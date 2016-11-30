Sean Rodriguez | First Baseman | #7

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Phillips deal close but 'hurdles remain'
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Braves close to acquiring Brandon Phillips
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Harden scores 40 points in 29 minutes
Patrick Beverley scores season-high 19 points
Piece of (Cup)Cake: KD scores 34 in 130-114 W
Russell Westbrook scores 47 in loss to GSW
Jaylen Brown (hip) won't return Saturday
Homie Cookin': Dario Saric scores 19 points
James Johnson scores 26 points yet again
Ty Lawson questionable against the Pelicans
Rodney Hood (knee) likely out two more games
Report: Jahlil Okafor could sit next 2 games
Nikola Jokic only scores 27 points in loss
George Hill (toe, rest) starting vs. Boston
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Robin Lehner blocks 43 in win over Leafs
Nicklas Backstrom earns 700th career point
P. Berglund scores hat trick in win over Habs
Henrik Lundqvist gets win 400
Viktor Arvidsson gets first career hat trick
Patrick Eaves is having a very special season
Horvat cracks triple digits in career points
Anderson blanks Isles in triumphant return
Plekanec to become 12th Hab to play 900 games
Stars to retire Jere Lehtinen's number
Couture day-to-day with undisclosed injury
Craig Anderson gets 1st start since December
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
Black Cats downed by Gabbiadini and co.
Allen goal ends Stoke City winless streak
Gareth McAuley nets a point in stoppage time
Milivojevic debuts, but Palace shut out
Sofiane Feghouli the star as Hammers draw
Lukaku runs out of goal-power on Riverside
Sean Rodriguez
Weather |
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Jesse Biddle
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Aaron Blair
(S)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
A.J. Pierzynski
(C)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(SS)
Max Fried
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(1B)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Matt Wisler
(S)
Sean Rodriguez | First Baseman | #7
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/26/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 3 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Sean Rodriguez will undergo left shoulder surgery next week and is expected to miss 3-5 months.
That would explain why the Braves are deep in talks to acquire Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati. Rodriguez suffered the injury in a car accident last week. Rodriguez was expected to platoon with Jace Peterson but now it looks like Phillips will man second base for Atlanta. The 31-year-old hit .270 while contributing a career-high 18 home runs in 140 games for Pittsburgh last season.
Feb 12 - 12:02 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
The Atlanta Braves confirmed Sunday that Sean Rodriguez is okay after he and his family were involved in a car crash on Saturday evening in Miami.
Rodriguez was driving with his family when they were T-boned by a driver in a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser. His wife Giselle is hospitalized and in fair condition while both of his children, ages eight and two, are in serious but stable condition. Our thoughts go out to the Rodriguez family at this time for a speedy recovery.
Jan 29 - 9:07 PM
Source:
WSVN Miami
Braves signed INF/OF Sean Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million contract.
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported news of the signing while Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the financial details. Rodriguez broke out with 18 homers and an .859 OPS as a member of the Pirates in 2016 and could be in line for the starting second base gig in Atlanta, at least until Ozzie Albies is deemed ready for the majors. The 31-year-old is capable of providing plenty of value in a utility role.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:33:00 PM
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Braves have signed Sean Rodriguez to a two-year deal, pending a physical.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the deal carries a guarantee of $11.5 million. Rodriguez will receive a $1.5 million signing bonus and will make $5 million in 2016 and 2017. The 31-year-old thrived in a utility role with the Pirates this past season, but he could serve as the primary second baseman over Jace Peterson in Atlanta. He also gives the Braves an alternative to Adonis Garcia at third base. Rodriguez established new career-bests with 18 homers with an .859 OPS in 2016.
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 04:10:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Feb 12 - 12:02 AM
Sean Rodriguez okay after car crash in Miami
Jan 29 - 9:07 PM
Braves, Sean Rodriguez finalize 2-year deal
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Braves ink Sean Rodriguez to two-year deal
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 04:10:00 PM
More Sean Rodriguez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
140
300
81
16
1
18
56
49
33
102
2
1
.270
.349
.510
.859
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
57
29
27
11
32
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Anthony Recker
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Jace Peterson
2
Sean Rodriguez
3
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Aaron Blair
7
Matt Wisler
8
John Danks
9
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Jacob Lindgren
Sidelined
Braves signed LHP Jacob Lindgren to a one-year contract.
This is a long-term play by the Braves, as Lindgren was non-tendered by the Yankees following Tommy John surgery in August. The left-hander has a big arm and could be an asset for the Braves starting in 2018 if his stuff returns post-op.
Dec 4
10
Armando Rivero
11
Paco Rodriguez
12
Blaine Boyer
13
Eric O'Flaherty
14
Sam Freeman
