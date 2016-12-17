Mark Trumbo | Outfielder | #45 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (30) / 1/16/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 18 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9.15 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Athletics have reached out to free agent slugger Mark Trumbo. The Athletics surprisingly emerged as a legitimate suitor for Edwin Encarnacion before he signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Indians, so they can't be discounted as a possible landing spot, even after signing Rajai Davis to a one-year, $6 million on Monday. Granted, it wouldn't be an ideal destination for fantasy purposes. Nor would adding Trumbo get the A's any closer to contention. The Orioles have reportedly taken their original four-year offer to Trumbo off the table, but a reunion hasn't been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Rockies could be lurking in the background. Source: FanRag Sports

According to MASN's Roch Kubatko, the Orioles' four-year offer to free agent Mark Trumbo is now "off the table." The Orioles have used this technique before, giving Chris Davis the cold shoulder last offseason before eventually compromising on a seven-year, $161 million deal. Per Kubatko, the Orioles and Trumbo are in agreement on the length of the deal (four years) but have vastly different salary expectations. Previous reports have pegged Baltimore's offer at somewhere between $52-55 million. Besides the Orioles, Trumbo has also drawn interest from Indians, Mariners, Rangers and Rockies this offseason. Though the sides are no longer talking, we wouldn't completely rule out a return to Baltimore. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that the Orioles are "focused" on Mark Trumbo and "are believed to have the best offer on the table." The offer has been previously reported to be for four years and $52-55 million. Trumbo, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking an $80 million contract, although it remains to be seen how realistic that asking price is. Kubatko adds that the Orioles "seem prepared" to give Trey Mancini the designated hitter job if they're unable to re-sign Trumbo. Source: MASN Sports