Ian Desmond | Outfielder | #20

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/20/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Ian Desmond was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand.
He was spotted wearing a brace on the hand afterwards. He'll likely head for X-rays to ensure that there's no structural damage. Expect the Rockies to provide an update on his status after the game. Mar 12 - 5:34 PM
Source: Nick Groke on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
156625178293228610744160216.285.335.446.782
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001560
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Greg Holland
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13Sam Moll
14Matt Carasiti
 

 