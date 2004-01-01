Gio Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #47 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (31) / 9/19/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 207 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12 million, 2017: $12 million club option ($500,000 buyout), 2018: $12 million vesting option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gio Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up just one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings to take home a 3-1 victory over the Mets on Saturday afternoon. He fanned six batters and issued three walks in the contest. The only mark against him came in the sixth inning when he gave up a lead-off walk that was followed by a Juan Lagares single to break up his bid for a no-hitter. After a Michael Conforto strikeout, Asdrubal Cabrera singled to center to bring in a run. Gonzalez now has a 1.35 ERA through his first four starts of the season. He has struck out 21 batters and walked seven in 26 2/3 innings.

Gio Gonzalez allowed three runs -- two earned -- over 7 1/3 innings Sunday in a no-decision versus the Phillies. Washington didn't take the lead for good until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Bryce Harper slugged a three-run walkoff homer against Phillies closer Joaquin Benoit. Gonzalez walked three and gave up five hits, including a leadoff homer to Cesar Hernandez in the first inning, but he was otherwise pretty sharp and worked all the way into the top of the eighth. The left-hander will carry a shiny 1.33 ERA into his next start on the road against the Mets.

Gio Gonzalez limited the Cardinals to two runs -- one earned -- across seven innings in Tuesday's 8-3 victory. Randal Grichuk managed a solo homer off of Gonzalez, but the left-hander was mostly in control of this one from the jump. He allowed six hits and didn't walk anyone while recording six strikeouts. Gonzalez had a terrific spring training and has carried it over with two straight superb showings to start the regular season. He'll try to keep it going the next time out in Atlanta.