Matt Kemp | Outfielder | #27

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (32) / 9/23/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 6 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Matt Kemp homered twice in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
Kemp went boomskies against Mets starter Matt Harvey in the fifth inning to start the scoring, and he victimized Harvey again in the seventh. Unfortunately for Kemp and the Braves, both were solo shots, and ended up being all the offense the club could generate on the evening. Kemp now has five extra-base hits through three games, batting .462/.500/1.231 with four RBI. Apr 7 - 12:09 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500220200001010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
294400201200.444.500.8891.389
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000030
2016000001512
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 6@ NYM14200222010000.500.5002.000
Apr 5@ NYM15330020100000.600.6671.200
Apr 3@ NYM14110000020000.250.250.500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Eric O'Flaherty
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
 

 