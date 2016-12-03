Player Page

Jason Hammel | Starting Pitcher | #39

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/2/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Treasure Valley CC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
John Perrotto of FanRag Sports reports that "many teams" to this point have been unwilling to offer Jason Hammel more than a one-year contract.
Going into the offseason, Hammel looked to be one of the better free agent rotation options in a lacking market. However, Perrotto says clubs are leery about going beyond one year because Hammel ended last season with elbow tightness and scouts also believe the righty's stuff is declining. One American League scout told Perrotto that Hammel is "going to have to lower his sights" because "there are just too many questions marks surrounding him." Hammel switched agents last week, so it's clear he's grown frustrated by how things have played out so far this offseason. Dec 30 - 5:51 PM
Season Stats
Game Log
