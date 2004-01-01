Player Page

Hunter Pence | Outfielder | #8

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/13/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas-Arlington
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / HOU
Hunter Pence (leg) is not in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Pence slipped and landed awkwardly on his left leg while playing the outfield on Friday night. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but the Giants will play it safe by giving him the day off on Saturday. Gorkys Hernandez will man right field and bat eighth against Rockies hurler Antonio Senzatela. Apr 22 - 5:26 PM
Source: CSN Bay Area
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1766192118771500.288.351.394.745
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000160
2016000001020
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 21@ COL14100000110000.250.400.250
Apr 19@ KC14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 18@ KC14200010110000.500.600.500
Apr 16COL13000010000000.000.000.000
Apr 15COL14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 14COL14300021000000.750.750.750
Apr 13COL14100001020000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Chris Marrero
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Steven Okert
7Neil Ramirez
8Chris Stratton
9Will Smith
 

 