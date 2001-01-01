Rene Rivera | Catcher | #44 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (33) / 7/31/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rene Rivera went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Giants. With the Mets already up 1-0, Rivera bumped the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer off Matt Moore in the second inning. He would add a solo shot in the fourth. The light-hitting backup catcher is slashing .268/.305/.423 with five homers and 19 RBI in 123 at-bats this season.

Rene Rivera went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday’s victory over the Angels. Rivera now has an 11-game hitting streak going and owns a .320/.342/.427 batting line on the year. Travis d’Arnaud (wrist) began a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday, but Rivera is making a case for a bigger role upon his return.

Rene Rivera stayed hot Tuesday with a two-run homer in a loss to the Diamondbacks. He also drew a walk. Rivera has suddenly been the Mets' best hitter of late, as he's managed to put together a 10-game hitting streak that's pushed his average from .219 to .324. He'll continue to receive regular starts while Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) is sidelined.