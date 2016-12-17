Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Howard | First Baseman | #6

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (37) / 11/19/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 250
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Missouri State
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Braves signed 1B Ryan Howard to a minor league contract.
An American League team that could offer Howard a role as designated hitter might have been a bit more of a clean fit -- and allowed the veteran more playing time -- but he should serve as a nice, experienced presence with the baby Braves. The 37-year-old Howard did swat 25 homers in 362 plate appearances for the Phillies during the 2016 season, but that mark came with a .196/.257/.453 triple-slash. He no longer carries fantasy value, especially given that his only true path to playing time would require an injury to Freddie Freeman. Howard will report to extended spring training initially. Apr 6 - 12:49 PM
Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter
More Ryan Howard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
201608300009
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Eric O'Flaherty
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
 

 