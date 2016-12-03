Jason Hammel | Starting Pitcher | #39 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (34) / 9/2/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Treasure Valley CC Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9 million, 2017: $12 million club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

John Perrotto of FanRag Sports reports that "many teams" to this point have been unwilling to offer Jason Hammel more than a one-year contract. Going into the offseason, Hammel looked to be one of the better free agent rotation options in a lacking market. However, Perrotto says clubs are leery about going beyond one year because Hammel ended last season with elbow tightness and scouts also believe the righty's stuff is declining. One American League scout told Perrotto that Hammel is "going to have to lower his sights" because "there are just too many questions marks surrounding him." Hammel switched agents last week, so it's clear he's grown frustrated by how things have played out so far this offseason. Source: FanRagSports.com

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent right-hander Jason Hammel is switching agents. Hammel is leaving Octagon and likely joining ACES as he tries to find a new team. The 34-year-old projected to be one of the top starters in a weak free agent class after having his option declined by the Cubs, but he has yet to draw the level of interest he was expecting. It probably didn't help that he faded down the stretch this past season and also missed his final start with elbow tightness. He wasn't included on the Cubs' postseason roster. Regardless, Hammel will try his luck with a new agent. Source: FOX Sports

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports that "about 10 teams" have called Jason Hammel's agent, Alan Nero. Cafardo adds of Hammel that the Marlins "might be one to watch for his services." It's not surprising that the right-hander is drawing plenty of interest, as he's one of the best arms in a weak crop of free agent starters. Hammel posted a 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 144/53 K/BB ratio over 166 innings last season for the Cubs. Source: Boston Globe