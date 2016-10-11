Asdrubal Cabrera | Shortstop | #13 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (31) / 11/13/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8.25 million, 2017: $8.25 million, 2018: $8.25 million club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base, and a run scored in Monday’s Opening Day victory over the Braves. All three hits were singles. Cabrera finally got the Mets on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning after Wilmer Flores was called safe after a replay review. The veteran shortstop amassed 23 home runs with a career-best .810 OPS over 141 games last season and didn’t get much respect in fantasy leagues this spring. He’s expected to serve as the Mets’ regular No. 2 hitter, so perhaps that should change.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit his second spring homer Wednesday off the Astros' Tony Sipp. Cabrera was disappointed about being left off Venezuela's WBC squad, and he had a good case, given that Freddy Galvis was taken over him. He's struggled in recent springs, which might have worked against him in the team's eyes. In fact, the homer today gave him his first multihomer spring since 2011. He's now 3-for-15 this spring.

Asdrubal Cabrera will not play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Cabrera expressed a desire to participate in the March tournament and was told he would be on the team by manager Omar Vizquel, but GM Carlos Guillen left his name off the roster. "I am disappointed," Cabrera told told Diario Meridiano’s Jesus Ponte. "Vizquel spoke to me and told me I was on the team, and now Carlos Guillen comes and removes me." Alcides Escobar and Freddy Galvis are Venezuela's other shortstop options. Those are two good players, but Asdrubal is definitely better. The 31-year-old will spend the entire spring with the Mets instead. Source: Jesus Ponte on Twitter