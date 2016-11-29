Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Victor Marte
(R)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Dean Anna
(SS)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yadier Molina | Catcher | #4
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 7/13/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $14 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $15 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that the club has considered a contract extension for Yadier Molina.
Molina is set to make $14 million in 2017 and the two sides have a $15 million mutual option for 2018. The catcher will turn 35 at midseason this year, but the Cardinals and Molina would both surely like to work something out to where the seven-time All-Star can retire as a Cardinal. Molina's Gold Glove streak was snapped at eight last season, but he had his best offensive season (.307/.360/.427) in a few years while leading all catchers with 142 starts behind the plate.
Jan 15 - 12:37 PM
Source:
Frank Cusumano on Twitter
Yadier Molina has committed to play for his native Puerto Rico at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
He'll join an exciting group which is expected to include the likes of Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, and Javier Baez. Molina, 34, is coming off a bounceback season in which he batted .307/.360/.427 with eight homers and 58 RBI over 147 games. 2017 is the final guaranteed year of his contract, which includes a $15 million mutual option for 2018. Molina's agent, Melvin Roman, said things are "quiet for now" regarding any extension talks, but that veteran backstop wants to finish his career in St. Louis.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 10:15:00 AM
Source:
Cardinals.mlb.com
Yadier Molina hit a walk-off double -- depending on who you ask -- to give the Cardinals a 4-3 win over the Reds on Thursday.
With a runner on first and two outs in the ninth, Molina pulled a Blake Wood pitch down the left field line that one-hopped the wall. There's little question it should have been ruled a ground-rule double, but Matt Carpenter never stopped running and slid into home with no objection from the umpires. The Reds tried to protest too late and to little avail, and it will be interesting to see if something is or can be done to change to ruling after the fact. As it stands, Molina pulled the Cardinals to two games back of the Mets for the first spot in the Wild Card race. The 34-year-old finished 2-for-5, also hitting his eighth home run of the season, with two RBI in Thursday's contest.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 12:15:00 AM
Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 and drove home four runs on Saturday as the Cardinals smashed the Cubs 10-4.
Molina got the scoring started with a two-run double in the first inning, then added on to the rout with a two-run single in the seventh. He has had a nice bounceback season offensively, slashing .300/.354/.413 with seven homers and 53 RBI.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Jan 15 - 12:37 PM
Molina to play for Puerto Rico in WBC
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 10:15:00 AM
Molina gets walk-off winner in wild fashion
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 12:15:00 AM
Molina plates four as Cardinals smash Cubs
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 04:51:00 PM
More Yadier Molina Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
147
534
164
38
1
8
58
56
39
63
3
2
.307
.360
.427
.787
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
146
2
0
0
0
0
0
Yadier Molina's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yadier Molina's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yadier Molina's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yadier Molina's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
Sidelined
Lance Lynn told KFNS 590 in St. Louis on Thursday that he expects to hit the open market after the 2017 season.
Lynn said he's open to remaining with the Cardinals via that process but wants to "see what free agency has to offer" following the final year of a three-year, $22 million deal signed in January 2015. The big right-hander should be close to 100 percent recovered from last winter's Tommy John surgery heading into camp this spring and he put up a 2.87 ERA in 379 innings between 2014-2015. Lynn could be in for a big payday next winter if the elbow fully rebounds.
Dec 15
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
6
Luke Weaver
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.
A right knee injury kept Lyons out of action for the final two months of the 2016 season, and on November 5 general manager John Mozeliak relayed that the injury was "not responding as quickly as we hoped." Lyons' current recovery timetable from the surgery is set at 5-6 months. Along those lines, a return in late spring would be the most optimistic outlook here. Prior to the season-ending injury, Lyons had pitched to a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 46/14 K/BB ratio over 48 frames.
Nov 9
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
