Michael Morse | First Baseman | #38 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (34) / 3/22/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 245 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 3 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent

Giants signed 1B/OF Michael Morse to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The 34-year-old slugger was released after just eight hitless at-bats with the Pirates in 2016 and opted to sit out the remainder of the season rather than signing a minor league deal elsewhere. It's doubtful that he has enough left in the tank to be relevant in fantasy leagues, even if he miraculously cracks the major league roster. Source: Matt Eddy on Twitter

Pirates released 1B/OF Michael Morse. He was designated for assignment last week. The Pirates are still on the hook for the remainder of his 2016 salary, which amounts to almost $5 million. Morse was hitless in eight at-bats prior to getting cut. The 34-year-old shouldn't have any trouble catching on with a new squad. Source: Bill Brink on Twitter

Pirates designated 1B/OF Michael Morse for assignment. Morse was hitless in eight at-bats with the Bucs. The veteran first baseman has been through this DFA process before and will probably latch on somewhere else within a couple of weeks. He has played for six different organizations over the last four seasons.