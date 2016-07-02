Nick Swisher | First Baseman | #23 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (36) / 11/25/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left College: Ohio State Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (16) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15 million, 2017: $14 million vesting option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Nick Swisher has announced his retirement from baseball and will join FOX Sports as a studio analyst for the 2017 season. Swisher penned a piece for The Players' Tribune in which he officially announced that he was hanging up his cleats. It doesn't come as a surprise, as he's now 36 and played just 55 games in the minors last season. A 12-year major league veteran, Swisher finishes his career with a .249/.351/.447 batting line, 245 home runs and one All-Star team. Source: The Players' Tribune

Nick Swisher has opted out of his minor league deal with the Yankees. Swisher decided he wanted to spend the rest of the year with his family following the birth of his second daughter. The 35-year-old said he's not retiring and "will continue to train on a daily basis and evaluate my options for next season at the appropriate time." He hit .255 with seven homers and 25 RBI over 55 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Source: Mark Feinsand on Twitter

Nick Swisher is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with a double, a home run and three RBI over his first four games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After being released by the Braves in late March, Swisher signed a minor league deal with the Yankees earlier this month. It was a no-risk move for the Bombers, who want to see what the 35-year-old has left in the tank. While we're not expecting a return to fantasy relevance, he could surface as a bench player at some point. Source: Mark Feinsand on Twitter