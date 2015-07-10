Player Page

Brandon League | Relief Pitcher

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (0) / TOR
Royals signed RHP Brandon League to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The Royals are looking to stockpile bullpen depth, with the former Mariners and Dodgers closer being the newest addition. League spent the 2016 season rehabbing a shoulder injury and was released by the Dodgers in July. He owns a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 532 innings in his career and has amassed 74 saves across 11 big league seasons. Jan 7 - 12:19 PM
Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
