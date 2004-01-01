Phil Hughes | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (30) / 6/24/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 238 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (23) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $13.2 million, 2018: $13.2 million, 2019: $13.2 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Wednesday's game between the Twins and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. Phil Hughes had been set to take on Derek Holland on Wednesday, but those plans have been scuttled. Both starters are expected to take the mound on Thursday, now. A double-header between the two teams has been scheduled for August 21 to make up for this rainout. Source: Rhett Bollinger on Twitter

Phil Hughes was handed a no-decision after allowing just one run over 6 2/3 innings Friday against the Red Sox. He gave up six hits and walked a pair (one intentional) while striking out four. His only mistake was a solo homer off the bat of Andrew Benintendi in the third inning. He was in position for his fifth win before Brandon Kintzler blew the save in the ninth. The 30-year-old has compiled a 4.32 ERA over six starts in his return from surgery from thoracic outlet syndrome. Half of his starts have been pretty good, but he’s too inconsistent to trust in most fantasy leagues.

Phil Hughes allowed four runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings but the Twins defeated the Royals on Sunday. Hughes wasn't fooling anybody, but he didn't walk a batter and the Minnesota offense backed him with seven runs on 13 hits. Hughes is now 4-1 on the season, though he's registered an ugly 5.06 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 26 2/3 innings. Up next is a start at home against the dangerous Red Sox.