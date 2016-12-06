Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Curtis Granderson | Outfielder | #3
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 3/16/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 199
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
UIC
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 3 (0) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $16 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Curtis Granderson (thumb) is back in the Mets' lineup Sunday.
Granderson sat out the previous two games after jamming his left thumb and tearing his fingernail back while making a diving catch on Thursday. It's the same thumb he had surgery on November of 2015, but tests came back clean and he's ready to roll. Granderson will play center field for the Mets this season.
Mar 5 - 11:39 AM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Curtis Granderson sat out Friday's game due to a jammed thumb and is considered day-to-day.
Granderson suffered the injury while making a diving catch during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest. He tore the nail on his thumb in doing so, but fortunately X-rays came back negative. Look for him to return to action in a few days.
Mar 4 - 7:49 AM
Source:
New York Daily News
Rival executives tell Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that the Mets are not making Curtis Granderson available.
Granderson was a massive part of the Mets' operation in 2016, slugging 30 homers with a .799 OPS over 633 plate appearances. He's owed a very reasonable $15 million in 2017, the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal. New York would much rather find a trade partner for Jay Bruce.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 04:22:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Curtis Granderson would be the starting center fielder if the season started today.
It doesn't and a lot could change between now and then. The Mets would prefer to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes last week, but Granderson is also drawing interest around the league. Juan Lagares is the only true center fielder on the Mets' roster, but he hasn't shown an ability hit consistently against right-handed pitching. Michael Conforto could also see time in center field depending on how things shake out.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:10:00 PM
Source:
Mike Puma on Twitter
Curtis Granderson (thumb) returns to lineup
Mar 5 - 11:39 AM
Granderson listed as day-to-day with thumb
Mar 4 - 7:49 AM
Rival execs say Granderson is not available
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 04:22:00 PM
Granderson currently lines up as CF
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:10:00 PM
More Curtis Granderson Player News
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
150
545
129
24
5
30
59
88
74
130
4
2
.237
.335
.464
.799
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
140
1
Curtis Granderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Curtis Granderson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Curtis Granderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Curtis Granderson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer Thursday to help the Mets beat the Marlins 11-6.
Walker has dismissed any concerns over his back injury, saying he feels better now than he has in years. If that's truly the case, he's a candidate to hit 25 homers this year. He matched his career high with 23 in 113 games before being shut down last season.
Mar 2
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (shoulder) has been cleared to DH but doesn't plan on doing so until he's further along in his rehab.
Wright has seen two doctors who have both confirmed that he's dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The DH is available for NL teams during spring training but wouldn't do Wright much good during the regular season. Once on a Hall of Fame trajectory, Wright just can't seem to stay healthy. In the likely event of another injury-plagued season, Jose Reyes should spell Wright at third base.
Mar 2
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom turned in two scoreless innings while punching out three batters in a 3-1 win over the Astros on Saturday.
He did not allow a hit or a walk. This was his first game duty of the spring. He is being nursed back into action after missing the month of September last year due to elbow pain. He went 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts in 2016.
Mar 4
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.
Feb 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler (elbow) had a successful live batting practice session Sunday.
It's the first time this spring that Wheeler has faced hitters, and he's scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Friday. Wheeler has bounced back nicely since feeling elbow soreness during a bullpen session early on this spring, but the expectation is that he'll begin the season in extended spring training.
Mar 5
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
