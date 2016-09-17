Kurt Suzuki | Catcher | #8 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (33) / 10/4/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 203 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cal State Fullerton Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6 million, 2017: $6 million vesting option, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Adding details to an earlier report, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Braves' agreement with Kurt Suzuki will be for one year and $1.5 million. The deal also includes a potential $2.5 million in incentives. Suzuki is expected to serve in a platoon with Tyler Flowers behind the plate. The Braves now appear to be set behind the plate, which takes away one of the few potential landing spots that were remaining for Matt Wieters. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Braves have agreed to a contract with free agent catcher Kurt Suzuki. Financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. The Braves have been on the hunt for an upgrade behind the plate, and the 33-year-old backstop will be a nice complement to incumbent Tyler Flowers. Suzuki hit .258/.301/.403 with eight homers and 49 RBI for the Twins in 2016. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Kurt Suzuki returned to the Twins lineup on Friday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in a losing effort against the Mets. The veteran backstop required five stitches to close a laceration on his chin on Wednesday. He's now hitting .268/.310/.419 with eight homers and 49 RBI in 332 at-bats on the season.