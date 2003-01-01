Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Aaron Dell expected to start Monday vs. DAL
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andre Ethier | Outfielder | #16
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 4/10/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $18 million, 2017: $17.5 million, 2018: $17.5 million vesting option ($2.5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andre Ethier was diagnosed with a mild herniation of a disk in his back.
Ethier recently dealt with a hip issue, but he was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to tightness in his back. He received an epidural on Monday and will be shut down for 7-10 days. There's no clear timetable for his return, but it's believed to not be as serious as what staff ace Clayton Kershaw dealt with last year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled him out for Opening Day quite yet, but it looks unrealistic at this point.
Mar 21 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Eric Stephen on Twitter
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Andre Ethier (hip) probably won't play for several days even if his MRI came back clean.
Ethier underwent an MRI on Monday for his nagging hip/back injury, but the results aren't in yet. He's looking iffy for Opening Day even if the exam doesn't reveal anything serious.
Mar 20 - 7:42 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Andre Ethier is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his back Monday.
Ethier was scratched from the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup on Sunday due to back tightness, after missing nearly two weeks with a nagging hip issue. He said he's not concerned about this new back injury, but the veteran outfielder makes for a very iffy fantasy bet in 2017 after logging just 26 total plate appearances at the major league level last year.
Mar 20 - 11:18 AM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Andre Ethier was scratched from the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup due to tightness in his back.
The severity of the injury is unclear, but he's heading for an MRI in the next day or two. At this point, his status for the start of the regular season is up in the air.
Mar 19 - 7:47 PM
Source:
Bill Plunkett on Twitter
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
Mar 21 - 12:55 PM
Andre Ethier (hip) won't play for a while
Mar 20 - 7:42 PM
Ethier scheduled to undergo MRI on Monday
Mar 20 - 11:18 AM
Andre Ethier scratched with back tightness
Mar 19 - 7:47 PM
More Andre Ethier Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
16
24
5
1
0
1
2
2
2
6
0
0
.208
.269
.375
.644
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
4
1
Andre Ethier's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Andre Ethier's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andre Ethier's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Andre Ethier's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
9
31
9
4
0
0
3
7
1
6
0
0
.290
.343
.419
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) plans to rest until Thursday.
Gonzalez tweaked his elbow on a check swing Sunday and has a bit of lingering soreness. The veteran first baseman fully expects to be ready for Opening Day, but it's worth checking back in on the situation this weekend.
Mar 20
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (oblique) is slated to get three at-bats out of the DH spot in a minor league game on Tuesday.
The Dodgers are easing Seager back into things after his recent oblique issue. He's expected to take Wednesday off before playing five innings on Thursday. If all goes well, he should be in the lineup on Opening Day.
Mar 21
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) is hitting cleanup and hitting cleanup in his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Thompson missed the second half of the 2016 season due to stress fractures in his back and has been brought along slowly in spring training. He's one of many options in a crowded outfield picture for the Dodgers but should be on the Opening Day roster as long as he's healthy.
Mar 11
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Sidelined
Yasiel Puig (calf) is unlikely to play until at least Thursday.
Puig felt something in his left calf while stealing a base on Sunday and had to be scratched from Monday's lineup. It doesn't appear the Dodgers are considering an MRI, so they must feel the ailment is minor. However, it must be noted that Puig has a long history of leg issues. It would become worrisome if he's not playing by the end of this week.
Mar 20
2
Andre Ethier
Sidelined
Andre Ethier was diagnosed with a mild herniation of a disk in his back.
Ethier recently dealt with a hip issue, but he was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to tightness in his back. He received an epidural on Monday and will be shut down for 7-10 days. There's no clear timetable for his return, but it's believed to not be as serious as what staff ace Clayton Kershaw dealt with last year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled him out for Opening Day quite yet, but it looks unrealistic at this point.
Mar 21
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Brandon McCarthy
5
Alex Wood
6
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir threw a successful bullpen session on Sunday without issue.
The veteran left-hander is dealing with severely diminished velocity this spring which has to be concerning to the Dodgers. He's expected to pitch in a minor league game at some point in the coming week.
Mar 19
7
Julio Urias
8
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Sidelined
Hyun-jin Ryu gave up one run on three hits while fanning four in his three-inning start against the Cubs on Thursday.
He was facing a Cubs lineup without a single one of their regular-season starters but it was an impressive effort nonetheless. This was Ryu's second outing of the spring. He has given up just one run in five innings of work. He missed the entire 2015 season and pitched in only one game last year after suffering through multiple injuries. Whether he will begin the season in the Dodgers' rotation is still an open question.
Mar 16
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
Sidelined
Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.
Mar 21
3
Pedro Baez
Sidelined
Pedro Baez (thumb) threw a successful bullpen session on Sunday.
It's the first bullpen session for the right-hander since suffering a bruised thumb last month. Expect him to repeat the process in the next few days before being cleared to face live hitters. He's still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Mar 19
4
Grant Dayton
5
Luis Avilan
6
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Josh Ravin
9
Josh Fields
10
Steve Geltz
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
12
Brandon Morrow
Headlines
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
Maria Guardado of MLB.com joins Drew Silva in a discussion about the Angels on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
»
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
»
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
»
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
»
White Sox announce Tim Anderson extension
»
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
»
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
»
Giants concerned RP Smith has ligament damage
»
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
»
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
»
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
»
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
»
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
»
Mesoraco admits he might not be ready for OD
»
Brantley (shoulder) has two singles in debut
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
