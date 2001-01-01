Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cody Bellinger cracks pair of two-run homers
Rene Rivera socks pair of homers in victory
Ervin Santana goes six scoreless for 10th win
Michael Taylor homers again on Sunday
Scooter Gennett goes off for four hits Sunday
Davies goes seven scoreless to beat Braves
Keon Broxton stays hot with three hits Sunday
Jose Bautista homers, drives in four vs. KC
Sonny Gray fans seven in win over White Sox
Trey Mancini leaves the yard for 14th homer
Aaron Hicks leaves game with tight oblique
Addison Russell exits game with sore shoulder
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Chase Bradford
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(1B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rene Rivera | Catcher | #44
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/31/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rene Rivera went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Giants.
With the Mets already up 1-0, Rivera bumped the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer off Matt Moore in the second inning. He would add a solo shot in the fourth. The light-hitting backup catcher is slashing .268/.305/.423 with five homers and 19 RBI in 123 at-bats this season.
Jun 25 - 8:01 PM
Rene Rivera went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday’s victory over the Angels.
Rivera now has an 11-game hitting streak going and owns a .320/.342/.427 batting line on the year. Travis d’Arnaud (wrist) began a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday, but Rivera is making a case for a bigger role upon his return.
May 19 - 10:38 PM
Rene Rivera stayed hot Tuesday with a two-run homer in a loss to the Diamondbacks.
He also drew a walk. Rivera has suddenly been the Mets' best hitter of late, as he's managed to put together a 10-game hitting streak that's pushed his average from .219 to .324. He'll continue to receive regular starts while Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) is sidelined.
May 17 - 12:35 AM
Rene Rivera went 3-for-6 with three RBI and two runs scored in a lopsided win over the Braves on Wednesday.
All three of his hits were run-scoring singles. The Mets' backup catcher has seen more duty than the club would like because of starter Travis d'Arnaud's frequent injuries. Rivera owns a .286 batting average with one homer and six RBI through 44 plate appearances. The 33-year-old journeyman is unlikely to accrue much fantasy value this season.
May 4 - 12:48 AM
Rene Rivera socks pair of homers in victory
Jun 25 - 8:01 PM
Rivera extends hitting streak Friday
May 19 - 10:38 PM
Rene Rivera stays hot with homer Tuesday
May 17 - 12:35 AM
Rivera goes 3-for-6 with three RBI, two runs
May 4 - 12:48 AM
More Rene Rivera Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
2
3
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
13
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
36
118
31
4
0
3
16
9
5
38
0
1
.263
.302
.373
.674
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
35
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
59
1
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 25
@ SF
1
5
2
0
0
2
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.600
Jun 22
@ LA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 20
@ LA
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.500
.667
.500
Jun 17
WAS
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 15
WAS
1
3
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
1.333
Jun 11
@ ATL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 10
@ ATL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
T.J. Rivera
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Mets placed 2B Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring.
The injury, suffered Wednesday night against the Cubs, will keep Walker out of action for several weeks -- possibly into August. Gavin Cecchini has been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding roster to move to give the Mets much-needed middle-infield depth.
Jun 15
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Jose Reyes
3
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program.
Wright is still going through physical therapy. Obviously, there's no timetable for his return.
May 15
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Michael Conforto
Sidelined
Michael Conforto was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Giants after he was drilled by a pitch on his wrist.
Fortunately for Mets fans and fantasy owners alike, X-rays came back negative and he was diagnosed with merely a contusion. There's a chance that he could miss a game or two due to soreness, but it sounds like Conforto should be able to avoid the disabled list here.
Jun 25
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Juan Lagares had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left thumb.
The Mets say that the operation was a success and that he'll have the stitches removed in a couple weeks. They didn't release a timetable for Lagares' return, but it's obviously going to be a while.
Jun 19
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Curtis Granderson
3
Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will rest four more weeks before beginning a throwing program.
Syndergaard was prescribed a six-week shutdown period following the diagnosis of his partial lat tear, but it's actually going to be more like eight weeks. The big right-hander can be ruled out through all of July and most of August.
Jun 15
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Mets placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.
Harvey was diagnosed with the injury Thursday after a visit with a specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. In a subsequent press release, the Mets stated that he will be out for "several weeks." Harvey, 28, has registered a disappointing 5.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 13 starts (70 1/3 innings) this season.
Jun 16
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
10-Day DL
Zack Wheeler (biceps) threw a 72-pitch bullpen session Sunday.
Wheeler's next turn in the rotation comes up on Saturday and it's possible he'll be ready then. The Mets should have more on his status later this week. Rafael Montero is starting in Wheeler's place on Sunday.
Jun 25
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Tommy Milone
60-Day DL
Mets transferred LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Chase Bradford. Milone now isn't eligible to return from his knee sprain until late July.
Jun 23
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
60-Day DL
Jeurys Familia (shoulder) is hoping to be cleared to resume a throwing program when he visits the doctor on Friday.
Familia has been limited to stretching and conditioning exercises to this point as he works his way back from surgery to remove an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. If he's cleared, he'll head to the Mets' spring training complex in Florida to continue his rehab. The Mets are hoping he can return to pitch this season, but it's not a guarantee.
Jun 12
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
10-Day DL
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Josh Smoker has "loose bodies" in his left elbow.
Smoker was placed on the DL with a strained shoulder but apparently he's also dealing with an elbow issue. He's been prescribed an anti-inflammatory medication. There's no timetable for Smoker's return.
Jun 15
6
Josh Edgin
7
Paul Sewald
8
Neil Ramirez
9
Rafael Montero
10
Erik Goeddel
11
Chase Bradford
