Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Zach Lee
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Will Locante
(R)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Walker Lockett
(S)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Cesar Vargas
(S)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Carlos Villanueva
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Christian Villanueva
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Nick Noonan
(SS)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Erick Aybar | Shortstop | #15
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/14/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8.5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Padres signed INF Erick Aybar to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Aybar will join a wide open competition for the starting shortstop job in San Diego. He batted just .243/.303/.320 with three home runs and three stolen bases in 126 games last season between the Tigers and Braves, but at 33 years old Aybar should have a little something left in the tank. If he doesn't win the shortstop job outright, the Friars could still carry Aybar as a utility infielder.
Feb 7 - 4:27 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Erick Aybar is a "popular name" in the free agent market, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.
The expectation is that things will soon pick up in the utility market, so we should probably see Aybar latch on somewhere in the coming days. The 33-year-old hit just .243/.303/.320 last season for the Braves and Tigers, though he was much better as the year moved along. Still, his days of being a starting option are likely behind him.
Jan 31 - 10:23 AM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports that the Padres have had preliminary talks with Erick Aybar's agent.
The Padres liked what they saw out of Luis Sardinas late last season and could give him a shot at the shortstop job, but they're also shopping for alternatives. Aybar, who turns 33 next month, hit just .243/.303/.320 last season for the Braves and Tigers.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 06:13:00 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Erick Aybar (abdomen) drew a walk as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday night against the White Sox.
Aybar remained absent from the Tigers' starting lineup due to some lingering abdominal soreness -- something that began bothering him over the weekend. The veteran infielder remains day-to-day.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 08:35:00 AM
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Feb 7 - 4:27 PM
Aybar a 'popular name' in utility market
Jan 31 - 10:23 AM
Padres have interest in SS Erick Aybar
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 06:13:00 PM
Aybar (abdomen) draws walk as pinch-hitter
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 08:35:00 AM
More Erick Aybar Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
126
415
101
19
2
3
34
34
31
70
3
5
.243
.303
.320
.623
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
7
104
12
0
0
Erick Aybar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Erick Aybar's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Erick Aybar's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Erick Aybar's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
7
29
5
1
0
0
2
3
2
2
2
0
.172
.226
.207
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
Sidelined
Christian Bethancourt recently threw a scoreless inning in the Panama Winter League.
Bethancourt, who made two relief appearances with the Padres in 2016, threw 17 pitches and sat in the 93-96 mph range with his fastball. He's also serving as a DH and outfielder in the Panama Winter League. The Padres are kicking around the idea of using him as a pitcher/outfielder/catcher hybrid moving forward, so this will be an interesting situation to follow.
Jan 11
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
3
Christian Villanueva
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
2
Rafael Ortega
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
3
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Christian Friedrich
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Luis Perdomo
4
Jarred Cosart
Sidelined
The Padres announced Saturday that Jarred Cosart underwent successful surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow.
The bone spur in his elbow caused Cosart to miss his final two starts of the regular season. He'll be sidelined for the next six weeks before he's able to resume throwing. The club believes that he'll be fully recovered and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Oct 22
5
Clayton Richard
6
Paul Clemens
7
Miguel Diaz
8
Colin Rea
Sidelined
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune reports that Colin Rea underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The Padres had been hopeful that he would be able to avoid going under the knife through rest and rehab, but Rea felt renewed discomfort after a throwing session earlier this week. He'll miss the entire 2017 season and hopes to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign.
Nov 11
9
Robbie Erlin
Sidelined
Padres activated LHP Robbie Erlin from the 60-day disabled list.
Erlin required season-ending Tommy John surgery back in May. He'll likely be out until around midseason next year.
Nov 8
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres and RHP Carter Capps avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $987,500 contract.
It's the same salary he made in 2016. Capps missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery, but he could be contribute in the Padres' bullpen in 2017. Acquired from the Marlins in the Andrew Cashner deal, Capps could be a big asset for the Padres if healthy.
Jan 11
3
Ryan Buchter
4
Brad Hand
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Buddy Baumann
7
Jose Torres
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jose Ruiz
10
Zach Lee
11
Will Locante
12
Andre Rienzo
13
Jon Edwards
14
Craig Stammen
