Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
David Wright | Third Baseman | #5
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/20/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $12 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Wright (neck) is tentatively scheduled to play catch on Sunday.
It would be his first time throwing a baseball since last June. The Mets are bringing Wright along slowly this spring as he works his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. His health status figures to be a daily topic of conversation throughout spring training.
Feb 17 - 12:51 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Mets manager Terry Collins hasn't ruled out David Wright (neck) taking some grounders at first base later in camp.
The possibility of Wright seeing some time at first base has been raised in the past, so it's not surprising to see it come up again. Whether it actually comes to fruition is another matter altogether. Wright is just easing back into some baseball activities as he makes his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. He hasn't even begun throwing yet, so it's hard to know what to expect until he starts ramping things up. Either way, the expectation is that he'll see some time at designated hitter before playing the field. Jose Reyes is the backup plan at third base.
Feb 14 - 12:12 PM
Source:
Mike Puma on Twitter
Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that David Wright (neck) will begin throwing sometime this week.
Wright resumed baseball activities earlier this month and took batting practice in the cage on Monday as he eases back into things following a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. "It’s a day to day," Collins said Monday. "We want to try and set something down on paper for David, to be smart. We realize it has to be adjusted each and every day. There are going to be times he is going to get up in the morning, he’s not going to feel very good and we’re going to have to adjust that day." As Collins alluded to, the Mets have no idea what they're going to get out of Wright and will proceed cautiously with him following two years plagued by back and neck issues. Jose Reyes offers insurance at third base.
Feb 13 - 4:41 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
David Wright (neck) did some light running and fielded ground balls at third base for about 10 minutes on Monday.
It was his first time taking the field in voluntary workouts. Wright didn't do any throwing, but it was a step in the right direction as he tries to make his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The 34-year-old has been hitting in the batting cage since around Christmas, but he wasn't quite ready to take batting practice on the field with the other players on Monday. The Mets are going to be very careful to not push him too soon. It's ultimately hard to say what the future holds for him until he really starts to ramp things up.
Feb 7 - 11:30 AM
Source:
New York Post
David Wright (neck) to play catch on Sunday
Feb 17 - 12:51 PM
Wright (neck) could take some grounders at 1B
Feb 14 - 12:12 PM
Wright (neck) to begin throwing this week
Feb 13 - 4:41 PM
Wright runs, fields ground balls
Feb 7 - 11:30 AM
More David Wright Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
37
137
31
8
0
7
14
18
26
55
3
2
.226
.350
.438
.788
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
36
0
0
David Wright's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
David Wright's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View David Wright's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
David Wright's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker said Wednesday that he has had extension talks with the Mets.
Nothing has come of it, but Marc Carig of Newsday notes that both sides have shown interest in an extension. Walker returned to the Mets this offseason after accepting a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. He slugged 23 homers with an .823 OPS in 113 games last season before undergoing back surgery. He said he's pain-free this spring and he's open to seeing some time at first base.
Feb 15
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (neck) is tentatively scheduled to play catch on Sunday.
It would be his first time throwing a baseball since last June. The Mets are bringing Wright along slowly this spring as he works his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. His health status figures to be a daily topic of conversation throughout spring training.
Feb 17
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve.
DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.
Feb 5
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.
Feb 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler (elbow) played catch Friday with no issues.
He's slated to throw off a mound on Sunday. Wheeler is a little behind schedule after having some tenderness in his pitching elbow during a bullpen session earlier this week. His health is obviously something to keep a close eye on this spring after all his issues the last two seasons.
Feb 17
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Robert Gsellman (shoulder) won't be cleared to swing a bat for about two weeks.
Gsellman was unable to swing a bat last season and eventually required surgery in October to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The Mets are easing him into hitting again, but he should be fine for the start of the season. He's competing with Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo for the final spot in the Mets' rotation.
Feb 15
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
