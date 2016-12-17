Player Page

Mark Trumbo | Outfielder | #45

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/16/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 18 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Athletics have reached out to free agent slugger Mark Trumbo.
The Athletics surprisingly emerged as a legitimate suitor for Edwin Encarnacion before he signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Indians, so they can't be discounted as a possible landing spot, even after signing Rajai Davis to a one-year, $6 million on Monday. Granted, it wouldn't be an ideal destination for fantasy purposes. Nor would adding Trumbo get the A's any closer to contention. The Orioles have reportedly taken their original four-year offer to Trumbo off the table, but a reunion hasn't been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Rockies could be lurking in the background. Jan 4 - 11:28 AM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15961315727147108945117020.256.316.533.850
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016060009659
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
