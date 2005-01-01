Player Page

Weather | Roster

Cameron Maybin | Outfielder | #9

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (10) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cameron Maybin left Thursday's game against the Rays with soreness in his right knee.
Maybin was 1-for-3 before getting replaced in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hopefully it's nothing too serious because he's been in a terrific groove offensively over the last 10 days. Ben Revere took over in center field. Mike Trout started the game at DH. May 25 - 3:54 PM
Source: Pedro Moura on Twitter
More Cameron Maybin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final31.333000001001030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
401433480312262730101.238.363.357.719
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000410
201600000911
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 25@ TB13110000010000.333.333.667
May 24@ TB13000000110000.000.250.000
May 23@ TB15100111010000.200.200.800
May 22@ TB13200112201000.667.8001.667
May 21@ NYM15210003110000.400.500.600
May 20@ NYM13100010210000.333.600.333
May 19@ NYM13000000100100.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2Jefry Marte
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
2Nolan Fontana
3B1Yunel Escobar
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8J.C. Ramirez
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cam Bedrosian
2Huston Street
3Andrew Bailey
4Bud Norris
5Jose Alvarez
6Blake Parker
7Yusmeiro Petit
8Deolis Guerra
9David Hernandez
10Keynan Middleton
11Mike Morin
12Daniel Wright
 

 