Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bogaerts (illness) returns to Red Sox lineup
Brewers talking to White Sox about Swarzak
Stephen Strasburg had a 'nerve impingement'
Trea Turner (wrist) fielded grounders Tuesday
Marlins place 1B Justin Bour (oblique) on DL
Mets prospect Rosario up 'in a week or so'
Carpenter (quad) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Bader starts in CF, batting seventh in debut
Kiermaier (hip) to begin rehab action Thurs.
Dexter Fowler lands on DL with forearm strain
Chris Davis out of O's lineup again Tuesday
Chris Taylor hitting .525 over past 10 games
Anthony Swarzak | Relief Pitcher | #34
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/10/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $900,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Brewers are in talks with the White Sox about reliever Anthony Swarzak.
Swarzak earned the first save of his career on Monday against the Cubs and boasts a 2.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 52/13 K/BB ratio in 48 1/3 innings this season. The 31-year-old right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent this winter, so he'd likely be a rental property for Milwaukee.
Jul 25 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
When asked why he gave Anthony Swarzak a save chance Monday, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said "we went with the guy who's been throwing the best."
There's no doubt Swarzak, who closed out the Cubs on Monday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, has thrown the best among the White Sox current relievers. However, that was the case five days ago, as well, when Renteria said that Tyler Clippard would get the first shot at closer following the trade of David Robertson. It might be a moot point soon, as there's a good chance Swarzark is dealt before the trade deadline. Both relievers should be owned for the time being.
Jul 24 - 9:33 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Anthony Swarzak recorded the first save of his career with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Monday's win over the Cubs.
Tyler Clippard was seemingly available since he'd faced just one batter over the last two days, but manager Rick Renteria went with Swarzak, who retired the last batter of the eighth and pitched around an infield single and walk in the ninth. It's possible Swarzak has the leg up for saves now, but the situation is murky and there's a good chance he's traded before the deadline, anyway.
Jul 24 - 7:53 PM
Anthony Swarzak finally gave up his first runs of the season when Mike Trout took him deep Wednesday.
With his velocity well up, Swarzak had allowed just four hits in 19 2/3 scoreless innings coming into this one. Unfortunately, he gave up hits to all three batters he faced in this one, the last of them being Trout's three-run bomb.
May 18 - 2:02 AM
Brewers talking to White Sox about Swarzak
Jul 25 - 6:09 PM
Renteria says he went w/ hot hand in Swarzak
Jul 24 - 9:33 PM
Anthony Swarzak nails down save Monday
Jul 24 - 7:53 PM
Anthony Swarzak gives up first runs of season
May 18 - 2:02 AM
More Anthony Swarzak Player News
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(4331)
2
S. Gray
OAK
(2957)
3
T. Frazier
NYY
(2954)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2912)
5
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2819)
6
J. Garcia
MIN
(2727)
7
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2491)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(2447)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(2315)
10
M. Trout
LAA
(2239)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
41
0
4
3
1
10
48.1
37
12
12
13
52
0
0
2.23
1.03
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 24
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
1
1.1
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.50
Jul 23
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.75
Jul 21
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
2
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.80
Jul 18
LA
1
0
0
0
0
.1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
6.00
Jul 16
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 15
SEA
1
0
0
1
0
2.0
1
1
1
0
3
0
0
4.50
.50
Jul 8
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.20
Jul 3
@ OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 2
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.60
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
White Sox transferred C Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list to 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Gregory Infante on the 40-man roster. Soto is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.
May 15
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Yoan Moncada
2
Tyler Saladino
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Yolmer Sanchez
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
Charlis Tilson has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle.
Tilson, who had finally recovered from the stress reaction in his right foot, had been expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early July, but complained of pain in his ankle while rehabbing in Arizona. He'll now be shut down completely for four weeks before he's re-evaluated. It's starting to look like it'll be a lost season for the speedy outfielder.
Jun 30
2
Leury Garcia
10-Day DL
Leury Garcia (finger) is poised to begin a rehab assignment soon.
Garcia has been working out at the White Sox' spring training complex in Arizona and his sprained finger appears to be back to 100 percent. His rehab assignment is expected to be a short one, so he would seem to be on track to return at the start of the second half.
Jul 3
3
Alen Hanson
4
Adam Engel
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Rodon
2
James Shields
3
Miguel Gonzalez
4
Derek Holland
5
Dylan Covey
10-Day DL
Dylan Covey (oblique) is in Chicago to be re-evaluated and is "progressing" in his rehab, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn.
He's expected to resume throwing off a mound Saturday. Covey has been sidelined for nearly two months already with a strained left oblique. It's unclear when the Rule 5 pick might be game-ready.
Jul 14
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tyler Clippard
2
Anthony Swarzak
3
Dan Jennings
4
Chris Beck
5
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
Petricka was obliterated for five earned runs in one inning of relief Wednesday night against the Yankees and is now probably looking at a lengthy absence. There's no official timetable yet. Juan Minaya has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding 25-man roster move.
Jun 29
6
Juan Minaya
7
Gregory Infante
8
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday.
It was a nerve repositioning procedure, not Tommy John surgery or any other sort of ligament repair, which will hopefully translate to Jones being ready for the start of spring training next February. The 31-year-old right-hander logged just 11 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2017, to the tune of a 2.31 ERA. He's due $3.95 million from Chicago in 2018.
Jul 13
9
Zach Putnam
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
Jun 28
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
The surging Cubs have almost caught up to the Brewers in the NL Central. Jesse Pantuosco details their revival in his latest Power Rankings.
