Michael Morse | First Baseman | #38

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 3 (0) / CWS
Giants signed 1B/OF Michael Morse to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The 34-year-old slugger was released after just eight hitless at-bats with the Pirates in 2016 and opted to sit out the remainder of the season rather than signing a minor league deal elsewhere. It's doubtful that he has enough left in the tank to be relevant in fantasy leagues, even if he miraculously cracks the major league roster. Dec 23 - 11:05 PM
Source: Matt Eddy on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
680000000200.000.000.000.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160100001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
