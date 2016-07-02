Player Page

Nick Swisher | First Baseman | #23

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (36) / 11/25/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (16) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Nick Swisher has announced his retirement from baseball and will join FOX Sports as a studio analyst for the 2017 season.
Swisher penned a piece for The Players' Tribune in which he officially announced that he was hanging up his cleats. It doesn't come as a surprise, as he's now 36 and played just 55 games in the minors last season. A 12-year major league veteran, Swisher finishes his career with a .249/.351/.447 batting line, 245 home runs and one All-Star team. Feb 17 - 4:56 PM
Source: The Players' Tribune
Season Stats
Appearances Per Position
Game Log
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA55220566072517145400.255.297.377
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
4Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Jonathan Holder
8Giovanny Gallegos
 

 