Ryan Howard | First Baseman | #6 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (37) / 11/19/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 250 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Missouri State Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $25 million, 2017: $23 million club option ($10 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Braves signed 1B Ryan Howard to a minor league contract. An American League team that could offer Howard a role as designated hitter might have been a bit more of a clean fit -- and allowed the veteran more playing time -- but he should serve as a nice, experienced presence with the baby Braves. The 37-year-old Howard did swat 25 homers in 362 plate appearances for the Phillies during the 2016 season, but that mark came with a .196/.257/.453 triple-slash. He no longer carries fantasy value, especially given that his only true path to playing time would require an injury to Freddie Freeman. Howard will report to extended spring training initially. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Ryan Howard is training "furiously" and remains positive about his chances of getting an opportunity to continue his playing career, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. "I think I can still go out there and compete, and compete at a high level," said Howard, who is "open" to taking on a DH role at this point in his career. "I understand that I’m not going to play every single day. With the way that the game has changed, with teams having analytics and all that, I understand all that stuff." Howard fits best as a designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but other bats still remain on the market like Brandon Moss and Pedro Alvarez. It's not surprising that he's waiting around. The 37-year-old was better during the second half last year and finished with 25 homers in 362 plate appearances, but he hit just .196/.257/.453 overall. Source: FOX Sports

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, free agent Ryan Howard is one of several left-handed bats the Rays have discussed this offseason. Pedro Alvarez, Logan Morrison, Brandon Moss and Luis Valbuena have also been on their radar. Howard's market has been almost nonexistent this offseason coming off a lousy 2016 campaign but he'll land on his feet at some point. Even with a below-average contact rate, the 37-year-old can still hit for power. This is the first time Howard has been a free agent since debuting with the Phillies in 2004. Source: Tampa Bay Times