Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Hiram Burgos
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Josh Hader
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Brent Suter
(S)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Brett Phillips
(OF)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Ryan Cordell
(OF)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Andrew Barbosa
(S)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Michael Reed
(OF)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Zach Davies
(S)
Damien Magnifico
(R)
Yadiel Rivera
(3B)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Michael Blazek
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Paolo Espino
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Will West
(S)
Lewis Brinson
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Taylor Williams
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Forrest Snow
(S)
Ryan Braun | Outfielder | #8
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 11/17/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (5) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $19 million, 2017: $19 million, 2018: $19 million, 2019: $18 million, 2020: $16 million, 2021: $20 million mutual option ($4 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Braun is set to make his Cactus League debut Friday in a split-squad game against the White Sox.
He'll start in left field and probably make two plate appearances. Braun took it easy early on in Brewers camp by design but will now begin ramping things up for the opening of the 2017 regular season. The veteran outfielder is carrying a clean bill of health and coming off a tremendous 2016.
Mar 9 - 11:52 AM
Source:
Adam McCalvy on Twitter
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Ryan Braun will likely make his Cactus League debut on either Friday or Saturday.
The Brewers have split-squad games scheduled for Friday, so that could be a natural opportunity to get him in the lineup. Braun expects it to be Friday. The veteran outfielder has entered spring training with all sorts of injury questions in recent years, but he's said to be completely healthy this time around. He recently said that he won't need many at-bats to get ready for the season.
Mar 8 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Ryan Braun said Sunday that he's already "100 percent ready for the season" and won't need many at-bats during Cactus League games.
Braun elaborated, "I’m serious. I don’t need any at-bats. I feel really good". "I need a week of spring training," he said. "I just don’t feel like I need at-bats to feel ready for games." The veteran outfielder is healthy for spring training for the first time in several years and made due with only 16 at-bats in seven spring training games last season.
Feb 26 - 9:32 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Giants are not in active discussions with the Brewers regarding Ryan Braun.
The Giants make sense as a possible landing spot for Braun given that they're contenders and have a perceived opening in left field. However, they appear committed at this point to platooning Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson at the position. Morosi also notes that the Dodgers could be a potential fit for Braun, but they're focused right now on trading for Brian Dozier. There's been very little chatter this winter about trade scenarios involving the Brewers' slugger.
Jan 6 - 5:42 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
135
511
156
23
3
30
91
80
46
98
16
5
.305
.365
.538
.903
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
127
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Scooter Gennett
3
Yadiel Rivera
4
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
3
Lewis Brinson
4
Brett Phillips
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Michael Reed
3
Ryan Cordell
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
9
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Ryan Webb
7
Michael Blazek
8
Tyler Cravy
9
Damien Magnifico
10
Hiram Burgos
11
Forrest Snow
12
Stephen Kohlscheen
13
Andy Oliver
