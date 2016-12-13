Ian Desmond | Outfielder | #20 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (31) / 9/20/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 12/13/2016: Signed a five-year, $70 million contract Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ian Desmond was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. He was spotted wearing a brace on the hand afterwards. He'll likely head for X-rays to ensure that there's no structural damage. Expect the Rockies to provide an update on his status after the game. Source: Nick Groke on Twitter

Ian Desmond went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners. Desmond let rip for a two-run shot off James Paxton in the fourth inning. The dinger was his first of spring training. The Rockies inked him to a five-year, $70 million deal in mid-December. He posted a .285/.335/.446 triple-slash with 22 homers, 86 RBI and 21 steals across 625 at-bats this past season. Shifting over from the Rangers to the Rockies, now, he keeps his act in a favorable hitter's park.

Ian Desmond is batting fifth in his Cactus League debut with the Rockies on Saturday. Aside from having Gerardo Parra in for David Dahl, and utilizing a designated hitter, this looks as though it could be a preview of the Opening Day lineup for the Rockies. Desmond, coming off of a monster 2016 campaign with the Rangers, is poised for even greater heights in the tremendous hitting environment that Coors Field provides. Source: Patrick Saunders on Twitter