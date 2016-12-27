Joe Blanton | Relief Pitcher | #55

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Matt Ryan slays Pack, Falcons headed to SB51
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Westbrook triple-doubles, hits game-winner
Dion Waiters hits game-winner, scores 33
Greg Monroe returns to form w/ 17 and 10
Jabari Parker scores 28 in win over HOU
John Henson goes from starter to DNP-CD
Tyler Johnson won't travel on 2-game trip
Monta Ellis sprains right ankle in loss
Jrue Holiday drops 33 & 10 on Cavs
Terrence Jones starts, ties career high w/ 36
Kyrie Irving scores 49 points in tough loss
LeBron James' triple-double not enough
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 19 points
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Luongo has busiest night in OT loss to Yotes
Patrick Marleau scores four goals vs. Avs
Ryan Getzlaf picks up two points in Ducks win
Toronto G Frederik Andersen blanks Flames
Nazem Kadri scores two in Leafs' shutout win
G Henrik Lundqvist makes 36 saves in NYR win
Dmitry Orlov scores two to lead Caps over CAR
Matt Duchene (illness) won't face SJ on Mon
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Winnipeg on Mon
Jeff Zatkoff starts vs. NYR on Monday night
Conor Sheary receives 1st star of the week
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott in two races
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
Transferring Ex-Vols RB Jalen Hurd visits Cal
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Martinez joins Oxford United on loan
More news about Ryan Mason released
Hull nab Lazar Markovic on loan until June
Impending ban for Sunderland defender
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Bud Norris
(S)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Joe Blanton | Relief Pitcher | #55
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 12/11/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 223
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (24) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Joe Blanton and Jerry Blevins are on the Dodgers' radar.
Now that the Dodgers have landed their second baseman with Logan Forsythe, Rosenthal hears that their next move will be a reliever. The catch is that they are only willing to offer a one-year deal. Blanton and Blevins surely hoped for more at the start of the winter, but their chances of getting it have grown smaller with spring training approaching. Blanton, 36, posted a 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio across 80 innings with the Dodgers last season. Blevins was excellent with the Mets last season, putting up a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio over 42 innings.
Jan 24 - 8:33 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich told the Denver Post on Tuesday that Joe Blanton is among the free agent relievers the club is considering.
Greg Holland is another possibility for Colorado. "As I have said before, we have checked in on a lot of guys, those guys included," Bridich said. "There are multiple teams interested in those types of guys." Blanton got lit up by the Cubs in the 2016 NLCS, but he registered an impressive 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio across 80 innings for the Dodgers during the regular season.
Jan 10 - 10:36 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports that interest in Joe Blanton is picking up.
It makes sense, as the secondary market for relievers is beginning to take shape with the big names off the board. Crasnick hears that a return to the Dodgers is a possibility. The 36-year-old Blanton had a rough NLCS against the Cubs, but he posted a 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio over 80 innings during the regular season.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 02:37:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Marlins are still seeking relief help even after signing Junichi Tazawa.
The Marlins wanted to spend big on a marquee closer this offseason, but after their offers were rebuffed they are shifting to the secondary relief market. Sherman lists Brad Ziegler and Joe Blanton -- in that order -- as their preferred options. Ziegler is reportedly close to picking a destination, while the market for Blanton has been relatively quiet to this point.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Source:
Joel Sherman on Twitter
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Jan 24 - 8:33 AM
Rockies considering Blanton, Holland
Jan 10 - 10:36 PM
Report: Interest in Joe Blanton picking up
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 02:37:00 PM
Marlins interested in Ziegler, Blanton
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
75
0
7
2
0
28
80
55
23
22
26
80
0
0
2.48
1.01
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Carlos Frias
12
Jacob Rhame
13
Patrick Schuster
»
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
»
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
»
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
»
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
»
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
»
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
»
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
»
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
»
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
»
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
»
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
»
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
