Gio Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #47

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/19/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 207
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Gio Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up just one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings to take home a 3-1 victory over the Mets on Saturday afternoon.
He fanned six batters and issued three walks in the contest. The only mark against him came in the sixth inning when he gave up a lead-off walk that was followed by a Juan Lagares single to break up his bid for a no-hitter. After a Michael Conforto strikeout, Asdrubal Cabrera singled to center to bring in a run. Gonzalez now has a 1.35 ERA through his first four starts of the season. He has struck out 21 batters and walked seven in 26 2/3 innings. Apr 22 - 8:46 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01001.50.8331123600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS33100020.11853515001.331.13
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 22@ NYM111006.121136001.42.79
Apr 16PHI110007.153232002.451.09
Apr 11STL111007.062106001.29.86
Apr 6MIA110006.07002700.001.50
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Koda Glover
3Blake Treinen
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Matt Albers
 

 