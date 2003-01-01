Welcome,
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
James Russell
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Adam Moore
(C)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Boone Logan
(R)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Josh Martin
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Nick Goody
(R)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Carlos Carrasco | Starting Pitcher | #59
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/21/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / UDFA / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.5 million, 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $9 million club option ($662,500 buyout), 2020: $9.5 million club option ($662,500 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carlos Carrasco was rocked for eight runs over 1 2/3 innings in Monday’s Cactus League start against the White Sox.
Woof. Carrasco’s second inning was the thing of nightmares. He gave up seven hits in the frame, including three homers. The biggest blow was a Tyler Saladino grand slam, which ended his afternoon. Fortunately for him (and fantasy owners), this outing doesn’t count. On the bright side, Carrasco threw more pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game and was mostly leaning on his fastball for this one. In other words, there’s no reason for concern here.
Mar 13 - 8:08 PM
Carlos Carrasco did not allow a run over three innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Mariners.
Carrasco was lit up by the Rockies for four runs in just 1 1/3 frames during his last spring start. Much more desirable results next time through the rotation. He struck out two, walked one and did not surrender a hit in his Wednesday night work. This past season, he posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 150/34 K/BB ratio across 146 1/3 innings (25 starts). If he can stay healthy, he offers fantasy upside galore.
Mar 9 - 12:34 AM
Carlos Carrasco was knocked around for four runs over 1 1/3 innings by the Rockies on Friday.
He gave up six hits, including a homer. Still, there’s nothing to worry about here. The most important thing is that Carrasco is fully recovered from the broken hand which prevented him from pitching during the Indians’ World Series run. If healthy, he’s capable of being a top-20 starting pitcher in mixed fantasy leagues.
Mar 3 - 6:50 PM
Carlos Carrasco gave up two runs on three hits in his two-inning start versus the Rangers on Monday.
The big blow was a two-run jack by young outfielder Nomar Mazara. Carrasco managed a couple of punchouts in the outing. The Indians are just happy to see their stud right-hander back on the mound after he missed their World Series run with a broken hand. He went 11-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 25 starts last year.
Feb 27 - 9:21 PM
Carrasco rocked for eight runs vs. White Sox
Mar 13 - 8:08 PM
Carrasco bounces back with scoreless outing
Mar 9 - 12:34 AM
Carrasco knocked around for four runs in loss
Mar 3 - 6:50 PM
Carrasco yields two runs in two innings Mon.
Feb 27 - 9:21 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
25
25
11
8
0
0
146.1
134
64
54
34
150
1
1
3.32
1.15
Carlos Carrasco's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Carlos Carrasco's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carlos Carrasco's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Carlos Carrasco's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Akron(EAST)
AA
1
1
0
0
0
4
7
2
1
1
6
0
0
2.250
2.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Jason Kipnis will not be ready for Opening Day because of continued soreness in his right rotator cuff.
Kipnis served as a designated hitter in back-to-back Cactus League games Thursday and Friday, but he's still not feeling fully healthy. He'll be shut down for the next two weeks before being re-evaluated. Indians manager Terry Francona insisted that Kipnis is "getting better" and that "nothing has gone haywire," but the club wants to make sure they "knock it out and not get it at 90 or 85 percent. That's why we're doing this." Michael Martinez and Erik Gonzalez would seem to be the most likely internal candidates to fill in at second base while Kipnis is sidelined. Moving Jose Ramirez to second base and using Giovanny Urshela at third is also an option.
Mar 12
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
MLB.com's Jordan Bastian writes that "there remains no firm date" for Michael Brantley (shoulder) playing in a Cactus League game, but "there is optimism about his return."
Brantley went through another simulated hitting session on Monday, taking seven swings within a series of three at-bats. The outfielder has steadily built up the volume in his workouts and has recovered well from each of them. That's all well and good, but we're really not going to know much about Brantley's status until he's played in multiple "real" games in a row. It's at that point that he's hit a wall in the past. His status for Opening Day remains in question.
Mar 13
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday that signs point to Cody Anderson (elbow) not having surgery.
Anderson was diagnosed with a mild sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament, and it appears the tear is small enough that he'll try rest and rehab first. The right-hander will seek out a second opinion before officially making a decision.
Mar 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Shawn Armstrong
14
James Russell
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Nate Grimm discusses Ian Desmond's tough break, and altered timetables for Jason Kipnis and Chris Tillman in Monday's Spring Training Daily.
