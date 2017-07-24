Player Page

Anthony Swarzak | Relief Pitcher | #34

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Brewers are in talks with the White Sox about reliever Anthony Swarzak.
Swarzak earned the first save of his career on Monday against the Cubs and boasts a 2.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 52/13 K/BB ratio in 48 1/3 innings this season. The 31-year-old right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent this winter, so he'd likely be a rental property for Milwaukee. Jul 25 - 6:09 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS4104311048.13712121352002.231.03
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 24@ CHC100011.11001200.001.50
Jul 23@ KC100001.11000100.00.75
Jul 21@ KC100001.22001100.001.80
Jul 18LA10000.12000000.006.00
Jul 16SEA10000.20000200.00.00
Jul 15SEA100102.011103004.50.50
Jul 8@ COL100001.21001200.001.20
Jul 3@ OAK100001.10000200.00.00
Jul 2TEX100001.21000300.00.60
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Yoan Moncada
2Tyler Saladino
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Yolmer Sanchez
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Leury Garcia
3Alen Hanson
4Adam Engel
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Rodon
2James Shields
3Miguel Gonzalez
4Derek Holland
5Dylan Covey
6Mike Pelfrey
7David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tyler Clippard
2Anthony Swarzak
3Dan Jennings
4Chris Beck
5Jake Petricka
6Juan Minaya
7Gregory Infante
8Nate Jones
9Zach Putnam
 

 