set to make $14 million in 2017 and the two sides have a $15 million mutual option for 2018. The catcher will turn 35 at midseason this year, but the Cardinals and Molina would both surely like to work something out to where the seven-time All-Star can retire as a Cardinal. Molina's Gold Glove streak was snapped at eight last season, but he had his best offensive season (.307/.360/.427) in a few years while leading all catchers with 142 starts behind the plate. Source: Frank Cusumano on Twitter

Yadier Molina has committed to play for his native Puerto Rico at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. He'll join an exciting group which is expected to include the likes of Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, and Javier Baez. Molina, 34, is coming off a bounceback season in which he batted .307/.360/.427 with eight homers and 58 RBI over 147 games. 2017 is the final guaranteed year of his contract, which includes a $15 million mutual option for 2018. Molina's agent, Melvin Roman, said things are "quiet for now" regarding any extension talks, but that veteran backstop wants to finish his career in St. Louis. Source: Cardinals.mlb.com

Yadier Molina hit a walk-off double -- depending on who you ask -- to give the Cardinals a 4-3 win over the Reds on Thursday. With a runner on first and two outs in the ninth, Molina pulled a Blake Wood pitch down the left field line that one-hopped the wall. There's little question it should have been ruled a ground-rule double, but Matt Carpenter never stopped running and slid into home with no objection from the umpires. The Reds tried to protest too late and to little avail, and it will be interesting to see if something is or can be done to change to ruling after the fact. As it stands, Molina pulled the Cardinals to two games back of the Mets for the first spot in the Wild Card race. The 34-year-old finished 2-for-5, also hitting his eighth home run of the season, with two RBI in Thursday's contest.