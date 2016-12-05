Erick Aybar | Shortstop | #15 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (33) / 1/14/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 195 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8.5 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Padres signed INF Erick Aybar to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Aybar will join a wide open competition for the starting shortstop job in San Diego. He batted just .243/.303/.320 with three home runs and three stolen bases in 126 games last season between the Tigers and Braves, but at 33 years old Aybar should have a little something left in the tank. If he doesn't win the shortstop job outright, the Friars could still carry Aybar as a utility infielder. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

Erick Aybar is a "popular name" in the free agent market, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. The expectation is that things will soon pick up in the utility market, so we should probably see Aybar latch on somewhere in the coming days. The 33-year-old hit just .243/.303/.320 last season for the Braves and Tigers, though he was much better as the year moved along. Still, his days of being a starting option are likely behind him. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports that the Padres have had preliminary talks with Erick Aybar's agent. The Padres liked what they saw out of Luis Sardinas late last season and could give him a shot at the shortstop job, but they're also shopping for alternatives. Aybar, who turns 33 next month, hit just .243/.303/.320 last season for the Braves and Tigers. Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter