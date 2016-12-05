Player Page

Santiago Casilla | Relief Pitcher | #46

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/25/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that the A's are nearing a two-year contract agreement with Santiago Casilla.
Casilla started out the 2016 season as the Giants' closer, but he lost that job in the closing weeks of the campaign. For the year as a whole, the 36-year-old reliever held a 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 65/19 K/BB ratio across 58 innings. He closed a respectable 31 games, though he also blew nine save opportunities along the way (hence why he lost his job). With the A's, he would likely serve as a set-up option behind closer Ryan Madson. Jan 11 - 5:58 PM
Source: Robert Murray on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF62025313585023231965003.571.19
Santiago Casilla's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
