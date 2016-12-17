Mark Trumbo | Outfielder | #45

Welcome,
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Ryan Tannehill not practicing on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Anthony Lynn next week
Lions confirm Jim Caldwell will return in '17
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Wade says knee feeling better, still a GTD
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday
Kevin Love, Irving questionable for Wednesday
LeBron James (illness) sits out shootaround
Watson critical of Knight's effort on defense
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
X-rays come back clean on JaMychal Green
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
Darren Collison scores 26 w/ seven dimes
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
Timo Meier moves to top line Tuesday
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Scout: Smith-Schuster is an avg route runner
Two sport athlete Derrick Griffin off to NFL
Ross' inj history includes two meniscus tears
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Lee Grant makes Stoke City move permanent
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Hideki Okajima
(R)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Francisco Peña
(C)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(R)
Zach Britton
(R)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Luis Vizcaino
(R)
Dylan Bundy
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Adam Brett Walker
(OF)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Zach Clark
(R)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Vance Worley
(R)
Kelvin De La Cruz
(S)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mark Trumbo | Outfielder | #45
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/16/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 18 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9.15 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Athletics have reached out to free agent slugger Mark Trumbo.
The Athletics surprisingly emerged as a legitimate suitor for Edwin Encarnacion before he signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Indians, so they can't be discounted as a possible landing spot, even after signing Rajai Davis to a one-year, $6 million on Monday. Granted, it wouldn't be an ideal destination for fantasy purposes. Nor would adding Trumbo get the A's any closer to contention. The Orioles have reportedly taken their original four-year offer to Trumbo off the table, but a reunion hasn't been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Rockies could be lurking in the background.
Jan 4 - 11:28 AM
Source:
FanRag Sports
According to MASN's Roch Kubatko, the Orioles' four-year offer to free agent Mark Trumbo is now "off the table."
The Orioles have used this technique before, giving Chris Davis the cold shoulder last offseason before eventually compromising on a seven-year, $161 million deal. Per Kubatko, the Orioles and Trumbo are in agreement on the length of the deal (four years) but have vastly different salary expectations. Previous reports have pegged Baltimore's offer at somewhere between $52-55 million. Besides the Orioles, Trumbo has also drawn interest from Indians, Mariners, Rangers and Rockies this offseason. Though the sides are no longer talking, we wouldn't completely rule out a return to Baltimore.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 08:33:00 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that the Orioles are "focused" on Mark Trumbo and "are believed to have the best offer on the table."
The offer has been previously reported to be for four years and $52-55 million. Trumbo, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking an $80 million contract, although it remains to be seen how realistic that asking price is. Kubatko adds that the Orioles "seem prepared" to give Trey Mancini the designated hitter job if they're unable to re-sign Trumbo.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:58:00 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rockies "remain deeply involved in talks for free agent Mark Trumbo."
It echoes a recent report from FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, who suggested Wednesday that the Rockies are not done spending despite handing out a five-year, $70 million contract to Ian Desmond at the Winter Meetings. Trumbo led the majors in homers this past year with 47 and his bat would obviously fit well at Coors Field, though there are defensive limitations. He'd have to play a lot of first base in the National League, and it's scary to imagine him trying to cover any ground in the Colorado outfield. What the Rockies really need is pitching.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 02:55:00 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Jan 4 - 11:28 AM
Report: Orioles pull Mark Trumbo's offer
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 08:33:00 PM
Report: O's have made best offer to Trumbo
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:58:00 PM
Rockies 'remain deeply involved' for Trumbo
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 02:55:00 PM
More Mark Trumbo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
159
613
157
27
1
47
108
94
51
170
2
0
.256
.316
.533
.850
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
6
0
0
0
96
59
Mark Trumbo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mark Trumbo's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mark Trumbo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Mark Trumbo's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
1B
1
Chris Davis
2
Trey Mancini
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Joey Rickard
2
Adam Brett Walker
3
Anthony Santander
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
2
Yovani Gallardo
3
Kevin Gausman
4
Dylan Bundy
5
Wade Miley
6
Ubaldo Jimenez
7
Joe Gunkel
8
Chris Lee
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Mike Wright
6
Donnie Hart
7
Logan Verrett
8
Tyler Wilson
9
Oliver Drake
10
Jayson Aquino
11
Jesus Liranzo
12
Logan Ondrusek
Headlines
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
The notoriously flashy slugger has encountered a surprisingly quiet market in free agency.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
MLB Headlines
»
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
»
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
»
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
»
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
»
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
»
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
»
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
»
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
»
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
»
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
»
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
»
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
