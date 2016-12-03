Jason Hammel | Starting Pitcher | #39

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Lamar Miller (ankle) ruled out against Titans
Bilal Powell expected to 'try to play' vs BUF
Falcons say no snap count for Julio Jones
Gordon (hip, knee) ruled out for Week 17
Vikes list Stefon Diggs doubtful for Week 17
Gordon (hip, knee) not practicing Friday
Adrian Peterson ruled out for season finale
Eagles sign RB Terrell Watson from p-squad
Spencer Ware (ribs) to be game-time decision
Jeremy Hill (knee) questionable for Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike Conley (toe) questionable vs. Kings
Avery Bradley is out, Marcus Smart to start
Michael Carter-Williams starts 3Q over Rondo
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) out vs. POR
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
James Washington ends Buffs with 9-171-1
Reports: Chip Long to join Notre Dame as OC
Chubb carves up TCU for 142 rush yds, 1 TD
Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) not playing
Keller Chryst exits with apparent knee injury
OK State DT Vincent Taylor off to NFL Draft
Feldman: WKU to name BSU's Adams new OC
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ranieri hopeful Drinkwater can start on NYE
Barkley's header salvages a point for Everton
Snodgrass shines but Tigers draw 2-2
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Ali Solis
(C)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
David Rollins
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jason Hammel
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
David Ross
(C)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(R)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(OF)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Travis Wood
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jason Hammel | Starting Pitcher | #39
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 9/2/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Treasure Valley CC
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9 million, 2017: $12 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
John Perrotto of FanRag Sports reports that "many teams" to this point have been unwilling to offer Jason Hammel more than a one-year contract.
Going into the offseason, Hammel looked to be one of the better free agent rotation options in a lacking market. However, Perrotto says clubs are leery about going beyond one year because Hammel ended last season with elbow tightness and scouts also believe the righty's stuff is declining. One American League scout told Perrotto that Hammel is "going to have to lower his sights" because "there are just too many questions marks surrounding him." Hammel switched agents last week, so it's clear he's grown frustrated by how things have played out so far this offseason.
Dec 30 - 5:51 PM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent right-hander Jason Hammel is switching agents.
Hammel is leaving Octagon and likely joining ACES as he tries to find a new team. The 34-year-old projected to be one of the top starters in a weak free agent class after having his option declined by the Cubs, but he has yet to draw the level of interest he was expecting. It probably didn't help that he faded down the stretch this past season and also missed his final start with elbow tightness. He wasn't included on the Cubs' postseason roster. Regardless, Hammel will try his luck with a new agent.
Dec 20 - 9:02 AM
Source:
FOX Sports
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports that "about 10 teams" have called Jason Hammel's agent, Alan Nero.
Cafardo adds of Hammel that the Marlins "might be one to watch for his services." It's not surprising that the right-hander is drawing plenty of interest, as he's one of the best arms in a weak crop of free agent starters. Hammel posted a 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 144/53 K/BB ratio over 166 innings last season for the Cubs.
Dec 4 - 11:00 AM
Source:
Boston Globe
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that the Yankees are in the information gathering process on free agent Jason Hammel.
They are also doing their background work on Rich Hill as the club looks to bolster its rotation this winter. Hammel, who surprisingly had his 2017 option declined by the Cubs, went 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 144/53 K/BB ratio over 166 innings in 2016. He and Hill are considered two of the top available starting pitchers on the free agent market.
Nov 19 - 10:39 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Dec 30 - 5:51 PM
Jason Hammel switching agents
Dec 20 - 9:02 AM
10 clubs have contacted Jason Hammel's agent
Dec 4 - 11:00 AM
Yankees gathering information on Jason Hammel
Nov 19 - 10:39 AM
More Jason Hammel Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3522)
2
B. Dozier
MIN
(3079)
3
M. Wieters
BAL
(3057)
4
M. Napoli
CLE
(2954)
5
A. McCutchen
PIT
(2801)
6
M. Morse
SF
(2745)
7
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(2709)
8
B. Revere
LAA
(2641)
9
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2583)
10
J. Turner
LA
(2290)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
30
30
15
10
0
0
166.2
148
77
71
53
144
0
0
3.83
1.21
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Aaron Brooks
7
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Jake Buchanan
11
Brian Duensing
12
Jack Leathersich
13
Caleb Smith
14
David Rollins
Headlines
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
Nate Grimm parses Matt Wieters free agency rumors and wonders about a Jose Bautista reunion in Toronto in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
MLB Headlines
»
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
»
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
»
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
»
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
»
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
»
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
»
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
»
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
»
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
»
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
»
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
»
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
MLB Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved