Erick Aybar | Shortstop | #15

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/14/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 195
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Padres signed INF Erick Aybar to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Aybar will join a wide open competition for the starting shortstop job in San Diego. He batted just .243/.303/.320 with three home runs and three stolen bases in 126 games last season between the Tigers and Braves, but at 33 years old Aybar should have a little something left in the tank. If he doesn't win the shortstop job outright, the Friars could still carry Aybar as a utility infielder. Feb 7 - 4:27 PM
Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
12641510119233434317035.243.303.320.623
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160071041200
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gwinnett(INT)AAA7295100232220.172.226.207
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Christian Friedrich
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Luis Perdomo
4Jarred Cosart
5Clayton Richard
6Paul Clemens
7Miguel Diaz
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Ryan Buchter
4Brad Hand
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Buddy Baumann
7Jose Torres
8Keith Hessler
9Jose Ruiz
10Zach Lee
11Will Locante
12Andre Rienzo
13Jon Edwards
14Craig Stammen
 

 