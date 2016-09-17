Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Jake Reed
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Pat Light
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Byung Ho Park
(DH)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Kurt Suzuki | Catcher | #8
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/4/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cal State Fullerton
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6 million, 2017: $6 million vesting option, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adding details to an earlier report, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Braves' agreement with Kurt Suzuki will be for one year and $1.5 million.
The deal also includes a potential $2.5 million in incentives. Suzuki is expected to serve in a platoon with Tyler Flowers behind the plate. The Braves now appear to be set behind the plate, which takes away one of the few potential landing spots that were remaining for Matt Wieters.
Jan 21 - 11:44 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Braves have agreed to a contract with free agent catcher Kurt Suzuki.
Financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. The Braves have been on the hunt for an upgrade behind the plate, and the 33-year-old backstop will be a nice complement to incumbent Tyler Flowers. Suzuki hit .258/.301/.403 with eight homers and 49 RBI for the Twins in 2016.
Jan 21 - 11:19 AM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Kurt Suzuki returned to the Twins lineup on Friday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in a losing effort against the Mets.
The veteran backstop required five stitches to close a laceration on his chin on Wednesday. He's now hitting .268/.310/.419 with eight homers and 49 RBI in 332 at-bats on the season.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 08:58:00 AM
Kurt Suzuki required five stitches to close a chin laceration suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.
Suzuki was smacked in the face mask by a foul tip in the eighth inning. John Ryan Murphy replaced him behind the plate after he suffered the injury. He might need a few days off after this one, but it likely won't sideline him for too long.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 10:52:00 PM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Braves agree to one-year deal with Suzuki
Jan 21 - 11:44 AM
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Jan 21 - 11:19 AM
Kurt Suzuki returns to Twins lineup on Friday
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 08:58:00 AM
Kurt Suzuki requires five stitches on chin
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 10:52:00 PM
More Kurt Suzuki Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
106
345
89
24
1
8
49
34
18
48
0
0
.258
.301
.403
.704
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
99
0
0
0
0
0
4
Kurt Suzuki's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kurt Suzuki's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kurt Suzuki's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kurt Suzuki's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Engelb Vielma
4
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Zack Granite
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Hat-tip to Phil Hughes, who had the scoop first. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent surgery last July for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for the start of 2017. Hughes has disappointed with a 4.83 ERA (85 ERA+) in 36 starts and three relief appearances over the past two seasons.
Jan 11
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Pat Light
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said that Glen Perkins has made "solid progress" in his rehab from shoulder surgery.
Perkins underwent significant labrum surgery in late June. Falvey indicated that given the pace of his rehab, it is "reasonable" that the veteran closer will be able to pitch in games during spring training at some point. A more clarified timetable figures to be passed along after the calendar flips to 2017 and the team has a better idea of just how close Perkins is to a return to the mound. He started into a light throwing program near the end of October.
Dec 7
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Raul Fernandez
