Ryan Howard | First Baseman | #6

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves sign Ryan Howard to minors contract
Justin Upton (knee) in lineup vs. White Sox
Mookie Betts (flu) 'tentative' to play Friday
Drew Pomeranz (arm) slated to start Tuesday
Xander Bogaerts (bereavement) out until Mon.
Piscotty (head) absent from Thursday's lineup
Ryan Braun receiving a day off Thursday
Pirates/Red Sox postponed because of rain
Garrett Richards was lifted with biceps cramp
Springer cracks winning homer, nets five RBI
Lindor's ninth-inning slam propels Indians
Banister not ready to yank Sam Dyson from 9th
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Sherman will cost player & high pick
Rams likely to keep Trumaine Johnson?
Christian McCaffrey drawing top-ten buzz
Report: Patriots will not trade for Sherman
Report: CB Butler's head in the 'right place'
Sherman sees 'very little chance' he's traded
Ravens willing to draft a WR at No. 16
Marshawn Lynch says he plans to unretire
Nick Mangold leaves Ravens visit without deal
Report: Pats in on Sherman if losing Butler
Peter King: Door still open for Romo to play
Leonard Fournette down to 228 lbs at Pro Day
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rondo (wrist) out Thursday, Grant to start
Gallinari expected to decline player option
Blake Griffin scores 32 points on 11-of-14 FG
Steph Curry scores 42; Dubs clinch No. 1 seed
Larry Nance scores 15 points vs. Spurs
Tyler Ennis scores career-high 19 points
LeBron James scores 36 points in win at BOS
Marc Gasol (foot) w/ all-around gem in defeat
Russell Westbrook racks up 45/10/9 & eight 3s
Kyle Lowry (wrist) crushes in return vs. DET
Jordan Clarkson (knee contusion) out for game
Josh Richardson has 19/6/5 & four 3-pointers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson dealing with lower-body injury
Joonas Korpisalo expected to start Thursday
Jaroslav Halak will get the nod on Thursday
Eddie Lack will likely get the nod Thursday
James Reimer likely to return Thursday night
Justin Williams scores 2 pts in win over NYR
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Tyler Ennis ends 23-game goal drought in win
Okposo hospitalized, in Neuro Surgical ICU
John Carlson (LBI) will sit again Wednesday
Logan Couture (mouth) won't play Thursday
Cam Fowler day-to-day with LBI
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gus Dean: Music City 200 advance
New crew chief on Corey LaJoie's No. 83 team
Kyle Benjamin to make XFINITY debut with JGR
Big Tine sponsors Sargeant in Music City 200
Shane Lee secures full ARCA season sponsor
New perspective for Solomito at Icebreaker
Jeb Burton: Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Tyler Dippel: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Gaughan: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Collin Cabre: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Jones: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Harrison Burton: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Johnson injures back ahead of 81st Masters
Odds-fave D. Johnson goes for four in a row
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Panthers to host Fournette for official visit
Brugler: Curtis Samuel will visit the Cowboys
Schrager: Execs say McCaffrey lands in top 10
K.D. Cannon to visit the Lions and Rams
Panthers host Vols RB Alvin Kamara
Rapsheet: Chiefs host Kizer on a visit
Cam Robinson to visit JAX, SF, CIN & DEN
DL Walker not summoned to medical re-check
CB Lattimore continues top-5 tour, visits SF
Bullough played through broken shoulder blade
PSU RB Saquon Barkley times a 4.33s forty
LSU S Adams blazes a 4.33s forty at pro day
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabbiandini and Bertrand doubtful for GW32
Romeu banned for 2 games after 10th yellow
Davis doubtful after picking up a knock
Bertrand among several players to be checked
Carroll a minor concern for the Swans clash
A late decision on Defour for Saturday
Gabriel Jesus returns to light training
Shaw not deterred by Mourinho criticism
Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates
Relegation looms as Boro fall at the KCOM
Southampton leave it late to secure win
Three late goals turn Tottenham's day around
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Jace Peterson
(3B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Joe Wieland
(S)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Howard | First Baseman | #6
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 11/19/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Missouri State
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $25 million, 2017: $23 million club option ($10 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Braves signed 1B Ryan Howard to a minor league contract.
An American League team that could offer Howard a role as designated hitter might have been a bit more of a clean fit -- and allowed the veteran more playing time -- but he should serve as a nice, experienced presence with the baby Braves. The 37-year-old Howard did swat 25 homers in 362 plate appearances for the Phillies during the 2016 season, but that mark came with a .196/.257/.453 triple-slash. He no longer carries fantasy value, especially given that his only true path to playing time would require an injury to Freddie Freeman. Howard will report to extended spring training initially.
Apr 6 - 12:49 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Ryan Howard is training "furiously" and remains positive about his chances of getting an opportunity to continue his playing career, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
"I think I can still go out there and compete, and compete at a high level," said Howard, who is "open" to taking on a DH role at this point in his career. "I understand that I’m not going to play every single day. With the way that the game has changed, with teams having analytics and all that, I understand all that stuff." Howard fits best as a designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but other bats still remain on the market like Brandon Moss and Pedro Alvarez. It's not surprising that he's waiting around. The 37-year-old was better during the second half last year and finished with 25 homers in 362 plate appearances, but he hit just .196/.257/.453 overall.
Jan 25 - 8:55 AM
Source:
FOX Sports
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, free agent Ryan Howard is one of several left-handed bats the Rays have discussed this offseason.
Pedro Alvarez, Logan Morrison, Brandon Moss and Luis Valbuena have also been on their radar. Howard's market has been almost nonexistent this offseason coming off a lousy 2016 campaign but he'll land on his feet at some point. Even with a below-average contact rate, the 37-year-old can still hit for power. This is the first time Howard has been a free agent since debuting with the Phillies in 2004.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 11:46:00 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Phillies declined their $23 million option on 1B Ryan Howard.
A no-brainer for the Phils after Howard batted just .196/.257/.453 in 362 plate appearances this season at age 36. Howard will turn 37 years old later this month and his best days are obviously well behind him, but he still has some pop in his bat and should find a decent market among American League teams in need of a left-handed power source.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:33:00 PM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Braves sign Ryan Howard to minors contract
Apr 6 - 12:49 PM
Apr 6 - 12:49 PM
Howard still hoping to continue career
Jan 25 - 8:55 AM
Jan 25 - 8:55 AM
Topkin: Ryan Howard on Tampa Bay's radar
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 11:46:00 PM
Phillies decline $23M option on Ryan Howard
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:33:00 PM
More Ryan Howard Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
83
0
0
0
0
9
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Anthony Recker
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
10-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Micah Johnson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a fractured left wrist.
Johnson had surgery on the wrist last month and he will be on the shelf for a while. He figures to get moved to the 60-day DL eventually.
Apr 2
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
10-Day DL
Mauricio Cabrera (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday.
Cabrera came down with discomfort in his right elbow near the end of spring training and was subsequently shuttled off to the 10-day disabled list to start the season. He has played catch twice without issue and will now ramp matters up with Monday's impending bullpen session. Should that go off without a hitch, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The flamethrowing 23-year-old is expected to serve as a set-up man to closer Jim Johnson once healthy.
Apr 5
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Eric O'Flaherty
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
D.J. Short puts his support behind Travis Shaw and Robert Gsellman in the first Waiver Wired of the season.
