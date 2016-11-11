Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Drury, Diamondbacks hang 11 runs on Indians
Kendrick goes 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs
Guthrie nuked for 10 runs in 2/3 of an inning
Reynolds mashing, slugs Rox past Dodgers
Chacin fires 6 2/3 scoreless in win over SF
Polanco goes 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs
Graveman flirts with no-no against Rangers
Trea Turner dealing with pulled hamstring
Realmuto leads charge as Marlins pound Mets
Gregerson blown up for six runs by Royals
Garcia's RBI triple, homer key win over Twins
Scioscia to use Bedrosian like Andrew Miller?
Howie Kendrick
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Daniel Nava
(1B)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(SS)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Howie Kendrick | Outfielder | #47
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/12/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
St. John's River CC
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10 million, 2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 17-3 barn-burner of a win over the Nationals on Saturday.
In the first inning Kendrick singled, stole second base and scored -- then he came to bat again in the same frame, this time with the bases loaded. He tripled to clear the bases and scored on an Odubel Herrera infield single. The Phillies scored 12 runs in the inning. Kendrick added an RBI-single in the seventh inning. He is now batting .444/.474/.667 through his first 19 plate appearances. He is serving as the everyday left fielder in Philadelphia and has an opportunity to generate a lot of fantasy value batting near the top of what should be a productive Phillies lineup this year.
Apr 9 - 12:50 AM
Howie Kendrick is batting second on Saturday as the Phillies deploy a probable Opening Day preview in their Grapefruit League home opener against the Yankees.
Kendrick is set to open the season as the Phillies' everyday left fielder and should be able to generate plenty of fantasy value if he remains in a premium lineup spot. Michael Saunders is hitting fifth on Saturday with Tommy Joseph slotted behind him in the sixth spot.
Feb 25 - 8:18 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter
Phillies acquired 2B/OF Howie Kendrick from the Dodgers in exchange for IF/OF Darnell Sweeney and 1B/OF Darin Ruf.
The Phillies are viewing Kendrick as their everyday left fielder for now, but the feeling is that there's a good chance they'll trade Cesar Hernandez and install Kendrick at second base. Kendrick, 33, batted a disappointing .255/.326/.366 with eight homers for the Dodgers in 2016. He'll make $10 million in 2017 and is a candidate to be traded again in July assuming the Phillies aren't in contention.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 04:26:00 PM
FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman relays that the Royals are one team interested in a potential trade for Howie Kendrick.
In addition to the Royals, the Phillies and Angels are also said to be in play should Kendrick be traded. According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal -- and backed by Heyman -- Kendrick became frustrated with his role on the Dodgers as 2016 progressed. While he appeared in 146 games last season, Heyman writes that a perceived lack of playing time down the stretch led to Kendricks' restlessness.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 08:10:00 PM
Source:
Fanrag Sports
Kendrick goes 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs
Apr 9 - 12:50 AM
Apr 9 - 12:50 AM
Howie Kendrick hits second in home opener
Feb 25 - 8:18 AM
Feb 25 - 8:18 AM
Phillies acquire Howie Kendrick from Dodgers
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Royals could be in play for Howie Kendrick
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 08:10:00 PM
More Howie Kendrick Player News
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
0
4
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
3
13
5
2
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
1
.385
.429
.538
.967
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
2016
0
11
32
0
17
94
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 8
WAS
1
5
3
0
1
0
4
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.000
Apr 7
WAS
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Apr 5
@ CIN
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 3
@ CIN
1
5
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
.600
.600
.800
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vince Velasquez
6
Zach Eflin
10-Day DL
Zach Eflin (knees) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Thursday.
Eflin has dealt with continued tendinitis in both knees even after having surgery last August in hopes of fixing the issue. It might be something he's just going to have to pitch with, and it looks like he's ready to try things out in a game. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley once deemed ready.
Apr 6
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeanmar Gomez
2
Hector Neris
3
Joaquin Benoit
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Adam Morgan
