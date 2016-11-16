Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Max Scherzer
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Max Scherzer | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 7/27/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 211
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $15 million, 2017: $15 million, 2019: $35 million, 2020: $35 million, 2021: $35 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Max Scherzer has pulled out of the World Baseball Classic after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in the knuckle of his right ring finger.
The injury isn't a big deal, as Scherzer will be a full participant in spring training. However, the right-hander has decided that pitching for the United States in the WBC isn't worth the potential added risk. Scherzer is the National League's reigning Cy Young winner.
Jan 9 - 4:41 PM
Source:
Mark Zuckerman on Twitter
Max Scherzer has been named the winner of the 2016 National League Cy Young Award.
In a dominant showing, Scherzer received 25 of 30 first-place votes from the BBWAA. Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks finished second and third for the award honors, respectively. This is Scherzer's second Cy Young. He also won in 2013 while pitching for the Tigers. He earns the 2016 award on the strength of a 20-7 campaign in which he held a 2.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 284/56 K/BB ratio over 34 starts. Both the WHIP and strikeout numbers represented career bests for Scherzer. He led the NL in wins, innings, strikeouts and WHIP, something that has not been achieved since Sandy Koufax pulled off that feat in 1965. The 32-year-old ace is just the sixth pitcher in MLB history to win Cy Young awards in both the American and National leagues.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Source:
BBWAA.com
Max Scherzer said Monday that he plans to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
"I've been asked to participate, and I would love to do it," said Scherzer, who will be reunited with his former manager Jim Leyland. Scherzer logged 240 1/3 innings between the regular season and playoffs this year, but he's more willing to participate due to rule changes with the WBC which allows for roster changes between rounds and minimizes the time he'll spend away from the Nationals. Team USA begins WBC play at Marlins Park in Miami on March 9.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 10:01:00 AM
Source:
Nationals.mlb.com
The BBWAA announced on Monday that Max Scherzer, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester are finalists for the National League Cy Young award.
Hendricks had a league-best 2.13 ERA, but his lack of strikeouts will hurt him, as could him potentially splitting votes with teammate Lester. That could make Scherzer the favorite, and he should be the favorite, anyway, as the clear leader in WAR among NL hurlers.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:59:00 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Jan 9 - 4:41 PM
Max Scherzer named winner of NL Cy Young
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Max Scherzer says he plans to pitch in WBC
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 10:01:00 AM
Max Scherzer a finalist for NL Cy Young award
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:59:00 PM
More Max Scherzer Player News
Washington Nationals
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
34
34
20
7
0
0
228.1
165
77
75
56
284
1
0
2.96
.97
Max Scherzer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Max Scherzer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Max Scherzer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Max Scherzer's player profile.
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
SS
1
Trea Turner
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Trevor Gott
5
Oliver Perez
6
Koda Glover
7
Matt Grace
8
Rafael Martin
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
