Carlos Carrasco | Starting Pitcher | #59

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / UDFA / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Carlos Carrasco was rocked for eight runs over 1 2/3 innings in Monday’s Cactus League start against the White Sox.
Woof. Carrasco’s second inning was the thing of nightmares. He gave up seven hits in the frame, including three homers. The biggest blow was a Tyler Saladino grand slam, which ended his afternoon. Fortunately for him (and fantasy owners), this outing doesn’t count. On the bright side, Carrasco threw more pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game and was mostly leaning on his fastball for this one. In other words, there’s no reason for concern here. Mar 13 - 8:08 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE252511800146.1134645434150113.321.15
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Akron(EAST)AA11000472116002.2502.000
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Shawn Armstrong
14James Russell
 

 