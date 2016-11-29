Player Page

Yadier Molina | Catcher | #4

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/13/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that the club has considered a contract extension for Yadier Molina.
Molina is set to make $14 million in 2017 and the two sides have a $15 million mutual option for 2018. The catcher will turn 35 at midseason this year, but the Cardinals and Molina would both surely like to work something out to where the seven-time All-Star can retire as a Cardinal. Molina's Gold Glove streak was snapped at eight last season, but he had his best offensive season (.307/.360/.427) in a few years while leading all catchers with 142 starts behind the plate. Jan 15 - 12:37 PM
Source: Frank Cusumano on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14753416438185856396332.307.360.427.787
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016146200000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 