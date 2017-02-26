Ryan Braun | Outfielder | #8 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (33) / 11/17/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 206 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (5) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $19 million, 2017: $19 million, 2018: $19 million, 2019: $18 million, 2020: $16 million, 2021: $20 million mutual option ($4 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Ryan Braun is set to make his Cactus League debut Friday in a split-squad game against the White Sox. He'll start in left field and probably make two plate appearances. Braun took it easy early on in Brewers camp by design but will now begin ramping things up for the opening of the 2017 regular season. The veteran outfielder is carrying a clean bill of health and coming off a tremendous 2016. Source: Adam McCalvy on Twitter

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Ryan Braun will likely make his Cactus League debut on either Friday or Saturday. The Brewers have split-squad games scheduled for Friday, so that could be a natural opportunity to get him in the lineup. Braun expects it to be Friday. The veteran outfielder has entered spring training with all sorts of injury questions in recent years, but he's said to be completely healthy this time around. He recently said that he won't need many at-bats to get ready for the season. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter

Ryan Braun said Sunday that he's already "100 percent ready for the season" and won't need many at-bats during Cactus League games. Braun elaborated, "I’m serious. I don’t need any at-bats. I feel really good". "I need a week of spring training," he said. "I just don’t feel like I need at-bats to feel ready for games." The veteran outfielder is healthy for spring training for the first time in several years and made due with only 16 at-bats in seven spring training games last season. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel