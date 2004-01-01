Jason Vargas | Starting Pitcher | #51 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (34) / 2/2/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jason Vargas was brilliant in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the A’s, striking out eight over 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Vargas scattered four hits and issued just one walk in what was a masterful performance. He finished up his outing having thrown an economical 98 pitches (66 strikes). With the win, Vargas improved to 2-0 through his first two starts of the season. He has surrendered just one run in 13 2/3 innings and will try to keep this hot early roll going in a home start against the Giants next time out. Runs could be rare commodities in that one, as Vargas will be opposed by Madison Bumgarner.

Jason Vargas allowed just one earned run, six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings in Friday's 5-1 win at Houston. Vargas picked up his first win in the majors since June 2015, as the southpaw was limited to just three big-league starts in 2016. It appears he is back to 100 percent after reconstructive elbow surgery and he nailed down the first win of the season for Kansas City after a tough series to start in Minnesota.

Jason Vargas yielded two runs in seven innings in a 10-3 win over the Athletics in Cactus League action on Monday. It was easily his best outing of the spring. The veteran lefty scattered five hits — including a solo homer to prospect Matt Chapman — while walking none and striking out five. After missing most of 2016 while in rehab mode after Tommy John surgery, Vargas will begin the year with a rotation spot. He’s not the most exciting fantasy option at this stage.