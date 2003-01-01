Matt Kemp | Outfielder | #27

Welcome,
[X]
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
MLB PAGES
COLUMNS
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Diaz fans two Astros en route to first save
Matt Harvey strong in debut win over Braves
Kemp blasts two homers in loss to Mets
Morales slams Rays, leads Jays to first win
Realmuto keeps mashing, Marlins win in extras
Garrett Richards (biceps) to have MRI Friday
Puig homers twice to lead Dodgers
Indians looking to extend Carlos Santana
Schwarber's three-run homer keys win
Yasmany Tomas gets the day off Thursday
Keon Broxton breaks nose, won't go on DL
Alex Bregman sitting out Thursday's finale
NFL PAGES
COLUMNS
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
Report: Adrian Peterson to visit the Saints
Report: Seahawks have initiated Sherman talks
Broncos and Redskins 'loom' for McCaffrey?
Anquan Boldin still planning to play in 2017
Report: Sherman will cost player & high pick
Rams likely to keep Trumaine Johnson?
Christian McCaffrey drawing top-ten buzz
Report: Patriots will not trade for Sherman
Report: CB Butler's head in the 'right place'
COLUMNS
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 23 points in win
Fresh Prince: Taurean scores 20 points
Isaiah Thomas scores 35 points vs. ATL
Marcus Smart scores 18 in massive line
Bradley Beal scores 25 points vs. Knicks
Caris LeVert scores career-high 20 pts vs ORL
Kristaps Porzingis dealing with back spasms
Noah Vonleh, Al-Farouq Aminu starting again
Paul George scores 23 points in win vs. Bucks
Nikola Mirotic makes 8-of-11 shots w/ six 3s
Jerian Grant thrives w/ Rajon Rondo injured
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 25 in loss
COLUMNS
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
Devan Dubnyk sets Wild record
Viktor Arvidsson scores 2G, 2A in win vs DAL
Jaden Schwartz nets 1G, 2A in win over FLA
Sens clinch playoff spot with win over Bruins
Murray: Cam Fowler to miss two-to-six weeks
29-save shutout for Jaroslav Halak vs Canes
Bryan Little picks up 4 pts in win over CBJ
Vladimir Sobotka agrees to three-year deal
Artem Anisimov won't return before playoffs
Jon Gillies will make his NHL debut Thursday
Louis Domingue will start Thursday night
COLUMNS
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Erik Jones has three straight top-15s on type
Ryan Blaney should challenge for a top-10
Chris Buescher will be a top TX dark horse
Timmy Hill has been consistent recently
Earnhardt’s top-10-less streak reaches 10
Clint Bowyer is on a five-race, top-15 streak
Landon Cassill is finishing what he starts
Derrike Cope hopes to get back to mid-30s
JJ Yeley back on track at Texas
Gus Dean: Music City 200 advance
New crew chief on Corey LaJoie's No. 83 team
Kyle Benjamin to make XFINITY debut with JGR
COLUMNS
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia signs only clean card in R1 of Masters
Westwood rallies late in R1 of the Masters
Hoffman laps the field in R1 of 81st Masters
McGirt takes it low in R1 of Masters debut
Mickelson in the mix early @ Augusta National
D. Johnson (back) WDs from 81st Masters
D. Johnson injures back ahead of 81st Masters
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
COLUMNS
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Transferring DT Behoko to decide on April 17
Penn St. CB Reid suffers serious knee injury
Purdue reels in ex-Notre Dame WR Holmes
Falcons to work out, then host, Ohio's Basham
Panthers hosted RB McCaffrey for a visit
Exec on S Adams: He's not a game changer
RB Cook stops in SF for visit with the 49ers
Rising EDGE Rivers has 6 visits on the docket
Panthers to host Fournette for official visit
Brugler: Curtis Samuel will visit the Cowboys
Schrager: Execs say McCaffrey lands in top 10
K.D. Cannon to visit the Lions and Rams
COLUMNS
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lingard pens new four year deal at Man Utd
Gabbiandini and Bertrand doubtful for GW32
Romeu banned for 2 games after 10th yellow
Davis doubtful after picking up a knock
Bertrand among several players to be checked
Carroll a minor concern for the Swans clash
A late decision on Defour for Saturday
Gabriel Jesus returns to light training
Shaw not deterred by Mourinho criticism
Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates
Relegation looms as Boro fall at the KCOM
Southampton leave it late to secure win
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Jace Peterson
(3B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Joe Wieland
(S)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Matt Kemp | Outfielder | #27
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 9/23/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 6 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $21.5 million, 2018: $21.5 million, 2019: $21.5 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Kemp homered twice in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
Kemp went boomskies against Mets starter Matt Harvey in the fifth inning to start the scoring, and he victimized Harvey again in the seventh. Unfortunately for Kemp and the Braves, both were solo shots, and ended up being all the offense the club could generate on the evening. Kemp now has five extra-base hits through three games, batting .462/.500/1.231 with four RBI.
Apr 7 - 12:09 AM
Matt Kemp's third double of the night plated two runs in the top of the 12th as the Braves topped the Mets 3-1 on Wednesday.
It's just the second time in Kemp's career that he's collected three doubles; the previous time came on Sept. 22, 2011. Kemp showed up at Braves camp in great shape this year, then had a weak spring in which he didn't hit any homers. He's still looking for that first homer now, but with four doubles in two games, no one is complaining.
Apr 5 - 11:19 PM
Matt Kemp went 0-for-3 on Monday and is hitting .231 with no homers in 39 at-bats this spring.
Kemp thrilled the Braves by showing up at camp in great shape, but it hasn't resulted in much production at the plate yet. It doesn't mean much of anything yet, but it'd be nice to see him turn it on a little bit prior to Opening Day. He hit .373/.393/.741 and .393/.460/.554 the previous two springs, though it must be noted that those took place in Arizona with the Padres.
Mar 20 - 4:49 PM
Matt Kemp reported to Braves' camp in much better shape.
Kemp didn't put a number on how much weight he lost, but David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes that the outfielder's "waist, midsection and backside are slimmer, and his arms and chest are massive." O'Brien also notes that Kemp was "overweight" when the Braves acquired him last summer, although that didn't hurt his production as he hit .280/.336/.519 with 12 homers over 56 games down the stretch. Still, it's encouraging that the 32-year-old appears motivated. He'll hit cleanup this season for the Braves.
Feb 17 - 9:02 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kemp blasts two homers in loss to Mets
Apr 7 - 12:09 AM
Matt Kemp doubles three times in win
Apr 5 - 11:19 PM
Matt Kemp goes 0-for-3 in loss
Mar 20 - 4:49 PM
Matt Kemp reports to camp in great shape
Feb 17 - 9:02 AM
More Matt Kemp Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
2
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
2
9
4
4
0
0
2
0
1
2
0
0
.444
.500
.889
1.389
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
151
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 6
@ NYM
1
4
2
0
0
2
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
2.000
Apr 5
@ NYM
1
5
3
3
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.667
1.200
Apr 3
@ NYM
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Anthony Recker
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
10-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Micah Johnson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a fractured left wrist.
Johnson had surgery on the wrist last month and he will be on the shelf for a while. He figures to get moved to the 60-day DL eventually.
Apr 2
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
10-Day DL
Mauricio Cabrera (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday.
Cabrera came down with discomfort in his right elbow near the end of spring training and was subsequently shuttled off to the 10-day disabled list to start the season. He has played catch twice without issue and will now ramp matters up with Monday's impending bullpen session. Should that go off without a hitch, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The flamethrowing 23-year-old is expected to serve as a set-up man to closer Jim Johnson once healthy.
Apr 5
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Eric O'Flaherty
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
D.J. Short puts his support behind Travis Shaw and Robert Gsellman in the first Waiver Wired of the season.
