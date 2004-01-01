Player Page

Jason Vargas | Starting Pitcher | #51

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (34) / 2/2/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Jason Vargas was brilliant in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the A’s, striking out eight over 7 2/3 scoreless innings.
Vargas scattered four hits and issued just one walk in what was a masterful performance. He finished up his outing having thrown an economical 98 pitches (66 strikes). With the win, Vargas improved to 2-0 through his first two starts of the season. He has surrendered just one run in 13 2/3 innings and will try to keep this hot early roll going in a home start against the Giants next time out. Runs could be rare commodities in that one, as Vargas will be opposed by Madison Bumgarner. Apr 14 - 5:04 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.2100.00.6520041800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC22200013.2101121400.66.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 13OAK111007.24001800.00.65
Apr 7@ HOU111006.061116001.501.17
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Travis Wood
4Chris Young
5Mike Minor
6Kevin McCarthy
7Peter Moylan
8Scott Alexander
9Jake Junis
10Brian Flynn
 

 