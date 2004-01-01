Jason Vargas | Starting Pitcher | #51

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bumgarner takes loss despite 8 strikeouts
Jason Vargas blanks A's into eighth inning
Brandon Crawford out due to family emergency
Brandon Crawford sitting again Thursday
Sonny Gray to throw simulated game Monday
Gardner (neck, jaw) out of NYY lineup Thurs.
Bird (flu, ankle) in Yankees lineup Thursday
Realmuto taking night off Thursday vs. NYM
Todd Frazier (flu) remains sidelined Thursday
Chisenhall starting in CF for Tribe on Thurs.
Tribe ship CF Tyler Naquin to AAA Columbus
Hector Rondon undergoes MRI on left knee
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Titans release McCourty after eight seasons
Peterson not expected to sign before draft
Lynch's deal expected to be incentive-based
Colts snag DT Hankins with 3-year, $30M deal
Report: Lynch likely to be traded to Raiders
Free agent Cutler contemplating retirement
Giants offer DT Hankins 4 years, $28 million
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 3
Apr 13
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray (LBI) isn't available for Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury will start again in Game 2
Marc Methot a game-time decision for Game 2
Dallas names Ken Hitchcock as head coach
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Habs in Game 1
Tuukka Rask leads Bruins to GM 1 win over OTT
Sharks missing Joe Thornton (LBI) in Game 1
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sooners CB Cobb arrested for armed robbery
Takk continues busy pre-Draft visit schedule
Bucs to host RB Cook for a pre-Draft visit
UW WR Ross adds Bengals to visit list
Steelers hosting Obi for a Thursday visit
AFC HC on Kizer: There are diva qualities
Breer: NFL has questioned Fournette's passion
Chris Godwin visited the Jets Wednesday
Noles EDGE/DL Walker visits NE, CAR & JAX
Booger: Both sides want Dalvin Cook to Bucs
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cork fails to recover from injury
United draw away in Belgium but get away goal
Injury ends Antonio's season early
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Scott Alexander
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Jake Junis
(R)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Nate Karns
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Drew Butera
(C)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Mike Minor
(R)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Travis Wood
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
George Sherrill
(R)
Chris Young
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Brandon Moss
(DH)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jason Vargas | Starting Pitcher | #51
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 2/2/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Vargas was brilliant in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the A’s, striking out eight over 7 2/3 scoreless innings.
Vargas scattered four hits and issued just one walk in what was a masterful performance. He finished up his outing having thrown an economical 98 pitches (66 strikes). With the win, Vargas improved to 2-0 through his first two starts of the season. He has surrendered just one run in 13 2/3 innings and will try to keep this hot early roll going in a home start against the Giants next time out. Runs could be rare commodities in that one, as Vargas will be opposed by Madison Bumgarner.
Apr 14 - 5:04 AM
Jason Vargas allowed just one earned run, six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings in Friday's 5-1 win at Houston.
Vargas picked up his first win in the majors since June 2015, as the southpaw was limited to just three big-league starts in 2016. It appears he is back to 100 percent after reconstructive elbow surgery and he nailed down the first win of the season for Kansas City after a tough series to start in Minnesota.
Apr 7 - 11:27 PM
Jason Vargas yielded two runs in seven innings in a 10-3 win over the Athletics in Cactus League action on Monday.
It was easily his best outing of the spring. The veteran lefty scattered five hits — including a solo homer to prospect Matt Chapman — while walking none and striking out five. After missing most of 2016 while in rehab mode after Tommy John surgery, Vargas will begin the year with a rotation spot. He’s not the most exciting fantasy option at this stage.
Mar 27 - 7:28 PM
Jason Vargas yielded two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start versus the Diamondbacks.
Chris Herrmann hit a solo homer in the second inning and Gregor Blanco smacked an RBI triple in the fifth. It was a decent overall outing for Vargas, who ultimately surrendered just three hits and lowered his spring ERA from 6.00 to 5.40. He's been limited to a grand total of 55 innings over the last two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, but 2017 offers a real chance for a bounceback.
Mar 21 - 6:46 PM
Jason Vargas blanks A's into eighth inning
Apr 14 - 5:04 AM
Jason Vargas earns Kansas City's first win
Apr 7 - 11:27 PM
Vargas pitches well in win over A's
Mar 27 - 7:28 PM
Vargas yields two runs versus Diamondbacks
Mar 21 - 6:46 PM
More Jason Vargas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2706)
2
B. Posey
SF
(2333)
3
T. Turner
WAS
(2276)
4
G. Bird
NYY
(2238)
5
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2205)
6
A. Garrett
CIN
(2181)
7
J. Bradley
BOS
(2043)
8
J. Ross
WAS
(2014)
9
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2006)
10
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(1897)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.2
1
0
0
.00
.652
0
0
4
1
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
2
2
2
0
0
0
13.2
10
1
1
2
14
0
0
.66
.88
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 13
OAK
1
1
1
0
0
7.2
4
0
0
1
8
0
0
.00
.65
Apr 7
@ HOU
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.50
1.17
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
RF
1
Jorge Soler
10-Day DL
Royals placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.
Soler suffered the injury a week ago. It's been diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain, so he shouldn't be sidelined too long provided that he can avoid setbacks. Paulo Orlando will see most of the playing time in right field while Soler is on the shelf.
Apr 2
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Travis Wood
4
Chris Young
5
Mike Minor
6
Kevin McCarthy
7
Peter Moylan
8
Scott Alexander
9
Jake Junis
10
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
Headlines
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
In Friday's Dose, Jesse Pantuosco recaps the Mets-Marlins game, Yoenis Cespedes on fire, Michael Conforto's sizzling start & more.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
»
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
MLB Headlines
»
Bumgarner takes loss despite 8 strikeouts
»
Jason Vargas blanks A's into eighth inning
»
Brandon Crawford out due to family emergency
»
Brandon Crawford sitting again Thursday
»
Sonny Gray to throw simulated game Monday
»
Gardner (neck, jaw) out of NYY lineup Thurs.
»
Bird (flu, ankle) in Yankees lineup Thursday
»
Realmuto taking night off Thursday vs. NYM
»
Todd Frazier (flu) remains sidelined Thursday
»
Chisenhall starting in CF for Tribe on Thurs.
»
Tribe ship CF Tyler Naquin to AAA Columbus
»
Hector Rondon undergoes MRI on left knee
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved