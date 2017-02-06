Player Page

David Wright | Third Baseman | #5

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/20/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 206
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
David Wright (neck) is tentatively scheduled to play catch on Sunday.
It would be his first time throwing a baseball since last June. The Mets are bringing Wright along slowly this spring as he works his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. His health status figures to be a daily topic of conversation throughout spring training. Feb 17 - 12:51 PM
Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
37137318071418265532.226.350.438.788
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600003600
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 