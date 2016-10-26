Andy Green | Second Baseman Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (40) / 7/7/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Kentucky Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 24 (0) / ARZ Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Padres signed manager Andy Green to a contract extension. The new deal will run through the 2021 campaign. "Throughout the past two seasons, Andy has consistently proven to us his leadership abilities and strong character," Padres GM A.J. Preller said in a written statement. "Andy's knowledge of the game and passion for his players has earned him respect in the clubhouse and throughout the organization. As we continue to build a system that produces winning baseball from top to bottom, I am confident that Andy provides the leadership and stability needed to deliver a championship to San Diego." Source: Padres.mlb.com

The Padres will not retain first-base coach Tarrik Brock or coach Eddie Rodriguez. Brock came over to the Padres in 2015 after serving as first-base coach with the Astros in 2014. His previous seven seasons on staff had come with the Marlins. For his part, Rodriguez has spent time with the Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Mariners and Royals during his 13-year coaching caree. While Brock and Rodriguez will have to find other opportunities this offseason, the Padres will be bringing back the rest of their staff. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Mike Dee is out as Padres president and CEO. No specific reason was stated for his exit, but Lin reports that it isn't related to general manager A.J. Preller's recent 30-day suspension for withholding player medical records. This completes Dee's second stint with the Padres. He previously worked for club from 1995-2002 before leaving for opportunities the Red Sox and then the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Dee was announced as Padres' president on July 17, 2013. The Padres went 68-94 this season and haven't had a winning record since 2010. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune