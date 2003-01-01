Matt Kemp | Outfielder | #27 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (32) / 9/23/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 6 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $21.5 million, 2018: $21.5 million, 2019: $21.5 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Matt Kemp homered twice in Thursday's loss to the Mets. Kemp went boomskies against Mets starter Matt Harvey in the fifth inning to start the scoring, and he victimized Harvey again in the seventh. Unfortunately for Kemp and the Braves, both were solo shots, and ended up being all the offense the club could generate on the evening. Kemp now has five extra-base hits through three games, batting .462/.500/1.231 with four RBI.

Matt Kemp's third double of the night plated two runs in the top of the 12th as the Braves topped the Mets 3-1 on Wednesday. It's just the second time in Kemp's career that he's collected three doubles; the previous time came on Sept. 22, 2011. Kemp showed up at Braves camp in great shape this year, then had a weak spring in which he didn't hit any homers. He's still looking for that first homer now, but with four doubles in two games, no one is complaining.

Matt Kemp went 0-for-3 on Monday and is hitting .231 with no homers in 39 at-bats this spring. Kemp thrilled the Braves by showing up at camp in great shape, but it hasn't resulted in much production at the plate yet. It doesn't mean much of anything yet, but it'd be nice to see him turn it on a little bit prior to Opening Day. He hit .373/.393/.741 and .393/.460/.554 the previous two springs, though it must be noted that those took place in Arizona with the Padres.