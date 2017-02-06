David Wright | Third Baseman | #5 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (34) / 12/20/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 206 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $12 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

David Wright (neck) is tentatively scheduled to play catch on Sunday. It would be his first time throwing a baseball since last June. The Mets are bringing Wright along slowly this spring as he works his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. His health status figures to be a daily topic of conversation throughout spring training. Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter

Mets manager Terry Collins hasn't ruled out David Wright (neck) taking some grounders at first base later in camp. The possibility of Wright seeing some time at first base has been raised in the past, so it's not surprising to see it come up again. Whether it actually comes to fruition is another matter altogether. Wright is just easing back into some baseball activities as he makes his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. He hasn't even begun throwing yet, so it's hard to know what to expect until he starts ramping things up. Either way, the expectation is that he'll see some time at designated hitter before playing the field. Jose Reyes is the backup plan at third base. Source: Mike Puma on Twitter

Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that David Wright (neck) will begin throwing sometime this week. Wright resumed baseball activities earlier this month and took batting practice in the cage on Monday as he eases back into things following a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. "It’s a day to day," Collins said Monday. "We want to try and set something down on paper for David, to be smart. We realize it has to be adjusted each and every day. There are going to be times he is going to get up in the morning, he’s not going to feel very good and we’re going to have to adjust that day." As Collins alluded to, the Mets have no idea what they're going to get out of Wright and will proceed cautiously with him following two years plagued by back and neck issues. Jose Reyes offers insurance at third base. Source: New York Daily News