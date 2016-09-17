Player Page

Kurt Suzuki | Catcher | #8

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/4/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 203
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cal State Fullerton
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Adding details to an earlier report, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Braves' agreement with Kurt Suzuki will be for one year and $1.5 million.
The deal also includes a potential $2.5 million in incentives. Suzuki is expected to serve in a platoon with Tyler Flowers behind the plate. The Braves now appear to be set behind the plate, which takes away one of the few potential landing spots that were remaining for Matt Wieters. Jan 21 - 11:44 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1063458924184934184800.258.301.403.704
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201699000004
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Engelb Vielma
4Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Zack Granite
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Pat Light
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Raul Fernandez
 

 