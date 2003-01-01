Andre Ethier | Outfielder | #16

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

3 Bobby Wilson

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez Sidelined

Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) plans to rest until Thursday. Gonzalez tweaked his elbow on a check swing Sunday and has a bit of lingering soreness. The veteran first baseman fully expects to be ready for Opening Day, but it's worth checking back in on the situation this weekend.

2 Ike Davis

2B 1 Logan Forsythe

2 Jose Fernandez

SS 1 Corey Seager Sidelined

Corey Seager (oblique) is slated to get three at-bats out of the DH spot in a minor league game on Tuesday. The Dodgers are easing Seager back into things after his recent oblique issue. He's expected to take Wednesday off before playing five innings on Thursday. If all goes well, he should be in the lineup on Opening Day.

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner

2 Rob Segedin

LF 1 Andrew Toles

2 Franklin Gutierrez

3 Scott Van Slyke

CF 1 Joc Pederson

2 Trayce Thompson Sidelined

Trayce Thompson (back) is hitting cleanup and hitting cleanup in his Cactus League debut on Saturday. Thompson missed the second half of the 2016 season due to stress fractures in his back and has been brought along slowly in spring training. He's one of many options in a crowded outfield picture for the Dodgers but should be on the Opening Day roster as long as he's healthy.

3 Enrique Hernandez

4 Brett Eibner

5 Tyler Holt

RF 1 Yasiel Puig Sidelined

Yasiel Puig (calf) is unlikely to play until at least Thursday. Puig felt something in his left calf while stealing a base on Sunday and had to be scratched from Monday's lineup. It doesn't appear the Dodgers are considering an MRI, so they must feel the ailment is minor. However, it must be noted that Puig has a long history of leg issues. It would become worrisome if he's not playing by the end of this week.

2 Andre Ethier Sidelined

Andre Ethier was diagnosed with a mild herniation of a disk in his back. Ethier recently dealt with a hip issue, but he was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to tightness in his back. He received an epidural on Monday and will be shut down for 7-10 days. There's no clear timetable for his return, but it's believed to not be as serious as what staff ace Clayton Kershaw dealt with last year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled him out for Opening Day quite yet, but it looks unrealistic at this point.

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill

3 Kenta Maeda

4 Brandon McCarthy

5 Alex Wood

6 Scott Kazmir Sidelined

Scott Kazmir threw a successful bullpen session on Sunday without issue. The veteran left-hander is dealing with severely diminished velocity this spring which has to be concerning to the Dodgers. He's expected to pitch in a minor league game at some point in the coming week.

7 Julio Urias

8 Hyun-Jin Ryu Sidelined

Hyun-jin Ryu gave up one run on three hits while fanning four in his three-inning start against the Cubs on Thursday. He was facing a Cubs lineup without a single one of their regular-season starters but it was an impressive effort nonetheless. This was Ryu's second outing of the spring. He has given up just one run in five innings of work. He missed the entire 2015 season and pitched in only one game last year after suffering through multiple injuries. Whether he will begin the season in the Dodgers' rotation is still an open question.

9 Ross Stripling

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo Sidelined

Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.

3 Pedro Baez Sidelined

Pedro Baez (thumb) threw a successful bullpen session on Sunday. It's the first bullpen session for the right-hander since suffering a bruised thumb last month. Expect him to repeat the process in the next few days before being cleared to face live hitters. He's still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

4 Grant Dayton

5 Luis Avilan

6 Adam Liberatore Sidelined

Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery. Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.

7 Chris Hatcher

8 Josh Ravin

9 Josh Fields

10 Steve Geltz

11 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.