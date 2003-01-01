Carlos Carrasco | Starting Pitcher | #59 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (29) / 3/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2003 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.5 million, 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $9 million club option ($662,500 buyout), 2020: $9.5 million club option ($662,500 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Carlos Carrasco was rocked for eight runs over 1 2/3 innings in Monday’s Cactus League start against the White Sox. Woof. Carrasco’s second inning was the thing of nightmares. He gave up seven hits in the frame, including three homers. The biggest blow was a Tyler Saladino grand slam, which ended his afternoon. Fortunately for him (and fantasy owners), this outing doesn’t count. On the bright side, Carrasco threw more pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game and was mostly leaning on his fastball for this one. In other words, there’s no reason for concern here.

Carlos Carrasco did not allow a run over three innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Mariners. Carrasco was lit up by the Rockies for four runs in just 1 1/3 frames during his last spring start. Much more desirable results next time through the rotation. He struck out two, walked one and did not surrender a hit in his Wednesday night work. This past season, he posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 150/34 K/BB ratio across 146 1/3 innings (25 starts). If he can stay healthy, he offers fantasy upside galore.

Carlos Carrasco was knocked around for four runs over 1 1/3 innings by the Rockies on Friday. He gave up six hits, including a homer. Still, there’s nothing to worry about here. The most important thing is that Carrasco is fully recovered from the broken hand which prevented him from pitching during the Indians’ World Series run. If healthy, he’s capable of being a top-20 starting pitcher in mixed fantasy leagues.