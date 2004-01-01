Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins-White Sox game postponed due to weather
Maxwell (head) exits as precautionary measure
Giles nets ninth save in Astros' win over ATL
Correa doubles twice, drives in two vs. ATL
Cano goes 4-for-5 with HR as M's beat Phils
Altherr slugs two home runs in loss to SEA
Geovany Soto (elbow) not ruling out surgery
Posey homers again, Giants rally vs. Mets
Brian Dozier (ankle) not in Wednesday lineup
Morales MRI reveals minor hamstring strain
Morales (hamstring) not in lineup Wednesday
Kelley (back) makes simulated appearance
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(2B)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Quintin Berry
(OF)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Trevor May
(R)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Robbie Grossman
(DH)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Adam Wilk
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Justin Haley
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Jason Castro
(C)
Phil Hughes | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/24/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 238
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (23) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $13.2 million, 2018: $13.2 million, 2019: $13.2 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Wednesday's game between the Twins and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Phil Hughes had been set to take on Derek Holland on Wednesday, but those plans have been scuttled. Both starters are expected to take the mound on Thursday, now. A double-header between the two teams has been scheduled for August 21 to make up for this rainout.
May 10 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Phil Hughes was handed a no-decision after allowing just one run over 6 2/3 innings Friday against the Red Sox.
He gave up six hits and walked a pair (one intentional) while striking out four. His only mistake was a solo homer off the bat of Andrew Benintendi in the third inning. He was in position for his fifth win before Brandon Kintzler blew the save in the ninth. The 30-year-old has compiled a 4.32 ERA over six starts in his return from surgery from thoracic outlet syndrome. Half of his starts have been pretty good, but he’s too inconsistent to trust in most fantasy leagues.
May 6 - 12:33 AM
Phil Hughes allowed four runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings but the Twins defeated the Royals on Sunday.
Hughes wasn't fooling anybody, but he didn't walk a batter and the Minnesota offense backed him with seven runs on 13 hits. Hughes is now 4-1 on the season, though he's registered an ugly 5.06 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 26 2/3 innings. Up next is a start at home against the dangerous Red Sox.
Apr 30 - 6:44 PM
The Twins announced Saturday that Phil Hughes will start against the Royals on Sunday.
There had been some thought that the Twins would skip Hughes after Saturday's rain out and keep everyone else in line, but they'll stick with the veteran right-hander against Jason Hammel and the Royals.
Apr 29 - 3:30 PM
Source:
LaVelle Neal on Twitter
Twins-White Sox game postponed due to weather
May 10 - 5:37 PM
Hughes handed no-decision vs. Red Sox
May 6 - 12:33 AM
Hughes allows four runs on 10 hits
Apr 30 - 6:44 PM
Phil Hughes will start for Twins on Sunday
Apr 29 - 3:30 PM
More Phil Hughes Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
6
6
4
1
0
0
33.1
40
18
16
6
21
0
0
4.32
1.38
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 5
BOS
1
1
0
0
0
6.2
6
1
1
2
4
0
0
1.35
1.20
Apr 30
@ KC
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
10
4
4
0
4
0
0
6.35
1.76
Apr 24
@ TEX
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
2
2
1
2
0
0
3.00
1.17
Apr 18
CLE
1
1
0
1
0
3.1
8
6
4
0
3
0
0
10.80
2.40
Apr 13
@ DET
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
5
4
4
3
5
0
0
6.35
1.41
Apr 7
@ CWS
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
1
1
0
3
0
0
1.50
.83
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
Sidelined
Brian Dozier (ankle) remains out of the Twins' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Dozier has not played since Friday, when he rolled his left ankle. Eduardo Escobar is manning second base in his place and hitting sixth against the White Sox on Wednesday. Phil Hughes will start this one for the Twins, to be opposed by Sox southpaw Derek Holland.
May 10
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
Suspended
Miguel Sano will serve his one-game suspension on Tuesday.
Sano lost the appeal of his suspension for an incident against the Tigers back on April 22. He'll be back in there on Wednesday.
May 9
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
3
Hector Santiago
4
Nick Tepesch
5
Adam Wilk
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Glen Perkins
60-Day DL
Glen Perkins (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at about 75 percent intensity on Tuesday.
Perkins told reporters last week that he felt his shoulder rehab had "plateaued," but he's already back to mound work. There is no timetable for the veteran reliever's 2017 debut.
May 9
4
Craig Breslow
5
Tyler Duffey
6
Taylor Rogers
7
Matt Belisle
8
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
9
Drew Rucinski
10
Justin Haley
11
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
Matthew Pouliot weighs in on Byron Buxton, Aaron Judge, Matt Moore and many others in this week's Strike Zone.
