Andre Ethier | Outfielder | #16

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/10/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Andre Ethier was diagnosed with a mild herniation of a disk in his back.
Ethier recently dealt with a hip issue, but he was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to tightness in his back. He received an epidural on Monday and will be shut down for 7-10 days. There's no clear timetable for his return, but it's believed to not be as serious as what staff ace Clayton Kershaw dealt with last year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled him out for Opening Day quite yet, but it looks unrealistic at this point. Mar 21 - 12:55 PM
Source: Eric Stephen on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
16245101222600.208.269.375.644
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000041
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A9319400371600.290.343.419
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Brandon McCarthy
5Alex Wood
6Scott Kazmir
7Julio Urias
8Hyun-Jin Ryu
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Adam Liberatore
7Chris Hatcher
8Josh Ravin
9Josh Fields
10Steve Geltz
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
 

 