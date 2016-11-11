Player Page

Howie Kendrick | Outfielder | #47

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/12/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: St. John's River CC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 17-3 barn-burner of a win over the Nationals on Saturday.
In the first inning Kendrick singled, stole second base and scored -- then he came to bat again in the same frame, this time with the bases loaded. He tripled to clear the bases and scored on an Odubel Herrera infield single. The Phillies scored 12 runs in the inning. Kendrick added an RBI-single in the seventh inning. He is now batting .444/.474/.667 through his first 19 plate appearances. He is serving as the everyday left fielder in Philadelphia and has an opportunity to generate a lot of fantasy value batting near the top of what should be a productive Phillies lineup this year. Apr 9 - 12:50 AM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600041200100030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3135200001301.385.429.538.967
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000040
201601132017941
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 8WAS15301042001000.600.6001.000
Apr 7WAS15210000020000.400.400.600
Apr 5@ CIN13000000100000.000.250.000
Apr 3@ CIN15310000010100.600.600.800
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vince Velasquez
6Zach Eflin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeanmar Gomez
2Hector Neris
3Joaquin Benoit
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Adam Morgan
 

 