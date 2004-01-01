Player Page

Phil Hughes | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/24/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 238
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (23) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Wednesday's game between the Twins and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Phil Hughes had been set to take on Derek Holland on Wednesday, but those plans have been scuttled. Both starters are expected to take the mound on Thursday, now. A double-header between the two teams has been scheduled for August 21 to make up for this rainout. May 10 - 5:37 PM
Source: Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN66410033.1401816621004.321.38
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 5BOS110006.261124001.351.20
Apr 30@ KC111005.2104404006.351.76
Apr 24@ TEX111006.062212003.001.17
Apr 18CLE110103.1864030010.802.40
Apr 13@ DET111005.254435006.351.41
Apr 7@ CWS111006.051103001.50.83
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
2Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Nick Tepesch
5Adam Wilk
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Craig Breslow
5Tyler Duffey
6Taylor Rogers
7Matt Belisle
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Drew Rucinski
10Justin Haley
11Trevor May
 

 