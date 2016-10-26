Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Travis Shaw (foot) expected to return Tues.
McCutchen (knee) back in lineup on Sunday
George Springer getting the day off vs. TEX
Window expires on Ian Kinsler waiver claim
SD signs manager Andy Green to extension
Brent Suter to DL with strained rotator cuff
Miguel Cabrera (back, hip) out of lineup Sun.
Nats put Bryce Harper (knee) on disabled list
Yoenis Cespedes getting the day off Sunday
Morales (illness) returns to Blue Jays lineup
Kipnis (hamstring) remains sidelined Sunday
Longoria (thumb) back in Rays lineup Sunday
Player Page
Roster
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Phil Maton
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Jake Esch
(R)
Kyle McGrath
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Jose Valdez
(R)
Carter Capps
(R)
Carlos Fisher
(R)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Michael Watt
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Cory Spangenberg
(3B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Dusty Coleman
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Jose Pirela
(OF)
Matt Strahm
(R)
Travis Wood
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Dinelson Lamet
(S)
Andy Green | Second Baseman
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 7/7/1977
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 24 (0) / ARZ
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Padres signed manager Andy Green to a contract extension.
The new deal will run through the 2021 campaign. "Throughout the past two seasons, Andy has consistently proven to us his leadership abilities and strong character," Padres GM A.J. Preller said in a written statement. "Andy's knowledge of the game and passion for his players has earned him respect in the clubhouse and throughout the organization. As we continue to build a system that produces winning baseball from top to bottom, I am confident that Andy provides the leadership and stability needed to deliver a championship to San Diego."
Aug 13 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Padres.mlb.com
The Padres will not retain first-base coach Tarrik Brock or coach Eddie Rodriguez.
Brock came over to the Padres in 2015 after serving as first-base coach with the Astros in 2014. His previous seven seasons on staff had come with the Marlins. For his part, Rodriguez has spent time with the Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Mariners and Royals during his 13-year coaching caree. While Brock and Rodriguez will have to find other opportunities this offseason, the Padres will be bringing back the rest of their staff.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Mike Dee is out as Padres president and CEO.
No specific reason was stated for his exit, but Lin reports that it isn't related to general manager A.J. Preller's recent 30-day suspension for withholding player medical records. This completes Dee's second stint with the Padres. He previously worked for club from 1995-2002 before leaving for opportunities the Red Sox and then the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Dee was announced as Padres' president on July 17, 2013. The Padres went 68-94 this season and haven't had a winning record since 2010.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that Padres general manager A.J. Preller will not be fired or receive further discipline from the club.
Preller was suspended 30 days without pay by Major League Baseball for submitting false medical records to the Red Sox. Nightengale notes that the Marlins and White Sox "also questioned the veracity of their records" in deals they made this summer with the Padres. Colin Rea was traded to the Marlins but then sent back to the Padres after it was determined that he had an elbow injury prior to the deal. It's the second time Preller has been suspended, with the first time occurring back in 2010 for violating international signing rules when he was an assistant GM with the Rangers.
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
USAToday.com
SD signs manager Andy Green to extension
Aug 13 - 12:13 PM
Padres won't retain first-base coach
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Mike Dee out as Padres president and CEO
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Report: Padres will not fire GM A.J. Preller
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 10:16:00 AM
More Andy Green Player News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Carlos Asuaje
SS
1
Erick Aybar
10-Day DL
Erick Aybar could be done for the season after being diagnosed with a fractured left foot.
The initial diagnosis was a contusion, but further testing revealed the bad news. It's possible Aybar could make it back as soon as mid-September, but his year might be over. Allen Cordoba and Dusty Coleman will handle shortstop for the Padres moving forward.
Jul 24
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Cory Spangenberg
LF
1
Jose Pirela
2
Matt Szczur
3
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Alex Dickerson had another setback with his lingering back injury.
He'll see some specialists this week and try to get some answers. Season-ending surgery is a possibility. Dickerson has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training because of a bulging disc.
Jun 13
CF
1
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Luis Perdomo
3
Clayton Richard
4
Dinelson Lamet
5
Travis Wood
6
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Christian Friedrich will undergo tests due to tenderness in his left elbow.
Friedrich has been out all season with various ailments and this is the second time he's had a setback with his elbow. More will obviously be known about his status after the test results are in.
Jul 7
7
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Padres manager Andy Green indicated Sunday that Jered Weaver (hip) might not make another appearance for them.
Weaver made a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso two and a half weeks ago, but he hasn't pitched since then and is currently in San Diego getting treatment for his inflamed left hip. Green told reporters Sunday that the veteran righty has been "given (the) latitude to explore some things." It's unclear what exactly that means, but it looks like Weaver's days as a Padre are over. The 34-year-old posted a 7.44 ERA over nine starts for San Diego and it's questionable at this point whether he'll receive another big league opportunity.
Jul 9
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
9
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Robbie Erlin is throwing bullpens at the Padres' complex in Arizona, but he appears unlikely to pitch in the majors this year after May 2016 Tommy John surgery.
Erlin's original hope was to complete his rehab around the All-Star break, but it hasn't gone that smoothly. Now it looks like he could pitch in games in the instructional league in October and compete for a rotation spot next spring.
Aug 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brad Hand
2
Kirby Yates
Paternity
Padres placed RHP Kirby Yates on the family leave list.
Yates is away from the club to tend to a family matter. Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move to provide depth in the bullpen.
Aug 11
3
Phil Maton
4
Craig Stammen
5
Jarred Cosart
60-Day DL
Padres transferred RHP Jarred Cosart to the 60-day disabled list.
That clears a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Kyle McGrath. Cosart underwent season-ending elbow surgery earlier this month. He logged a 4.88 ERA over seven outings including six starts this year.
Jul 27
6
Jose Torres
7
Miguel Diaz
10-Day DL
Miguel Diaz (forearm) will resume a throwing program late this week.
He'll be built up slowly, as the Padres aren't expecting Diaz back until around mid-August. They'll also work with him on his lower-half mechanics over the All-Star break.
Jul 2
8
Matt Strahm
60-Day DL
Padres acquired LHPs Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and INF Esteury Ruiz from the Royals in exchange for RHPs Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and LHP Ryan Buchter.
Strahm posted a disappointing 5.45 ERA before having season-ending knee surgery earlier this month, but the left-hander has loads of potential. The Padres figure to give him a shot at a rotation spot next season.
Jul 24
9
Carter Capps
10
Kyle McGrath
