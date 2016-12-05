Santiago Casilla | Relief Pitcher | #46 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (36) / 7/25/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.5 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that the A's are nearing a two-year contract agreement with Santiago Casilla. Casilla started out the 2016 season as the Giants' closer, but he lost that job in the closing weeks of the campaign. For the year as a whole, the 36-year-old reliever held a 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 65/19 K/BB ratio across 58 innings. He closed a respectable 31 games, though he also blew nine save opportunities along the way (hence why he lost his job). With the A's, he would likely serve as a set-up option behind closer Ryan Madson. Source: Robert Murray on Twitter

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that seven teams are showing interest in Santiago Casilla. Casilla flamed out at the tail-end of his Giants career, but he still had a career-best strikeout rate in 2016 and might be one of the more underrated free agent relief options. The 36-year-old might have to settle for a setup job, however. Source: Robert Murray on Twitter

Santiago Casilla expressed frustration after he wasn't used in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Tuesday. Casilla lost his closer job late in the year and wasn't even called to warm up as five other relievers combined to give up four runs in the ninth inning on Tuesday. "Never," said Casilla, who was reportedly in tears at his locker after the game. "I’m a pitcher. I’m part of the bullpen. I know I have had some bad moments in September and during the season, but I have good numbers in the playoffs and I know I can pitch in that situation. I know I can pitch in the big leagues." Casilla, who blew nine saves during the regular season, was limited to just one appearance in the series. The 36-year-old is due to become a free agent this winter. It's fair to expect some changes in the backend of the bullpen for the Giants next season. Source: San Jose Mercury News