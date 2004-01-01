Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Kris Watts
(C)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Gio Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #47
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/19/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 207
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $12 million, 2017: $12 million club option ($500,000 buyout), 2018: $12 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gio Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up just one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings to take home a 3-1 victory over the Mets on Saturday afternoon.
He fanned six batters and issued three walks in the contest. The only mark against him came in the sixth inning when he gave up a lead-off walk that was followed by a Juan Lagares single to break up his bid for a no-hitter. After a Michael Conforto strikeout, Asdrubal Cabrera singled to center to bring in a run. Gonzalez now has a 1.35 ERA through his first four starts of the season. He has struck out 21 batters and walked seven in 26 2/3 innings.
Apr 22 - 8:46 PM
Gio Gonzalez allowed three runs -- two earned -- over 7 1/3 innings Sunday in a no-decision versus the Phillies.
Washington didn't take the lead for good until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Bryce Harper slugged a three-run walkoff homer against Phillies closer Joaquin Benoit. Gonzalez walked three and gave up five hits, including a leadoff homer to Cesar Hernandez in the first inning, but he was otherwise pretty sharp and worked all the way into the top of the eighth. The left-hander will carry a shiny 1.33 ERA into his next start on the road against the Mets.
Apr 16 - 5:25 PM
Gio Gonzalez limited the Cardinals to two runs -- one earned -- across seven innings in Tuesday's 8-3 victory.
Randal Grichuk managed a solo homer off of Gonzalez, but the left-hander was mostly in control of this one from the jump. He allowed six hits and didn't walk anyone while recording six strikeouts. Gonzalez had a terrific spring training and has carried it over with two straight superb showings to start the regular season. He'll try to keep it going the next time out in Atlanta.
Apr 11 - 10:24 PM
Gio Gonzalez bent but didn't break Thursday, scattering seven hits over seven shutout innings in a no-decision against the Marlins.
It helped that all seven of the Marlins' hits were singles, and that the normally inefficient Gonzalez walked just one. Also promising was the fact that he fanned seven over his seven innings of work. Only a terrible showing by his bullpen kept Gio from earning his first win. The southpaw owned a disappointing 4.57 ERA across 32 starts in 2016 -- his worst showing since he was a 23-year-old making 17 starts with the A's in 2009 -- but he's looking to show last was the exception, not the new rule.
Apr 6 - 10:06 PM
Gio Gonzalez flirts with no-hitter vs Mets
Apr 22 - 8:46 PM
Gio Gonzalez pitches into eighth versus Phils
Apr 16 - 5:25 PM
Gio Gonzalez holds Cardinals in check
Apr 11 - 10:24 PM
Gio stymies Fish over seven shutout innings
Apr 6 - 10:06 PM
More Gio Gonzalez Player News
Washington Nationals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
1.50
.833
1
1
2
3
6
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
3
3
1
0
0
0
20.1
18
5
3
5
15
0
0
1.33
1.13
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 22
@ NYM
1
1
1
0
0
6.1
2
1
1
3
6
0
0
1.42
.79
Apr 16
PHI
1
1
0
0
0
7.1
5
3
2
3
2
0
0
2.45
1.09
Apr 11
STL
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
6
2
1
0
6
0
0
1.29
.86
Apr 6
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
7
0
0
2
7
0
0
.00
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
Sidelined
Daniel Murphy (leg) was available to pinch-hit on Thursday.
Murphy was scratched from the lineup with a right leg injury but was ready if the Nats needed him. He should be back for Friday's series opener against the Mets, his former team.
Apr 20
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
10-Day DL
Nationals placed INF Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
Drew suffered the injury while leaving the batter's box on a groundout in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Trea Turner is also on the disabled list currently with a hamstring strain of his own, so Wilmer Difo will take over as the Nationals' starting shortstop. Drew could be out for the rest of April. Turner's injury is a little less serious.
Apr 12
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
Sidelined
Jayson Werth (groin) remains out of the Nationals' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
The veteran outfielder is still battling a sore hamstring and will miss his third straight start. Michael Taylor will start in center field for the Nats and is batting eighth against Jacob deGrom and the Mets on Saturday.
Apr 22
CF
1
Adam Eaton
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Koda Glover
3
Blake Treinen
4
Sammy Solis
10-Day DL
Nationals placed LHP Sammy Solis on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow inflammation.
Just when Solis might be healthy enough to return to action is not yet known. The 28-year-old southpaw struggled prior to going down injured, surrendering four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked three in that space.
Apr 19
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Albers
Week That Was: Total Bummer
Apr 22
Jesse Pantuosco talks dirt-biking, PED suspensions and closer drama in the Week That Was.
