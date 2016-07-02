Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Zack Littell
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Adam Warren
(S)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Domingo German
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nick Swisher | First Baseman | #23
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 11/25/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Left
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (16) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $15 million, 2017: $14 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nick Swisher has announced his retirement from baseball and will join FOX Sports as a studio analyst for the 2017 season.
Swisher penned a piece for The Players' Tribune in which he officially announced that he was hanging up his cleats. It doesn't come as a surprise, as he's now 36 and played just 55 games in the minors last season. A 12-year major league veteran, Swisher finishes his career with a .249/.351/.447 batting line, 245 home runs and one All-Star team.
Feb 17 - 4:56 PM
Source:
The Players' Tribune
Nick Swisher has opted out of his minor league deal with the Yankees.
Swisher decided he wanted to spend the rest of the year with his family following the birth of his second daughter. The 35-year-old said he's not retiring and "will continue to train on a daily basis and evaluate my options for next season at the appropriate time." He hit .255 with seven homers and 25 RBI over 55 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
Nick Swisher is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with a double, a home run and three RBI over his first four games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After being released by the Braves in late March, Swisher signed a minor league deal with the Yankees earlier this month. It was a no-risk move for the Bombers, who want to see what the 35-year-old has left in the tank. While we're not expecting a return to fantasy relevance, he could surface as a bench player at some point.
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 10:34:00 AM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
Yankees signed 1B/OF Nick Swisher to a minor league contract
The veteran slugger is currently working out at the club's minor league complex. Swisher clubbed 105 home runs with the Bombers during his four years in New York from 2009-2012. He would make for a nice low-risk depth signing for the Yankees, though don't expect him to become fantasy relevant once again.
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Source:
Chad Jennings on Twitter
Nick Swisher officially announces retirement
Feb 17 - 4:56 PM
Nick Swisher opts out of deal with Yankees
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Swisher off to nice start in Triple-A
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 10:34:00 AM
Yankees ink Nick Swisher to minor league deal
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 01:11:00 PM
More Nick Swisher Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nick Swisher's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nick Swisher's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nick Swisher's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Nick Swisher's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
55
220
56
6
0
7
25
17
14
54
0
0
.255
.297
.377
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17
4
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
Sidelined
Mason Williams will be sidelined for two weeks due to inflammation of his left patella tendon.
It will push back his Grapefruit League debut but shouldn't be a huge problem as long as he can avoid a setback. However, it could affect Williams' chances of winning an Opening Day bench job.
Feb 17
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Jonathan Holder
8
Giovanny Gallegos
