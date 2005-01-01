Cameron Maybin | Outfielder | #9

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Martin Maldonado

2 Juan Graterol

1B 1 Luis Valbuena

2 Jefry Marte

2B 1 Danny Espinosa

2 Cliff Pennington

SS 1 Andrelton Simmons

2 Nolan Fontana

3B 1 Yunel Escobar 10-Day DL

Yunel Escobar (hamstring) is expected to run the bases this weekend. Escobar has done some straight-line jogging without issue and will ramp up the intensity of his workouts over the next couple of days. The third baseman landed on the 10-day disabled list May 15, retroactive to May 14, with a strained left hamstring. He should be ready for activation sometime in early June.

LF 1 Cameron Maybin Sidelined

Cameron Maybin left Thursday's game against the Rays with soreness in his right knee. Maybin was 1-for-3 before getting replaced in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hopefully it's nothing too serious because he's been in a terrific groove offensively over the last 10 days. Ben Revere took over in center field. Mike Trout started the game at DH.

2 Ben Revere

CF 1 Mike Trout

RF 1 Kole Calhoun

DH 1 Albert Pujols

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Garrett Richards 60-Day DL

Garrett Richards (biceps) is hoping to return in August. "Looking at the schedule right now, I think that’s realistic," said Richards on Saturday. The right-hander said he feels weakness in his biceps but no pain. He's done some weight lifting but isn't close to throwing yet. Injuries have limited Richards to just seven starts since the beginning of 2016.

2 Ricky Nolasco

3 Matt Shoemaker

4 Tyler Skaggs 10-Day DL

Tyler Skaggs (oblique) has been cleared to resume a throwing program on Monday. Skaggs was given a 10-12 week timetable to return from a Grade 2 right oblique strain, which would put his return around the All-Star break. He thinks he can beat that projection, though, and it seems like he might be ready since he's going to resume throwing in a few days.

5 Jesse Chavez

6 Nick Tropeano 60-Day DL

Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury. The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

7 Andrew Heaney 60-Day DL

Andrew Heaney (elbow) hasn't been ruled out for a return before the end of the season. Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery last July and was originally expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but everything has gone well in his rehab and the door now appears to be open a crack. "We’re open-minded to whatever the outcome is," said Angels general manager Billy Eppler. "We are still a time away from the ultimate resolution, so I think it’s premature to say yes or no to that question. The way that he has recovered and responded to each mile marker, so to speak, along the race, probably allows some growing optimism. But we’re still a long ways away." Heaney is currently on a two-week break in his rehab, but he's scheduled to resume throwing bullpen sessions this weekend. He still has a long way to go, but making his way back to the majors down the stretch would at least provide some peace of mind going into the winter.

9 Alex Meyer 10-Day DL

Alex Meyer (back) said that he hopes to miss just one start. Meyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury earlier on Wednesday. He first felt tightness during his start on Saturday, tightness which recurred during between-starts bullpen work on Tuesday. Daniel Wright will be starting in his place against the Rays on Thursday, but that may be a one-off if Meyer does not experience any setbacks over the next few days.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Cam Bedrosian 10-Day DL

Cam Bedrosian (groin) is set to begin facing live hitters in the next day or two. Bedrosian is working out at the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona and could head out on a minor league rehab assignment next week if everything continues to go smoothly. Bud Norris has done a surprisingly great job as the Angels' fill-in closer and Huston Street (shoulder) is due back from the disabled list soon, so Bedrosian might return to a seventh- or eighth-inning setup job. At least initially. He's been out since April 22 with a right groin strain.

2 Huston Street 10-Day DL

Huston Street (lat, shoulder) turned in a perfect inning of work in his minor league rehab game at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. Street will likely have to make several more rehab appearances before the Angels are ready to activate him from the disabled list. Lat and shoulder injuries have kept him out for the entirety of the 2017 season to date. Until he is ready to return, Bud Norris will continue to close games for the Halos.

3 Andrew Bailey 60-Day DL

Angels transferred RHP Andrew Bailey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Angels needed to make room for Doug Fister on the 40-man roster and Bailey wasn't going to be back before June 9, which is when he's first eligible to come off the 60-day DL. Bailey suffered a setback last week and hasn't resumed throwing yet. It's anyone's guess when he'll return to the Angels' bullpen.

4 Bud Norris

5 Jose Alvarez

6 Blake Parker

7 Yusmeiro Petit

8 Deolis Guerra

9 David Hernandez

10 Keynan Middleton

11 Mike Morin 10-Day DL

Mike Morin (neck) is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Salt Lake. Morin has been on the disabled list since April 21 because of a neck injury. He could be an option for the Angels' bullpen by the weekend.