Adam Lind | First Baseman | #26

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal confirms that the Nationals have signed free agent Adam Lind to a one-year contract with a club option for 2018.

Lind can spell oft-injured first baseman Ryan Zimmerman against some right-handed pitchers and operate as a strong left-handed bat off the bench for Washington. It's a good fit. No word yet on the financial terms, but this figures to be a one-year major league deal with a relatively low base salary. Lind, 34, slashed .239/.286/.431 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI in 126 games last season with Seattle.