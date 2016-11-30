Sean Rodriguez | First Baseman | #7 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (31) / 4/26/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 3 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.5 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Sean Rodriguez will undergo left shoulder surgery next week and is expected to miss 3-5 months. That would explain why the Braves are deep in talks to acquire Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati. Rodriguez suffered the injury in a car accident last week. Rodriguez was expected to platoon with Jace Peterson but now it looks like Phillips will man second base for Atlanta. The 31-year-old hit .270 while contributing a career-high 18 home runs in 140 games for Pittsburgh last season. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

The Atlanta Braves confirmed Sunday that Sean Rodriguez is okay after he and his family were involved in a car crash on Saturday evening in Miami. Rodriguez was driving with his family when they were T-boned by a driver in a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser. His wife Giselle is hospitalized and in fair condition while both of his children, ages eight and two, are in serious but stable condition. Our thoughts go out to the Rodriguez family at this time for a speedy recovery. Source: WSVN Miami

Braves signed INF/OF Sean Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million contract. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported news of the signing while Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the financial details. Rodriguez broke out with 18 homers and an .859 OPS as a member of the Pirates in 2016 and could be in line for the starting second base gig in Atlanta, at least until Ozzie Albies is deemed ready for the majors. The 31-year-old is capable of providing plenty of value in a utility role.