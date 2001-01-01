Player Page

Rene Rivera | Catcher | #44

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/31/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Rene Rivera went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Giants.
With the Mets already up 1-0, Rivera bumped the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer off Matt Moore in the second inning. He would add a solo shot in the fourth. The light-hitting backup catcher is slashing .268/.305/.423 with five homers and 19 RBI in 123 at-bats this season. Jun 25 - 8:01 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.4002302000010131
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
361183140316953801.263.302.373.674
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201735100000
201659100001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 25@ SF15200232010000.400.4001.600
Jun 22@ LA11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 20@ LA12100000000010.500.667.500
Jun 17WAS14000000040000.000.000.000
Jun 15WAS13100111000000.333.3331.333
Jun 11@ ATL14000000020000.000.000.000
Jun 10@ ATL13100000120000.333.500.333
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2T.J. Rivera
2B1Neil Walker
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Jose Reyes
3David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Michael Conforto
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Curtis Granderson
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Josh Smoker
6Josh Edgin
7Paul Sewald
8Neil Ramirez
9Rafael Montero
10Erik Goeddel
11Chase Bradford
 

 