Asdrubal Cabrera | Shortstop | #13

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base, and a run scored in Monday’s Opening Day victory over the Braves.
All three hits were singles. Cabrera finally got the Mets on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning after Wilmer Flores was called safe after a replay review. The veteran shortstop amassed 23 home runs with a career-best .810 OPS over 141 games last season and didn’t get much respect in fantasy leagues this spring. He’s expected to serve as the Mets’ regular No. 2 hitter, so perhaps that should change. Apr 3 - 4:33 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600011100000012
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170001000
2016000136000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 3ATL15300011001000.600.600.600
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
St. Lucie(FSL)A262200220200.333.286.667
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
3Ty Kelly
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Josh Edgin
8Seth Lugo
9Rafael Montero
 

 