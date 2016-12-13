Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Sam Moll
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ian Desmond | Outfielder | #20
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/20/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
12/13/2016: Signed a five-year, $70 million contract
Latest News
Recent News
Ian Desmond was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand.
He was spotted wearing a brace on the hand afterwards. He'll likely head for X-rays to ensure that there's no structural damage. Expect the Rockies to provide an update on his status after the game.
Mar 12 - 5:34 PM
Source:
Nick Groke on Twitter
Ian Desmond went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners.
Desmond let rip for a two-run shot off James Paxton in the fourth inning. The dinger was his first of spring training. The Rockies inked him to a five-year, $70 million deal in mid-December. He posted a .285/.335/.446 triple-slash with 22 homers, 86 RBI and 21 steals across 625 at-bats this past season. Shifting over from the Rangers to the Rockies, now, he keeps his act in a favorable hitter's park.
Mar 4 - 6:12 PM
Ian Desmond is batting fifth in his Cactus League debut with the Rockies on Saturday.
Aside from having Gerardo Parra in for David Dahl, and utilizing a designated hitter, this looks as though it could be a preview of the Opening Day lineup for the Rockies. Desmond, coming off of a monster 2016 campaign with the Rangers, is poised for even greater heights in the tremendous hitting environment that Coors Field provides.
Feb 25 - 9:51 AM
Source:
Patrick Saunders on Twitter
Rockies signed INF/OF Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million contract.
Desmond will be officially introduced in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. The contract took many in the baseball world by surprise, but barring a pursuit of Mark Trumbo, the Rockies plan to use Desmond at first base in 2017. Desmond batted .285/.335/.446 with 22 homers, 86 RBI and 21 stolen bases with the Rangers this past season and finds himself in another great spot for fantasy value. The Rockies surrendered their first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in order to sign Desmond.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 12:43:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Ian Desmond leaves after getting hit by pitch
Mar 12 - 5:34 PM
Mar 12 - 5:34 PM
Ian Desmond cracks two-run homer
Mar 4 - 6:12 PM
Mar 4 - 6:12 PM
Ian Desmond batting fifth in Rockies debut
Feb 25 - 9:51 AM
Feb 25 - 9:51 AM
Rockies finalize contract with Ian Desmond
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 12:43:00 PM
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
156
625
178
29
3
22
86
107
44
160
21
6
.285
.335
.446
.782
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
156
0
Ian Desmond's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ian Desmond's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ian Desmond's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ian Desmond's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.
Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.
Mar 11
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of his sixth rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
It was initially described as a back injury, but further testing has yielded a more accurate picture of what exactly Dahl is dealing with. The young outfielder seems likely to open the 2017 regular season on the 15-day disabled list, backdated to sometime in late March. He'll be limited to light cardio until March 20 or so.
Mar 6
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
Sidelined
Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post writes that Chad Bettis (cancer) is expected to miss "a large portion of the season."
Bettis revealed some unfortunate news Friday when he said that his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread. He's slated to undergo chemotherapy soon, and obviously it's going to be a long time before he'll be ready to pitch in a major league game again. Jeff Hoffman and German Marquez look like favorites to open the year in Colorado's rotation with Bettis sidelined, although it's possible the club will seek help outside the organization.
Mar 12
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Greg Holland
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
Sidelined
Chad Qualls is shut down due to discomfort in his right elbow.
Qualls has been nursing soreness in his forearm but had been hoping to resume throwing off a mound on Monday. That won't happen, though, and there is no timeline for when he'll throw his next bullpen session. Qualls hasn't pitched in a game since March 1 and it sounds like a disabled list stint to start the season is likely.
Mar 12
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) threw a live bullpen session on Friday without any issues.
It's the first such session that the right-hander has had since undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. He'll be brought along slowly this spring, and isn't expected to be ready for a minor league rehab assignment until May, but Diaz could play a major role in the Rockies' bullpen this spring.
Feb 24
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
Sam Moll
14
Matt Carasiti
