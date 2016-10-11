Asdrubal Cabrera | Shortstop | #13

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
Clearing Out The Notebook
Apr 1
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Haniger batting second for Mariners on Monday
Benintendi drills three-run homer in opener
Bronson Arroyo on track to start Saturday
Thor (blister) bumped from Saturday to Sunday
Cabrera has three-hit day as Mets top Braves
Lind hits go-ahead homer in win over Marlins
Treinen notches save in Opening Day victory
Harper slugs fifth Opening Day homer
Brantley batting third for Indians' opener
Junior Guerra exits with right calf strain
Carlos Gomez hitting leadoff for opener
Cardinals announce extension for OF Piscotty
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
Pats did not make Peterson a contract offer
Adrian Peterson leaves Pats without a deal
Redskins add Zach Brown to linebacker corps
Cowboys allow Romo to talk with other teams
Report: 3-5 teams in on FA Adrian Peterson
Gronk 'ready to roll' for offseason workouts
Adrian Peterson to visit the Patriots Monday
Free agent LB Zach Brown to visit Redskins
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Apr. 3 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 3
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Apr 3
Dose: Cheat Code Mode
Apr 3
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
Roberson's Roast
Apr 2
Wired: Top NBA pickups Week 24
Apr 2
Dose: The Butler Did It
Apr 2
The Week Ahead: Week 24
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Durant (knee) could return Saturday?
Danny Green (quad) ruled out for Tuesday
Malcolm Brogdon (back) out Tuesday vs. OKC
Tarik Black (knee) questionable for Wednesday
Nelson and Barton are questionable Tuesday
P.J. Tucker (sore left knee) practices Monday
Lowry (wrist) goes through partial practice
Carmelo Anthony (back) probable Tuesday
Nick Young unlikely to play again this season
Nets to sign Archie Goodwin to 2-year deal
Timothe Luwawu has right knee soreness
Sam Dekker fractures left hand on Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Capitals lighting lamps on PP
Apr 3
Ding Dong the Kings are Dead
Apr 3
Waiver Wired: Final Pickups
Apr 2
Dose: Connor and Cam
Apr 2
The Season Finale
Apr 1
Flames, Blues Clinch Playoffs
Apr 1
The Final Week
Mar 31
Hurricanes Push into WC Race
Mar 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators hope to get Karlsson back Thursday
Dalton Prout gets 2-game ban for interference
NHL won't take part in 2018 Olympic Games
Canadiens will start Charlie Lindgren Monday
Ekman-Larsson (personal) out for last 3 games
Sens' Smith, Ceci and Methot out for the week
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss next two games
Bryan Bickell set for return to NHL action
Zach Werenski leaves with shoulder injury
J. Thornton exits game with lower-body injury
Ryan Johansen scores 100th career goal
Erik Karlsson highly doubtful for Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chris Buescher gets career-best finish
Erik Jones is top finishing rookie of STP 500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishes 10th in STP 500
Matt Kenseth avoids trouble, finishes 9th
Ryan Newman battles for 8th in STP 500
Clint Bowyer earns 4th top-15 of 2017
Sauter takes truck points lead at M'ville
Allmendinger gets 3rd straight M’ville top-10
Bell: 2nd in NCWTS points after Martinsville
Crafton: 9th at Martinsville, 3rd in points
Peters: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 results
Kaz Grala: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 3
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Chiefs meet with Clemson QB Watson on Monday
QB Kelly (wrist) cuts throwing session short
Gators and QB Zaire mutually interested
FSU RB Cook visits Browns' facilities Monday
Mahomes to work out for the Bills next week
Alie-Cox training for NFL after hoops career
Pat Elflein visiting the Vikings this week
Jets scout put Mahomes through a workout
Titans worked out Obi Melifonwu as a CB
Vols RB Alvin Kamara to visit the Vikings
Kam Martin sees SEC starter in Stid the Kid
David Beaty compares DE Armstrong to Garrett
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 31
Apr 3
Overreaction Monday - Week 30
Apr 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 31
Apr 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Apr 3
Team News - Week 30
Apr 1
DFS Soccer: Late Swap
Mar 31
Sean's Super Subs - Week 30
Mar 31
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho eager for first-team football
Everton locks up Davies through 2022
Mane unlikely to be fit for midweek
Arsenal waits on Koscielny injury
Foxes reveal more bad news on Mendy
Morgan struggling to recover from injury
Albrighton will be available for GW31
United big guns return for Everton on Tues
De Gea out and Griezmann, Donnarumma in?
Gabbiadini struggling to be fit for Palace
Luke Shaw's future at Man U further in doubt
Traore shines but Boro held scoreless again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Vic Black
(R)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Steven Matz
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Asdrubal Cabrera | Shortstop | #13
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/13/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8.25 million, 2017: $8.25 million, 2018: $8.25 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base, and a run scored in Monday’s Opening Day victory over the Braves.
All three hits were singles. Cabrera finally got the Mets on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning after Wilmer Flores was called safe after a replay review. The veteran shortstop amassed 23 home runs with a career-best .810 OPS over 141 games last season and didn’t get much respect in fantasy leagues this spring. He’s expected to serve as the Mets’ regular No. 2 hitter, so perhaps that should change.
Apr 3 - 4:33 PM
Asdrubal Cabrera hit his second spring homer Wednesday off the Astros' Tony Sipp.
Cabrera was disappointed about being left off Venezuela's WBC squad, and he had a good case, given that Freddy Galvis was taken over him. He's struggled in recent springs, which might have worked against him in the team's eyes. In fact, the homer today gave him his first multihomer spring since 2011. He's now 3-for-15 this spring.
Mar 8 - 4:32 PM
Asdrubal Cabrera will not play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Cabrera expressed a desire to participate in the March tournament and was told he would be on the team by manager Omar Vizquel, but GM Carlos Guillen left his name off the roster. "I am disappointed," Cabrera told told Diario Meridiano’s Jesus Ponte. "Vizquel spoke to me and told me I was on the team, and now Carlos Guillen comes and removes me." Alcides Escobar and Freddy Galvis are Venezuela's other shortstop options. Those are two good players, but Asdrubal is definitely better. The 31-year-old will spend the entire spring with the Mets instead.
Feb 9 - 1:34 PM
Source:
Jesus Ponte on Twitter
Asdrubal Cabrera will not require surgery for his left knee injury.
Cabrera suffered a strained patella tendon during spring training and played through it for the entire season. He required a stint on the disabled list at the start of August, but returned two weeks later and finished the year red-hot at the plate. He recently met with doctors for a checkup on the knee, but surgery was deemed not necessary. In the first year of a two-year, $18.5 million contract with the Mets, the 30-year-old Cabrera batted .280 with 23 homers and a career-high .810 OPS.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 08:48:00 AM
Source:
New York Daily News
Cabrera has three-hit day as Mets top Braves
Apr 3 - 4:33 PM
Asdrubal Cabrera hits second homer
Mar 8 - 4:32 PM
Asdrubal Cabrera left off Team Venezuela
Feb 9 - 1:34 PM
Asdrubal Cabrera won't need knee surgery
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 08:48:00 AM
More Asdrubal Cabrera Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(4283)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(4052)
3
D. Dahl
COL
(3907)
4
D. Price
BOS
(3779)
5
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3689)
6
S. Matz
NYM
(3517)
7
J. Martinez
DET
(3516)
8
A. Rendon
WAS
(3483)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(3382)
10
G. Polanco
PIT
(3360)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
136
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 3
ATL
1
5
3
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
.600
.600
.600
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
St. Lucie(FSL)
A
2
6
2
2
0
0
2
2
0
2
0
0
.333
.286
.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
David Wright
10-Day DL
Mets placed 3B David Wright on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical disc herniation.
Wright also has a shoulder impingement and remains shut down from throwing. His return, and frankly his career, are totally up in the air.
Apr 2
2
Jose Reyes
3
Ty Kelly
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Juan Lagares on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
He's been working out and should be back in a couple weeks. Lagares will see some playing time against lefties once he's healthy.
Apr 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
He suffered the injury during the World Baseball Classic. Nimmo still isn't ready to play in games and it's unclear when he will be.
Apr 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey will start the Mets' third game of the regular season.
Noah Syndergaard will start Opening Day against the Braves while Jacob deGrom will get the ball for the second game. Harvey has started to look a lot more like himself over his last couple of spring outings, so he's carrying some momentum going into the season. He's making his way back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. The Mets haven't announced their rotation plans beyond the first three games.
Mar 29
4
Steven Matz
10-Day DL
Steven Matz said Monday that he's dealing with a flexor tendon strain.
Matz was officially placed on the disabled list Sunday with what was termed as left elbow inflammation, but now we have more specific information about the ailment. The southpaw has been shut down for three weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and there's no clear timetable for his return.
Apr 3
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that Seth Lugo (elbow) will be sidelined for "a few weeks."
Lugo had previously referred to his right elbow issue as "very, very minor," but it sounds like an MRI might have revealed something more serious than initially thought. Lugo had been slated to resume throwing on Monday, but it's safe to assume that didn't happen. He's slated to receive a second opinion Tuesday.
Apr 3
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
Suspended
Jeurys Familia has been suspended 15 games for violating MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy
This confirms a report from Billy Witz of the New York Times. The suspension is for Familia's arrest on October 31 for simple assault of his wife, Bianca Rivas. The charge was dismissed in December. The original expectation was that Familia would receive a suspension in line with Aroldis Chapman's 30-game domestic violence ban last year, but recent reports indicated that the suspension was expected to be lighter. "The evidence reviewed by my office does not support a determination that Mr. Familia physically assaulted his wife, or threatened her or others with physical force or harm, on Oct. 31, 2016. Nevertheless, I have concluded that Mr. Familia's overall conduct that night was inappropriate, violated the policy, and warrants discipline," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a statement. Familia could be eligible to rejoin the Mets as soon as April 20. Addison Reed will fill in at closer for a couple of weeks.
Mar 29
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Josh Edgin
8
Seth Lugo
9
Rafael Montero
Headlines
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
The Giants have some new faces in their bullpen, but are encountering the same problems they faced last season.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
»
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
»
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Apr 1
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
MLB Headlines
»
Haniger batting second for Mariners on Monday
»
Benintendi drills three-run homer in opener
»
Bronson Arroyo on track to start Saturday
»
Thor (blister) bumped from Saturday to Sunday
»
Cabrera has three-hit day as Mets top Braves
»
Lind hits go-ahead homer in win over Marlins
»
Treinen notches save in Opening Day victory
»
Harper slugs fifth Opening Day homer
»
Brantley batting third for Indians' opener
»
Junior Guerra exits with right calf strain
»
Carlos Gomez hitting leadoff for opener
»
Cardinals announce extension for OF Piscotty
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved