Joe Blanton | Relief Pitcher | #55

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (36) / 12/11/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 223
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (24) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Joe Blanton and Jerry Blevins are on the Dodgers' radar.
Now that the Dodgers have landed their second baseman with Logan Forsythe, Rosenthal hears that their next move will be a reliever. The catch is that they are only willing to offer a one-year deal. Blanton and Blevins surely hoped for more at the start of the winter, but their chances of getting it have grown smaller with spring training approaching. Blanton, 36, posted a 2.48 ERA and 80/26 K/BB ratio across 80 innings with the Dodgers last season. Blevins was excellent with the Mets last season, putting up a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio over 42 innings. Jan 24 - 8:33 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA75072028805523222680002.481.01
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Carlos Frias
12Jacob Rhame
13Patrick Schuster
 

 