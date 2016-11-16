Max Scherzer | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (32) / 7/27/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 211 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Missouri Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15 million, 2017: $15 million, 2019: $35 million, 2020: $35 million, 2021: $35 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Max Scherzer has pulled out of the World Baseball Classic after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in the knuckle of his right ring finger. The injury isn't a big deal, as Scherzer will be a full participant in spring training. However, the right-hander has decided that pitching for the United States in the WBC isn't worth the potential added risk. Scherzer is the National League's reigning Cy Young winner. Source: Mark Zuckerman on Twitter

Max Scherzer has been named the winner of the 2016 National League Cy Young Award. In a dominant showing, Scherzer received 25 of 30 first-place votes from the BBWAA. Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks finished second and third for the award honors, respectively. This is Scherzer's second Cy Young. He also won in 2013 while pitching for the Tigers. He earns the 2016 award on the strength of a 20-7 campaign in which he held a 2.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 284/56 K/BB ratio over 34 starts. Both the WHIP and strikeout numbers represented career bests for Scherzer. He led the NL in wins, innings, strikeouts and WHIP, something that has not been achieved since Sandy Koufax pulled off that feat in 1965. The 32-year-old ace is just the sixth pitcher in MLB history to win Cy Young awards in both the American and National leagues. Source: BBWAA.com

Max Scherzer said Monday that he plans to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. "I've been asked to participate, and I would love to do it," said Scherzer, who will be reunited with his former manager Jim Leyland. Scherzer logged 240 1/3 innings between the regular season and playoffs this year, but he's more willing to participate due to rule changes with the WBC which allows for roster changes between rounds and minimizes the time he'll spend away from the Nationals. Team USA begins WBC play at Marlins Park in Miami on March 9. Source: Nationals.mlb.com