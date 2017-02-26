Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Braun | Outfielder | #8

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/17/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 206
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (5) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Braun is set to make his Cactus League debut Friday in a split-squad game against the White Sox.
He'll start in left field and probably make two plate appearances. Braun took it easy early on in Brewers camp by design but will now begin ramping things up for the opening of the 2017 regular season. The veteran outfielder is carrying a clean bill of health and coming off a tremendous 2016. Mar 9 - 11:52 AM
Source: Adam McCalvy on Twitter
More Ryan Braun Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1355111562333091804698165.305.365.538.903
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001273
Ryan Braun's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ryan Braun's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Braun's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Ryan Braun's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 