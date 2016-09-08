Player Page

Ryan Raburn | Outfielder | #6

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/17/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: South Florida CC
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports that the Reds are "in pursuit" of Ryan Raburn and "could be the favorite" to sign him.
Raburn will almost surely have to settle for a minor league contract, as he'll turn 36 in April and is coming off a disappointing season that saw him bat just .220/.309/.404 for the Rockies. The veteran would give the Reds another platoon option for Scott Schebler along with Desmond Jennings. Feb 17 - 2:33 PM
Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1132234910293030288000.220.309.404.712
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201605000496
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Jairo Diaz
11Rayan Gonzalez
12Sam Moll
13Matt Carasiti
 

 