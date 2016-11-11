Howie Kendrick | Outfielder | #47 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (33) / 7/12/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: St. John's River CC Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 17-3 barn-burner of a win over the Nationals on Saturday. In the first inning Kendrick singled, stole second base and scored -- then he came to bat again in the same frame, this time with the bases loaded. He tripled to clear the bases and scored on an Odubel Herrera infield single. The Phillies scored 12 runs in the inning. Kendrick added an RBI-single in the seventh inning. He is now batting .444/.474/.667 through his first 19 plate appearances. He is serving as the everyday left fielder in Philadelphia and has an opportunity to generate a lot of fantasy value batting near the top of what should be a productive Phillies lineup this year.

Howie Kendrick is batting second on Saturday as the Phillies deploy a probable Opening Day preview in their Grapefruit League home opener against the Yankees. Kendrick is set to open the season as the Phillies' everyday left fielder and should be able to generate plenty of fantasy value if he remains in a premium lineup spot. Michael Saunders is hitting fifth on Saturday with Tommy Joseph slotted behind him in the sixth spot. Source: Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter

Phillies acquired 2B/OF Howie Kendrick from the Dodgers in exchange for IF/OF Darnell Sweeney and 1B/OF Darin Ruf. The Phillies are viewing Kendrick as their everyday left fielder for now, but the feeling is that there's a good chance they'll trade Cesar Hernandez and install Kendrick at second base. Kendrick, 33, batted a disappointing .255/.326/.366 with eight homers for the Dodgers in 2016. He'll make $10 million in 2017 and is a candidate to be traded again in July assuming the Phillies aren't in contention.