Anthony Swarzak | Relief Pitcher | #34 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (31) / 9/10/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $900,000, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Brewers are in talks with the White Sox about reliever Anthony Swarzak. Swarzak earned the first save of his career on Monday against the Cubs and boasts a 2.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 52/13 K/BB ratio in 48 1/3 innings this season. The 31-year-old right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent this winter, so he'd likely be a rental property for Milwaukee. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

When asked why he gave Anthony Swarzak a save chance Monday, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said "we went with the guy who's been throwing the best." There's no doubt Swarzak, who closed out the Cubs on Monday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, has thrown the best among the White Sox current relievers. However, that was the case five days ago, as well, when Renteria said that Tyler Clippard would get the first shot at closer following the trade of David Robertson. It might be a moot point soon, as there's a good chance Swarzark is dealt before the trade deadline. Both relievers should be owned for the time being. Source: Chicago Tribune

Anthony Swarzak recorded the first save of his career with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Monday's win over the Cubs. Tyler Clippard was seemingly available since he'd faced just one batter over the last two days, but manager Rick Renteria went with Swarzak, who retired the last batter of the eighth and pitched around an infield single and walk in the ninth. It's possible Swarzak has the leg up for saves now, but the situation is murky and there's a good chance he's traded before the deadline, anyway.