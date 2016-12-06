Curtis Granderson | Outfielder | #3 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (35) / 3/16/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 199 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: UIC Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $16 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Curtis Granderson (thumb) is back in the Mets' lineup Sunday. Granderson sat out the previous two games after jamming his left thumb and tearing his fingernail back while making a diving catch on Thursday. It's the same thumb he had surgery on November of 2015, but tests came back clean and he's ready to roll. Granderson will play center field for the Mets this season. Source: Marc Carig on Twitter

Curtis Granderson sat out Friday's game due to a jammed thumb and is considered day-to-day. Granderson suffered the injury while making a diving catch during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest. He tore the nail on his thumb in doing so, but fortunately X-rays came back negative. Look for him to return to action in a few days. Source: New York Daily News

Rival executives tell Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that the Mets are not making Curtis Granderson available. Granderson was a massive part of the Mets' operation in 2016, slugging 30 homers with a .799 OPS over 633 plate appearances. He's owed a very reasonable $15 million in 2017, the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal. New York would much rather find a trade partner for Jay Bruce. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter