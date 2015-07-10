Brandon League | Relief Pitcher

Sidelined

Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday that Mike Moustakas will be "100 percent, ready to go" for the start of spring training next February.

He'll be 10 months removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2016 campaign in May. Moustakas will be trying for a big comeback season in 2017 with free agency looming next winter. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2015, finishing with a cool .284/.348/.470 batting line with 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 147 games.