Hunter Pence | Outfielder | #8 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (34) / 4/13/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas-Arlington Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $18.5 million, 2017: $18.5 million, 2018: $18.5 million, 2019: Free Agent

Hunter Pence (leg) is not in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Rockies. Pence slipped and landed awkwardly on his left leg while playing the outfield on Friday night. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but the Giants will play it safe by giving him the day off on Saturday. Gorkys Hernandez will man right field and bat eighth against Rockies hurler Antonio Senzatela. Source: CSN Bay Area

Hunter Pence went 3-for-4 and knocked in a pair of runs against the Rockies on Friday. Pence has his average up to .340 in the early going, which is kind of surprising, as long as he seemed to be this spring.

Hunter Pence went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Thursday’s loss to the Rockies. The Giants were unable to scrape together much of anything on offense, finishing out with just five hits in the 3-1 defeat. Pence scored the lone run of the game for the home team when he reached base on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning, moved to third on a Conor Gillaspie single and then touched home plate on an Eduardo Nunez sacrifice fly. Through the first 11 games of the season, Pence is working to a .302/.375/.465 triple-slash with one home run, four RBI and six runs scored.