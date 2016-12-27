Joe Blanton | Relief Pitcher | #55 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (36) / 12/11/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 223 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Kentucky Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (24) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Joe Blanton and Jerry Blevins are on the Dodgers' radar. Now that the Dodgers have landed their second baseman with Logan Forsythe, Rosenthal hears that their next move will be a reliever. The catch is that they are only willing to offer a one-year deal. Blanton and Blevins surely hoped for more at the start of the winter, but their chances of getting it have grown smaller with spring training approaching. Blanton, 36, posted a 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio across 80 innings with the Dodgers last season. Blevins was excellent with the Mets last season, putting up a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio over 42 innings. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich told the Denver Post on Tuesday that Joe Blanton is among the free agent relievers the club is considering. Greg Holland is another possibility for Colorado. "As I have said before, we have checked in on a lot of guys, those guys included," Bridich said. "There are multiple teams interested in those types of guys." Blanton got lit up by the Cubs in the 2016 NLCS, but he registered an impressive 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio across 80 innings for the Dodgers during the regular season. Source: Denver Post

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports that interest in Joe Blanton is picking up. It makes sense, as the secondary market for relievers is beginning to take shape with the big names off the board. Crasnick hears that a return to the Dodgers is a possibility. The 36-year-old Blanton had a rough NLCS against the Cubs, but he posted a 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio over 80 innings during the regular season. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter