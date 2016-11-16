Player Page

Max Scherzer | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/27/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 211
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Max Scherzer has pulled out of the World Baseball Classic after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in the knuckle of his right ring finger.
The injury isn't a big deal, as Scherzer will be a full participant in spring training. However, the right-hander has decided that pitching for the United States in the WBC isn't worth the potential added risk. Scherzer is the National League's reigning Cy Young winner. Jan 9 - 4:41 PM
Source: Mark Zuckerman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS343420700228.1165777556284102.96.97
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Trevor Gott
5Oliver Perez
6Koda Glover
7Matt Grace
8Rafael Martin
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 