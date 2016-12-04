Player Page

Adam Lind | First Baseman | #26

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/17/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: South Alabama
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal confirms that the Nationals have signed free agent Adam Lind to a one-year contract with a club option for 2018.
Feb 13 - 2:15 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
12640196170205848268901.239.286.431.717
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160101000016
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Tony Zych
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
14Paul Fry
 

 