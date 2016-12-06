Player Page

Curtis Granderson | Outfielder | #3

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (35) / 3/16/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 199
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: UIC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Curtis Granderson (thumb) is back in the Mets' lineup Sunday.
Granderson sat out the previous two games after jamming his left thumb and tearing his fingernail back while making a diving catch on Thursday. It's the same thumb he had surgery on November of 2015, but tests came back clean and he's ready to roll. Granderson will play center field for the Mets this season. Mar 5 - 11:39 AM
Source: Marc Carig on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1505451292453059887413042.237.335.464.799
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001401
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 