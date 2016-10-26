Player Page

Andy Green | Second Baseman

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (40) / 7/7/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 24 (0) / ARZ
Padres signed manager Andy Green to a contract extension.
The new deal will run through the 2021 campaign. "Throughout the past two seasons, Andy has consistently proven to us his leadership abilities and strong character," Padres GM A.J. Preller said in a written statement. "Andy's knowledge of the game and passion for his players has earned him respect in the clubhouse and throughout the organization. As we continue to build a system that produces winning baseball from top to bottom, I am confident that Andy provides the leadership and stability needed to deliver a championship to San Diego." Aug 13 - 12:13 PM
Source: Padres.mlb.com
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Yangervis Solarte
2Carlos Asuaje
SS1Erick Aybar
2Allen Cordoba
3Dusty Coleman
3B1Cory Spangenberg
LF1Jose Pirela
2Matt Szczur
3Alex Dickerson
CF1Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Luis Perdomo
3Clayton Richard
4Dinelson Lamet
5Travis Wood
6Christian Friedrich
7Jered Weaver
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brad Hand
2Kirby Yates
3Phil Maton
4Craig Stammen
5Jarred Cosart
6Jose Torres
7Miguel Diaz
8Matt Strahm
9Carter Capps
10Kyle McGrath
 

 