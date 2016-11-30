Player Page

Weather | Roster

Sean Rodriguez | First Baseman | #7

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/26/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 3 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Sean Rodriguez will undergo left shoulder surgery next week and is expected to miss 3-5 months.
That would explain why the Braves are deep in talks to acquire Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati. Rodriguez suffered the injury in a car accident last week. Rodriguez was expected to platoon with Jace Peterson but now it looks like Phillips will man second base for Atlanta. The 31-year-old hit .270 while contributing a career-high 18 home runs in 140 games for Pittsburgh last season. Feb 12 - 12:02 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
More Sean Rodriguez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
140300811611856493310221.270.349.510.859
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016057292711320
Sean Rodriguez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Sean Rodriguez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sean Rodriguez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Sean Rodriguez's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Jace Peterson
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Paco Rodriguez
12Blaine Boyer
13Eric O'Flaherty
14Sam Freeman
 

 