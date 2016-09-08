Ryan Raburn | Outfielder | #6

SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports that the Reds are "in pursuit" of Ryan Raburn and "could be the favorite" to sign him.

Raburn will almost surely have to settle for a minor league contract, as he'll turn 36 in April and is coming off a disappointing season that saw him bat just .220/.309/.404 for the Rockies. The veteran would give the Reds another platoon option for Scott Schebler along with Desmond Jennings.